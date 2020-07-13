Houston Rockets striker accidentally breaks quarantine in Orlando: report

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo will not participate in any team activity for the next eight days after he accidentally broke the quarantine. He will now be placed in an extended quarantine period and undergo enhanced tests for coronavirus, according to ESPN.

If players are caught breaking out of the league bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort without a valid reason, or if they broke the initial quarantine period, which is limiting themselves to just one hotel room until they passed multiple coronavirus tests in more 24-hour – would have to re-enter league protocols.

LAKERS G RAJON RONDO BREAKS THUMB IN PRACTICE, OUT 6-8 WEEKS

Caboclo left his hotel room during the first quarantine period, ESPN reported, citing sources. Supposedly, he was not informed that he was not allowed to do so, despite the fact that the NBA told all players and staff about the current protocol.

"I should have known," the source said, according to ESPN. "It was not a secret."

The Rockets are still without their stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook. On Sunday, head coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni said they will probably join the team this week. However, Westbrook announced Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus prior to his team's trip to Florida for the NBA season restart.

ROCKSELL & # 39; WESTBROOK REVEALS POSITIVE TEST OF CORONAVIRUS: & # 39; PLEASE TAKE THIS VIRUS SERIOUSLY.

Westbrook made the revelation in a tweet.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 before my teams [sic] left for Orlando. Currently I feel good, in quarantine and wanting to meet my teammates when I'm free. Thank you all for the good wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Take care. Mask! #Why not"

Westbrook is the last NBA star to test positive for the virus. Players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had already tested positive for the virus. Some have even chosen not to participate in the return, which is expected to start at the end of the month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Westbrook, who was traded to the Rockets by the Oklahoma City Thunder last year, was averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game when the season ended.

The Rockets were sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record. The team is among those who made a playoff spot before the season stopped.

Fox Gay's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.