How a finance database could help improve surveillance (opinion)





Fifty years ago, Americans got fed up with the secret that protected corrupt stockbrokers: the people who buy and sell stocks and bonds. In response to federal and state pressure, regulators created a publicly available database that reveals the qualifications, complaints, and disciplinary actions against every broker in the United States, along with a wide range of financial planners, advisers, and others. The new system made the tracking records of these stock brokers accessible to everyone. Why not do the same for all law enforcement officers in the United States?

Individual states cooperate with a non-profit institution, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which works under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to ensure that the database is up-to-date. and be precise. Everyone entering the financial services industry must sign a standardized personal information form and agree to abide by their home state rules and the national regulatory framework. They then become part of the Central Registry Deposit.

The depositary currently has information on approximately 700,000 brokers / advisors and their companies. A central feature of the system is an outreach website, which makes it easier for members of the public to search for their brokers or conduct a background check on prospects. This is the perfect model for a national police outreach scheme.

After the police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, a few miles from where we both lived, it was shocking to learn that Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, had 18 previous complaints against him. , two of which led to disciplinary action. And even though the Minneapolis Police Department revealed this information, it did not provide additional details about the nature of those complaints. Even after Floyd's death, Chauvin was protected by the secret that too often hides police records.