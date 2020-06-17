How a school leader is gaining the trust of parents (opinion)

Last week, one of them, The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, invited all parents to a webinar where they discussed their plans for a reopening and answered questions in real time.

The hour-long session was one of the most encouraging experiences I have had since the pandemic began.

The principal, Steven Murray, and his fellow faculty members inspired hope, not only because they are opening the private boarding school, and certainly not because they promised a Covid-free environment for students. In fact, Murray made it clear that the school was unlikely to be Covid-free and that the community's mindset would have to change: "Zero risk tolerance is unrealistic; coming to school will not be 100% risk-free more than driving a car, the car has no risks, "he said.

What was truly inspiring was the immense effort, thought, integrity, and above all humility, that were included in his presentation. Of course, the school has resources that many public schools and other private schools may not have, but Murray has certainly tapped into this crisis.

He and the faculty staff have been on a steep learning curve and have already made extraordinary infrastructure innovations and program alterations including: pre-arrival protocols, testing, tracking technology, tracking, wearing masks, social distancing, isolation, expanded health center, PPE, hepa filters, new air filters, non-contact toilets, sinks and showers, Plexiglass protectors, individual cleaning bags for students, longer lunches to avoid overcrowding, quarantine facilities , smaller classrooms and staggered arrivals.

But Murray did not promise perfection. Rather, he showed vulnerability, vowing to involve parents in his deep discovery of how best to keep children as safe as possible in "the new normal."

"I never knew that I would be studying the viral load in a breath or a cough versus the viral load that was left on the doorknob … or using terms like demeaning social spaces … but here we are," he began.

And, for me, the most striking part, perhaps, was when he compared the many impressive safeguards that were being implemented with … cheese.

"Most of the protocols are imperfect, but taken together, it's a bit like Swiss cheese, each slice has holes, but in layers the holes start to get covered and therefore a series of overlapping protocols can make us more secure "

Swiss cheese has never seemed so comforting.

And how ironic that Murray used those images just three days before the President used another dairy product, in a ghastly simile describing how the National Guard cleared protesters in Minneapolis "like a knife cutting butter."

Listening to Murray, I felt hopeful for the first time in days (just like my son when I gave him the best moments).

Yes, my son and other students may get sick when he goes back to school, but it comforts me a lot, just like him, in the fact that he is in the best possible hands, a teacher who is learning and coming, without fear to say what they don't know as much to students as to parents as they go along. Also comforting was a study published Tuesday that people under the age of 20 are about half as likely to be infected with the virus as their elders.

Murray's presentation was a welcome reminder of what real leadership can and should look like in these uncertain times, when there is a void at the top of our country.

Our President continually talks about himself and his management of the pandemic in hyperbolically optimistic language, one could easily argue, a liar. He claimed success in dealing with the virus, giving credit to only one person: himself.

While Murray was careful to place great emphasis on how success for the school could only come from shared responsibility in the community.

"My actions affect others," said Murray and spoke of new behaviors to be learned and internalized and how the example comes from above.

As I said this, the contrasting image of the President's unmasked face came to mind, along with the imagination of what the unmasked protests that will begin this weekend will look like and what disease they will spread.

In considering how to open safely, Murray said he has consulted with CDC, state officials, local hospitals, pediatricians, New England high schools and universities, business leaders, including CEOs of Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and the PGA, the owner. from an NBA franchise, University of Pennsylvania medical school, state and federal officials and hired a consulting firm that specializes in epidemiology and environmental risks in hospitals.

In Lawrenceville, unlike the Trump White House, they are NOT assuming they know better than scientists and other experts.

Murray is not running for reelection in November, but in some ways what is at stake for him is as high as it is for the president.

If your school does not open in September, the result could be disastrous, since its business model depends largely on tuition fees.

So since you can't promise a Covid-free environment, you're offering something that is, I would say, just as valuable, maybe more: trust.

His webinar showed that even in the midst of the crisis, or crisis in which our country is immersed, trust can be earned.

From my point of view, Swiss cheese is much more reassuring than sliced ​​butter.