How a Navy Veteran Honors a Fallen Officer and Inspires Others

Navy veteran Alex Witt is honoring his best friend, Patrick Zamarripa, in hopes of inspiring Americans across the country to honor the heroes in their lives. Zamarripa was one of five officers killed during the 2016 sniper attack in downtown Dallas. The shooting is considered the deadliest day for US law enforcement since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

"Pat was my best friend throughout my military career," said Witt. "He could have done anything, and he was and became a Dallas police officer, that was what he wanted to do … he loved his job." He loved his country. "

July 7, 2020 was particularly moving for Witt because it marked four years since Zamarripa's death. As CEO of veteran protein bar company Battle Bars, Witt designated Zamarripa as the inaugural hero of the company's Nominate a Hero program. He explained to Fox News that he wanted to highlight city heroes across the country who are making their community a better place amid the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the end of the day, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to talk about these local people in their communities who are making a difference," said Witt. "That means that anyone, community leader, teacher, nurse, doctor, dog walker, mail carrier, or mail carrier, anyone who is doing good things in their community, starts those kinds of conversations."

Witt explained that anyone can nominate their community hero through the company's website. Battle Bars will not only feature the chosen hero on their website, but will also include information about him within the Battle Bars packages. Witt told Fox News that he hopes stories like Zamarripa's will help restore faith and goodness during the coronavirus.

"The day Pat died, she was buying food for a homeless man who had his wallet stolen," Witt said. "He is just a good person, and that is what is being overshadowed in the world right now." The sole purpose of our Nominate a Hero program is to create communities one at a time, just like Pat did. ”

Associated Press contributed to this report.