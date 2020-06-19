How a train system plans to avoid overcrowding during the pandemic

The latest Long Island Rail Road iteration of its Train Time app added a feature on Wednesday to tell passengers how crowded each arriving train car is.

Passengers are shown in the app approximately what percentage of seats are taken in each car. The idea is for people to know which train has the fewest people so they can board accordingly.

Health experts have warned that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people should limit close contact with others by maintaining a distance of at least six feet. But that is often difficult or impossible on buses and trains. At least 135 transit workers have died from Covid-19 across the country.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the railroad, said it is the first railroad in North America to offer capacity monitoring. Singapore and Barcelona, ​​Spain, already share it through the app, according to Andrew Bata, North American chief for the International Association of Public Transport.