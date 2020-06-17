How a California gym is using plastic capsules for training during coronavirus

In addition to reducing class size, Sapsin and his wife have created individual plastic training capsules for people to take classes while maintaining social distance.
Initially, Sapsin told CNN, the gym considered ordering masks for returning customers. "However, we tried it on Zoom and we could see that people couldn't breathe. We really feel bad for them. Our clients are like our family. We were thinking, how do we want our family to feel?"
After discarding the mandatory masks, he explained, the pods were born. "My wife drew them on paper and, shortly after, we built our first prototype," said Sapsin. The capsules are built with shower curtains and PVC pipes, a more cost-effective alternative to plexiglass. Overall, he said, the project cost less than $ 400.
"We sent the prototype to our customers, and they were very excited and more comfortable knowing that there was a clear wall between one person and the next," he said. The pods are approximately 6 feet wide and 10 feet high.
Sapsin and his team also clean their studio every day and keep the fans running and the doors open for air circulation. Plus, with capsules, customers no longer need to rotate throughout the room. "Everything you need is inside your capsule: bench, mat, dumbbells. There is also a disinfectant spray there, so everyone can clean up after themselves," Sapsin said.
California allowed schools, gyms, movie theaters, and bars to reopen with modifications on June 12.
So far, Sapsin said, the reception to the capsules has been incredibly positive. "We have maximized our morning and afternoon classes, and within our community, everyone is very excited and grateful that we are trying to keep them a little safer."
Justin Arevalo, who has been teaching at Inspire South Bay Fitness for two years, told CNN that when he first heard about the capsules, "I thought it was really fun. But then, after Peet sent in more photos, I was I realized they could really work. " So far, he said, "it's been going really well."