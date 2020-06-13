How 7 unknowns created some of the best inventions in the world

While modern innovations seem to happen at the speed of light, the ever-present iPhone has been with us for a surprisingly small period, historically others, like fermentation, jokes, or fire, are so ingrained in our society that they seem have evolved. thousands of years.

But Cody Cassidy, author of the new book "Who Ate The First Oyster: The Extraordinary People Behind the Greatest Firsts in History" (Penguin), now argues that innovative geniuses were so essential in discovering many of life's staples.

"Due to the emergence of slow gradation, it is tempting to suppose that no individual could have played a major role in the apparently inevitable trajectory of human history," writes Cassidy.

"But this gradation … neglects the way that technology and even evolution have always occurred; in attacks and outbursts, with individuals at the forefront. "

Thanks to advances in DNA, scientists have learned a lot about many of these innovators in recent decades. In her book, Cassidy tells the stories of individuals over the past thousands and even millions of years whose names will never be known, but whose innovations benefit us to this day.

The first person to paint a masterpiece.

The first artistic masterpiece was painted some 33,000 years ago in a cave in southwestern France.

The Chauvet Cave, as it is known, "contains more than 400 paintings created during some 5,000 years of periodic occupation until a landslide sealed the entrance to the cave almost 25,000 years ago."

Rock art conservationists consider that "the quality of a work there, called Panel of Horses (above), is" so consistently high "that" only the best painters are likely to be able to paint its walls. "

That first masterpiece was painted by an early Homo sapien, and it is believed that he was formally trained as an artist.

Peter Robinson of the Bradshaw Foundation, which studies and preserves rock art, told Cassidy that the paintings were "so well regarded and consistent in style that there are reasons to suspect … there may have been an established system of learning."

The first person to use a baby sling

A young mother in Africa three million years ago who belonged to an ancestral species of ours called Australopithecus was the world's first known inventor.

"She was nearly 4 feet tall, weighed about 65 pounds, and aside from her hairless face, she was covered in thick dark skin," Cassidy writes. "During the day she walked upright in search of food, but at night she would go back into a nest of trees to avoid night predators."

Without the firearm, which had not yet been discovered, it was preyed upon by panthers and eagles. And when she gave birth in her teens, she became even more vulnerable.

"Walking upright would have made it harder for a baby to hold on to its mother," writes Cassidy. "She would have had to carry her baby for at least the first six months of life while spending most of her waking hours foraging for food."

Using skeletal evidence showing a link between walking upright and brain-sized growth, archaeologists conclude that she invented a baby sling, a "simple vine bow wrapped and tied in a knot," to help her search for food and care for her. baby at the same time

That invention helps parents to this day. "Without baby carriers, helpless babies would have slept with tired mothers and teased by panthers a long time ago," writes Cassidy.

The first person to eat an oyster

A homo sapien woman 164,000 years ago in South Africa was the first known person to taste the delicacy of oysters.

Based on the large number of oyster shells found in caves at that time and place, it is believed that a woman, by chance, found the bivalves on the beach at low tide by gathering food while the men hunted for meat. You may have been looking for something else to eat, such as "a sleeping turtle or its eggs, or perhaps a beached whale or a resting sea lion," when you saw a baboon or other animal open an oyster and devour it, and then followed suit.

The woman in question also "knew when to travel to the ocean."

"He learned to predict ocean tides," probably based on "the appearance of a full moon or a new moon," writes Cassidy.

Therefore, in addition to discovering oysters, this adventurer "could also have become the world's first practical astronomer."

The first person to ride a horse.

A town called Botai, who lived almost 6,000 years ago in northern Kazakhstan, was "completely obsessed with the horse."

The Botai ate horse meat. They drank horse milk for breakfast, then fermented it into an alcoholic drink called kumis. They used "horse bones for tools, horse hair for rope, and horse skin for leather." When they died, they were buried next to a horse.

The discovery in 2006 of 5,600-year-old horse manure, taken as the first test of equine domestication, and the discovery in 2009 of "a curiously worn set of horse teeth", clearly made from biting a bridle, led to the Scientists conclude that the Botai were also the first people to ride a horse domestically.

At one point, a young Botai, probably a teenager, designed the first bridle, which would have been "nothing more than a leather cord wrapped around a horse's lower jaw and snapped into place with a piece of wood." And because riding a horse was considered so risky at the time, only "a teenager without a fully developed prefrontal cortex" could have tried.

This eureka moment is "unsurpassed in the history of human transportation," writes Cassidy.

“By inventing the brakes, (the young man) invented speed. With their rope well placed, humans went from slow to fast, and horseback riding remained the fastest way for humans to travel overland for more than 5,000 years. "

The first person to make a beer.

The first brewer is believed to have lived around 15,000 years ago, where northeast Jordan is now located, after the oldest baked cereals found in 2018 were discovered.

Probably a woman, she reaped a "wild ancestor of wheat" and while collecting seeds, she stumbled upon a plant with "a rare mutation" that kept her seeds on the plant rather than dumping them on the ground.

With these new, easier-to-collect seeds, she "would have made … porridge by hitting them in their shells and soaking them in water to convert the starches in the cereal to sugars."

"Once she made her porridge dish, it would have been a small step for the beer," writes Cassidy. "All that was required was a moment of oblivion, a speck of yeast and the blazing Middle Eastern sun."

The first person to tell a joke

The first joke was written by a Sumerian instructor 4,000 years ago in the ancient city of Nippur, in what is now Iraq.

One of his jokes, according to Yale University Assyriology professor Benjamin Foster, quoted in the book, could have been this, found on a clay tablet in the region:

"When the lion reached the fold, the dog put on the leash."

The joke concerns a dog who believes he is an energetic guardian, until a lion suddenly appears.

"It is deeply not funCassidy says. "If it's fun today, though, that's not the point."

The point is that, up to 4,000 years ago, writing was simply a way for accountants to "record debts and tax." Then there was a change, as "the scribal teachers wrote ancient jokes for their students" to teach them Sumerian morals and language.

"Thanks to this joke and others like it, humanity's most creative invention went from being a boring meter counter to something completely different," writes Cassidy.

The first person to use the bow and arrow.

The inventor of the bow and arrow was probably a boy who lived about 64,000 years ago, possibly near the modern South African city of Durban. It is believed to be part of a hunter-gatherer tribe that "made some of the oldest pieces of symbolic art ever discovered: beads, shell necklaces, and small engravings," Cassidy writes.

The recent discovery of stone arrowheads from that place and time, along with the long history of toys that evolve into real weapons, including robots and rockets, led scientists to conclude that the bow was accidentally invented as a toy. for children.

Anthropologists believe that the boy invented the weapon while "experimenting with tying beads to a stick, then joining the two ends of a stick and arriving at a protobow."