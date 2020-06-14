How a New Kind of Surveillance Saved America's Most Dangerous City (opinion)

And so, to eradicate the systemic racism that is woven into the fabric of our criminal justice system, the City of Minneapolis is looking for a new surveillance model.

This is a bold and risky decision. But somehow, they have no other choice: the system we have today is broken, puts lives at risk and must be repaired. The most modest efforts to reform the police department have fallen woefully short.

We can build a better, more equitable and responsible justice system in our country. We can change the American police. I am sure of this because I have seen it happen.

Camden, a city of nearly 80,000 residents, had been repeatedly named the most dangerous city in the United States when I was sworn in as New Jersey's attorney general in 2007. Repeated efforts to reform the department had failed over the years, leaving people understandably skeptical of new leaders. with old promises. No one, including me, was convinced at the time that a new way could be found.

During my first walk observing the Camden Patrol Officers' work day, I saw many things: a boy who should have been sitting in a classroom selling drugs in broad daylight; abandoned buildings, parks and playgrounds that were completely empty, lifeless; and around me, faces of community residents who met mine with despair and mistrust as we drove through the streets in an unmarked police car.

The only thing I didn't see that day was a single cop on the streets of Camden. Sirens sounded in the background, and a police cruiser flew down the highway with lights and sirens blasting. But on the streets of America's most dangerous city, not a single police officer was in sight.

My team and I tried to understand what was happening. We attended a CompStat meeting, where we expected to see top police leaders using crime statistics and officer deployments to make the city safer. Instead, we saw a senior officer after the senior officer stood up and said, "Last week we had a shooting here," and he pointed to a spot on the city map. Or "last week we had a robbery." And every time they finished, they put a yellow sticky note on the wall where the crime had happened, saying "no clues." After more than two hours, we had a map full of yellow sticky notes and we had no idea how to stop the bloodshed.

We had a police department that had no idea what it was doing or if it could do better. He staggered wildly from the 911 call to the 911 call, sometimes taking hours to respond to calls of severe violence. It failed to solve serious crimes (rapes, robberies, murders) that plagued the city, and yet hundreds of arrests were made for low-level crimes, most often driven by drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, poverty and homelessness. This created an endless cycle of arrest and imprisonment that left the once-large city shattered and did nothing to stop the horrible violence.

And there was almost no police responsibility at any level for the Camden people. There was no internal responsibility to discipline officers who violated the rules. There were serious allegations of police abuse and criminal activity, including allegations of theft and seeding of drugs that led to federal criminal charges against five officers. There were also racial tensions between the mostly white police force and the Camden community, 90% of whom are non-white.

The department was operating at the time under a failed approach from the old police school. Anecdotes of previous arrests and crimes became the basis for decisions about how to run the department. The department did not collect or use data. Instead, it operated solely on the "gut" and "hunches" of its leadership, which were often wrong. It lacked formal systems and processes to ensure that they acted fairly and with integrity towards community members.

The city and the police department were deeply destroyed. What propelled me forward, during my deepest despair and uncertainty, were the children who were killed. In the summer of 2007, just five days after I was sworn in as attorney general, 12-year-old Pee Wee Coleman was shot dead in Branch Village with more than 20 bullets from an AK-47 assault rifle. In the summer of 2008, Brandon Thompson, 4, was running towards his mother when he was killed by a shot from a MAC-10 machine gun during a territorial battle between rival drug dealers.

This horrible and unthinkable violence led me and my senior leadership team to conclude that the police department had to completely reinvent itself, with two basic operational pillars necessary to create a base from which a better police force and a better police force could emerge. city.

The first pillar was accountability. We begin to take responsibility, both within the department and before the community we serve.

In the summer of 2008, just a year after me and my team started, we changed the way we monitor the city. We pulled the officers out from behind the desks and put them on the street. We changed the way we send officers to answer 911 calls. We downgraded officers who did not show the integrity necessary to inspire the trust of those whom they had sworn to protect. We fired others who broke the rules. We dismantled specialized units that worked as overtime machines to cover the wages of a handful of officers. We institute new ways to track compliance and discipline. And we took advantage of the existing suspension of civil service rules to promote a young and innovative deputy chief, Scott Thomson, as acting police chief. Chief Thomson was only 14 years on the job and, in most other police departments in the United States, would not have been eligible for the position. We didn't care. He was the right person for the job.

Second, we are deeply and continuously committed to the community. We attend church and community group meetings to meet the needs and concerns of residents. We asked what public safety meant for the community. We asked the community to be our partner. We assign officers to walk the streets of neighborhoods, including 50 new officers we hire. We close open-air drug markets. We identify and prosecute the small but critical group of people responsible for much of the violence.

None of this was easy. We extracted data from handwritten files locked in old filing cabinets to understand what was going on. We designed a new 911 system and built a CompStat model, initially by hand. We secure funds to build critical technology within the department, which would allow us to collect real-time information to hold ourselves accountable.

And we reject all political efforts, inside and outside the department, that were struggling to maintain the old status quo. We made many enemies and made very few friends.

Because the edges would fail, we rebuilt the Camden Police Department from scratch.

And it worked.

A year later, we had reduced murders by 40%. Police officers were in the community, walking the streets. Children played in the parks. And while violence and crime were still too high, and we had many setbacks, in one year we showed that the city could be much safer for all residents. We showed that the police could change and be accountable to the city, and that a viable and sustainable alternative to the police policies and practices that had failed the Camden people for decades could be found.

This did not take decades. It took a year of unwavering dedication to a difficult task by many good and decent people who were as fed up as many people across the country today.

Before leaving office in 2010, we returned to the police department in the city of Camden, and I formally turned to Scott Thomson to serve as Chief of Police.

Although Camden was on the rise, the fragility of that progress was demonstrated when the next governor cut state funding for the city. Overnight, the police department had to fire 163 police officers, including (due to union contracts) the 50 new ones who were so critical to the cultural change. Crime increased again, from 34 murders after we implemented our reforms in 2009 to 67 murders after budget cuts in 2012. As suddenly as it had fallen, crime increased again and the department's culture began to recede to where It had been before.

The only thing that was very different three years later was that Camden residents had seen a new model of surveillance, where public safety, accountability, and community went hand in hand. They knew what was possible and wanted it back.

And so, in 2013, the city of Camden made the extraordinary decision to disband its police department and form an entirely new department throughout the county. It did not eliminate the application of the law. Rather, he reinvented a new police department that prioritizes public safety, accountability, and the community. And it institutionalized the reforms, free of budget cuts and restrictive contracts, necessary to completely change the culture.

From the ashes of harsh reforms, a stronger new police department emerged. Failed contracts were removed, restricting the leadership's ability to hold officers accountable and limiting how the department could be served and managed. It entered the data and technology systems we had built to track progress and measure results. Perhaps most importantly, this new department doubled the number of police officers: Hired officers with an eye toward the future, rather than the past.

After a slight detour, the change we started in 2008 became the foundation for a new and better police department.

Chief Thomson ran the department until 2019 with the mantra that the police are guardians, not warriors. Today, more than a decade after we began our reform efforts, Camden's guardians have made the city the safest in more than 50 years. It is a model agency for community policing, reducing violence and crime, using force policies and, above all, for accountability.

This does not mean that every police department in the United States must be dissolved, or that a new model of equitable public safety can only be achieved if it is built from scratch. But for many cities and towns, building a new public safety department from scratch will be the right choice. If culture, contracts, and funding impede real reform, communities will have no choice but to rebuild. Communities should never have to choose between public safety and equity, and they don't have to.

As protests erupted across our country in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, I was deeply moved to see Camden officers marching arm in arm with city people to protest police brutality and racism. If you had told me, so many years ago, that I would see that the most dangerous city in the United States defies all obstacles, overcomes stops and begins, and I become safe, peaceful and ready to walk in solidarity with the police. I would not have believed it.

And I would have been wrong.