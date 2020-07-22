Houston Police Respond to Burning Documents at China's Consulate General

Houston firefighters and police have responded to a fire that reportedly started by burning documents at the Chinese Consulate General.

Houston police told the local NBC affiliate that they began receiving reports that documents were being burned at the scene just after 8 p.m.

Video shared by a reporter at the station it appears to show several people moving around several burning trash cans in the courtyard of the building.

A small amount of smoke could be seen from the street, but police do not have the authority to access the building, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The occupants of the consulate building are scheduled to be evicted at 4 p.m. on Friday, although it is not clear if the fire was related to the eviction.

No injuries were reported and calls to the consulate were not answered Tuesday night.

More details are not immediately clear.