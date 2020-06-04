Houston police officers pay their respects to George Floyd on a mural in his hometown.







The mural was painted by Houston-area artist Donkeeboy alongside Scott Food Mart on Tuesday. It depicts a black and white portrait of Floyd with angel wings on a bright blue background. Above him is a yellow halo that says: "Forever breathing in our hearts."

The 46-year-old father died in Minneapolis last week after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Visitors had already left flowers and candles at the bottom of the mural to remember the life that was lost.

Two Houston officials told CNN Wednesday that they wanted to visit the mural to "pay our respects."

It started with a direct message on Instagram 2 The point is to keep Floyd's memory alive It started with a direct message on Instagram The artist told CNN that the idea for the commemorative painting started when one of Floyd's friends approached him on Instagram asking for a mural to remember Floyd. Donkeeboy said he and his mother, who are a painting team, were finishing another job when they received the application. They immediately went to the site to start working on it. "I was honored to be asked by members of his community and friends of his … at the same time I wish I wasn't," said Donkeeboy. "It was something that was very difficult to do … when I painted his face, I would repeat the video in my head." The point is to keep Floyd's memory alive The artist said the goal of the mural is to keep Floyd alive and have others say his name. He wants to use what happened to bring a positive image to other people. "I want his image and name to be remembered. I want people to visit the site of the mural, especially since that's where it came from," Donkeeboy said. He said the images in the painting are significant. Donkeeboy said he painted Floyd's portrait colorless because the situation is in black and white, and he doesn't think people should see color. Donkeeboy also said that he would originally keep Floyd's shirt blank, until some of Floyd's friends told him they remembered him wearing shirts that said the word "Ghetto", so he decided to include the word to honor his memories. Donkeeboy encourages artists everywhere to start painting Floyd's image so that it is not forgotten. "Art is as powerful, and art is as powerful as you want it to be," he said. "People need to see it and walk it on the way to work or on the way home … We need to put his image everywhere so that people can remember … that's George Floyd."





