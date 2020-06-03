Alien 3 may have killed the fan favorite Aliens character Hicks (Michael Biehn), but got a second life in the video game Foreign Colonies Navy. After the only surviving Nostromo survived in AlienSigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley is understandably deservedly the star of the show in Aliens. That said, the sequel wouldn't work as well as it would without the capable supporting cast supporting it – the troop of space marines being sent on an insect hunt.

There are so many different personalities included, from Vasquez (Jeanette Goldstein), a tougher female soldier than most of the guys on the team, to Hudson (Bill Paxton), a boastful braggart who mentally crumbles at the very real possibility that this will be. the mission from which he does not come out alive. Then there is Hicks, who ends up being the most important of the group, expertly played by Biehn. That's a bit of fun in hindsight, since Biehn was cast in the last minute after the first Hicks actor caught fire.

Hicks forms a close bond with Ripley, and they are supposed to have become a romantic couple if Hicks had not unceremoniously died at the beginning of Alien 3. Fortunately, Hicks's death was undone in Foreign Colonies Navy, although unfortunately he did not meet Ripley.

How aliens resurrected Hicks (but not in the movies)

In Foreign Colonies Navy, which launched in 2013 for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, it was revealed that Hicks woke up from cryosleep before the events of Alien 3 by two surviving settlers from Hadley & # 39; s Hope. They needed help, since the Sulaco had been approached by Weyland-Yutani mercenaries with bad intentions. A gunfight ensued, and in the chaos, one of the settlers was hit in Hicks's open cryotube, and a bullet hit Ripley's connected face hug, his acid blood causing an electrical fire. Ripley, Newt, and the man in place of Hicks were thrown into an emergency escape vehicle that eventually landed on the prison planet Fiorina-161. Hicks' "replacement" was killed and disfigured in the accident, and his body was mistaken for Hicks.

Sadly, Hicks arrived at Fiorina-161 just in time to see Ripley sacrifice her life to prevent Michael Bishop and Weyland-Yutani from laying their hands on Queen Xenomorph growing inside her. He was then captured and tortured by Bishop, before being finally rescued by a troop of colonial marines from the USS Sephora. Hicks and the Marines stand firm against Bishop's forces, but after Hicks shoots him, it is revealed that this Bishop is just another Android doppelganger. Hicks ends Foreign Colonies Navy alive, but it's unclear what happened to him after the game. At one point, Hicks (played by Biehn) was really going to return to the big screen in director Neil Blomkamp Aliens sequel, but when the project was canceled, so was Hicks' planned resurrection.

