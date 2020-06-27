How a finance database could help improve surveillance (opinion)

Fifty years ago, Americans got fed up with the secret that protected corrupt stockbrokers: the people who buy and sell stocks and bonds. In response to federal and state pressure, regulators created a publicly available database that reveals the qualifications, complaints, and disciplinary actions against every broker in the United States, along with a wide range of financial planners, advisers, and others. The new system made the tracking records of these stock brokers accessible to everyone. Why not do the same for all law enforcement officers in the United States?
Individual states cooperate with a non-profit institution, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which works under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to ensure that the database is up-to-date. and be precise. Everyone entering the financial services industry must sign a standardized personal information form and agree to abide by their home state rules and the national regulatory framework. They then become part of the Central Registry Deposit.
The depositary currently has information on approximately 700,000 brokers / advisors and their companies. A central feature of the system is an outreach website, which makes it easier for members of the public to search for their brokers or conduct a background check on prospects. This is the perfect model for a national police outreach scheme.
After the police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, a few miles from where we both lived, it was shocking to learn that Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, had 18 previous complaints against him. , two of which led to disciplinary action. And even though the Minneapolis Police Department revealed this information, it did not provide additional details about the nature of those complaints. Even after Floyd's death, Chauvin was protected by the secret that too often hides police records.
There are many reasons to make these disclosures public. Obviously, it would allow the public to access important information that could reveal failure patterns across the department. Public access could also create political pressure to get rid of bad actors. And once those officers are removed, this public knowledge could prevent them from getting another job that comes with a gun and badge.
A database would also be a great help to both prosecutors and defense attorneys. For prosecutors, it would be easier to search the database and collect information on officers who have a bad record, rather than relying on police departments to reveal it. A database would also benefit defense attorneys who rely on prosecutors to obtain this information to properly question officers during a trial.
Beyond Trump's executive order, the move toward disclosure is already underway. New York has repealed a notorious statute that had been used to prohibit the disclosure of almost all disciplinary information about police officers, and New Jersey requires that individual law enforcement agencies make public the disciplinary records of officers. However, that is only a partial step. A comprehensive national outreach mechanism is necessary for this project to be meaningful, both because police brutality occurs across the country and because dishonored officers often shuffle between jurisdictions.
This disclosure system is only a small part of the set of reforms that we will have to implement so that police surveillance becomes something that really earns the respect of our nation and the trust of our minority communities. But it is an important start, as transparency breaks through the veil of secrecy that is one of the most dangerous aspects of police culture.
Of course, police unions will surely howl at any such requirement: They will complain about the loss of privacy and point to the possibility of abuse. But this can be addressed by creating a database that does not include personal information (such as an officer's address) and developing a system that prevents frivolous complaints from clouding the database. Brokers listed in the Central Registry Deposit, for example, can file arbitration claims and request that certain complaints be removed.
Taken together, objections to police disclosure fail when we consider what is required of security brokers and others working in financial services. These regulations are intended to protect our investments. Certainly, protecting life from police violence is more important than our 401 (k), and police officers can handle the same regulations as people who manage their retirement funds.