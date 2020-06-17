How a California gym is using plastic capsules for training during coronavirus







At Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo, California, owner Peet Sapsin knew he had to be creative in order for his clients to feel safe when they came back out the door.

In addition to reducing class size, Sapsin and his wife have created individual plastic training capsules for people to take classes while maintaining social distance.

Initially, Sapsin told CNN, the gym considered ordering masks for returning customers. "However, we tried it on Zoom and we could see that people couldn't breathe. We really feel bad for them. Our clients are like our family. We were thinking, how do we want our family to feel?"

After discarding the mandatory masks, he explained, the pods were born. "My wife drew them on paper and, shortly after, we built our first prototype," said Sapsin. The capsules are built with shower curtains and PVC pipes, a more cost-effective alternative to plexiglass. Overall, he said, the project cost less than $ 400.