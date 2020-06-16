Houston party shooting makes kids hide under cars

Authorities are searching for multiple shooters after a man was killed during a party in North Houston.

According to police, around 200 to 300 people were at the block party when several people started shooting at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was shot and died in the hospital.

According to the police, people of all ages attended the party and some children took refuge under the vehicles when the shooting started.

Police believe there were at least four shooters.

