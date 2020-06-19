How a train system plans to avoid overcrowding during the pandemic

Passengers are shown in the app approximately what percentage of seats are taken in each car. The idea is for people to know which train has the fewest people so they can board accordingly.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the railroad, said it is the first railroad in North America to offer capacity monitoring. Singapore and Barcelona, Spain, already share it through the app, according to Andrew Bata, North American chief for the International Association of Public Transport.
The agency is exploring whether the technology could be possible in other parts of its system.
No hardware modifications were made on the New York trains. The technology is based on a weight or infrared sensor, depending on what is already installed in the different car models. Weight sensors were already being used to help the braking system determine how much force to apply, and infrared sensors were present for passenger counting. The software had to be updated in some of the cars to transmit data.
In train wagons with a weight sensor, the train's total weight is tracked and divided by 172 pounds, to approximate how many people are present. The technology is accurate to up to five passengers, according to an MTA spokesperson. A fully loaded car can hold up to 145 passengers.
Other cars, which have infrared door sensors, detect every time a person enters or leaves the train.