How American Police Prepare to Respond to Protests

As the United States continues to see widespread protests, images of riots and accounts of violence against protesters have sparked outrage and more than a few questions. Armor. Rubber bullets. Pepper spray. What equipment do police officers need during a demonstration? The list is long and the prices can be astronomical. Here's a look at some of the equipment, how much it costs, and how it's supposed to be used.

Where does the money come from?

In some of the largest cities in the U.S., such as New York and Los Angeles, police department budgets account for a large portion of city budgets. That's why there have been so many conversations recently about removing funding from police departments or redirecting money to other community agencies, such as social services. Part of this money goes toward purchasing and maintaining the equipment, as well as the training necessary to operate it properly.

The United States government sometimes intervenes as well.

Recently, criticism has grown over a controversial deal called the 1033 Program, in which the US Department of Defense sends surplus military equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country. At least $ 760 million in equipment has been provided through the program since August 2017, according to a CNN analysis of federal data. That includes more than $ 5.3 million in equipment such as riot shields, gas masks, stun guns, specialized shotguns for shooting tear gas, and other items that could be used for riot control. During recent protests, the police have widely defended their tactics by pointing to sporadic looting, vandalism, and projectiles launched at them.

Private funds, grants, and other programs also supply police departments with body cameras and defense equipment, such as armor.

Due to this combination of local, federal and private funds, it is not unusual to see a police force with several different models and brands of equipment in use at the same time.

The arsenal

The United States Police is authorized to use a variety of weapons, projectiles, and other devices to control crowds or to deploy during encounters with civilians. In general, they are called "less lethal" or "non-lethal" weapons. The Defense Department says these weapons are designed to "enhance the commander's ability to deter, discourage, delay, or prevent hostile and threatening actions."

The following list contains some of the most widely recognized and widely used "least lethal" weapons. It is important to note that, even under the best of circumstances, such weapons are imperfect tools. "We are still in the blunderbuss era with less lethal weapons," says Charles "Sid" Heal, a retired commander of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Heal has taught less deadly force in military war colleges and is past president of the California Association of Tactical Officers. "The options we have are still primitive. The standard is not perfection, it is an alternative (to lethal force). "

Many of them are shrouded in official terminology, and the way devices are referred to often varies from department to department. Here is a look at some commonly used devices.

Police point rubber pistols at protesters from a rooftop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 31. Reuters Kinetic Impact Projectiles (KIP) / Impact munitions What are they?These terms describe objects such as rubber bullets, rounds of bean bags, and granules. While some can be fired with modified rifles, there are also special launchers designed specifically for KIP.

A volunteer holds the rubber bullets he collected while cleaning up after the protests in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 31, over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Darron Cummings / AP Rubber bullets / Baton rounds What are they?These shells are controversial due to their ability to cause serious injury. They are much larger than a common bullet, and their composition is complex.

A protester shows a 40mm rubber bullet used by police during a clash with protesters on May 30 in Dallas, Texas. Chris Rusanowsky / ZUMA Wire They can be several inches long and some have metal or wood cores.

How rubber bullets have been used worldwide Rubber bullets were first used by the British Army in 1970 to control protesters in Northern Ireland during a decades-long conflict known as The Problems.

A rubber bullet pistol used by the British Army is pictured in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1973. Alex Bowie / Getty Images French police were criticized for using rubber bullets during the yellow vest protests.

A French riot policeman aims a rubber bullet during clashes with yellow vest protesters in Paris, France, in November 2019. Alfred Yaghobzadeh / Abaca / Sipa / AP For several months in 2019, Hong Kong authorities defended the use of force by police officers against pro-democracy and anti-government protesters.

Riot police fire tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters attempt to leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2019. Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Bean Bags / Flexible Cane Rounds What are they?The bean bag is a cloth bag filled with small lead pellets, which is inserted into a capsule and fired with a shotgun or specialized weapon. There are typically 40 g (1.4 oz) of lead pellets in each bag of beans. Although they vary in size, compared to 9mm lead bullets, the "less lethal" bullets are much larger. This means that they do not travel through the air as fast. However, both bean bag rounds and rubber bullets can travel long distances and still be lethal. Charlie Mesloh, a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Northern Michigan, established a weapons laboratory at the University of the Florida Gulf Coast in 2003, where he tested less lethal munitions. "We found that the bean bags were much more accurate than other impact munitions, if you use them correctly," he says. For bean bag rounds, Mesloh says, the ideal distance from which to shoot is usually about 10 feet.

How are the police trained to use them?While there are no set rules for when to shoot, officers are generally trained to attack protesters who present a danger. And they're trained to target a specific person instead of shooting into a crowd, which can increase the chances that more people will get hurt. Training standards advise officers to target KIPs to the lower abdomen or legs. "If you're going to fail, fail low," says Heal. Officers can also "jump" KIPs off the ground to decrease the likelihood of serious injury in confined spaces. Aiming from higher vantage points, such as from the roof of a building towards crowds, makes it more likely that an individual will be hit in the head. What are the health risks?

In 2017, the British Medical Journal published a review that looked at the reported deaths and injuries that KIPs caused when used in crowd control settings. The report, which reviewed a 27-year period, identified 1,984 people who had been beaten by various KIPs. In those who survived, 71% of injuries were classified as severe. 15% were permanently disabled. 3% died from their injuries. 84.2% of eye injuries resulted in permanent blindness.

"I thought he was dead, he couldn't see and he couldn't breathe."Josh Tuccio, protester, Atlanta

Josh Tuccio, 30, was participating in a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 28 when he said that police began shooting tear gas at protesters. "We weren't even singing at the time," he told CNN. "We were standing and walking." In the confusion, Tuccio was shot four times with rubber bullets. One fractured the eyebrow and nose bone, and the others hit him in the throat and stomach.

This image contains graphic content. Click to view.

After the panic subsided, Tuccio described the sensation as excruciating pain so widespread that he couldn't even tell where he had been hit. He spent one night in the hospital, where he received various stitches and treatment for a scratched cornea (he was wearing glasses at the time he received the blow). Two weeks after the incident, he still had a golf ball-sized welt in his throat. But the bruises on his body, he said, were finally beginning to fade.

On June 1, police used pepper spray on protesters in Portland, Oregon. Reuters Pepper spray / OC spray / Chemical ammunition What is it?Oleoresin capsicum (OC) is an oil-based compound derived from a variety of pepper plants, including cayenne and chili. This compound is incorporated into a liquid to be used as an aerosol. The purpose of the pepper spray is to blind and temporarily incapacitate causing a burning sensation in the eyes and irritation of the respiratory tract and skin.

Consider this: on the Scoville Scale, a scale used to rate the "heat" of peppers, A pepper has a rate of 0. A jalapeño pepper has a rate of around 5,000. A Carolina Reaper holds the record for being the hottest chili in the world with 1.5 million. Most pepper sprays used by police apply a rate of 500,000 to 2 million SHU, although one brand has a rate of 5.3 million SHU, according to the Police Policy Studies Council. The only top-rated natural substances are pure capsaicin and resiniferatoxin, which are not commercially available.

How are the police trained to use it?

The pepper spray is designed to be sprayed on the face from a recommended distance of 3 feet (1m), according to the Police Policy Studies Council. For crowd management situations, law enforcement offices purchase pepper spray in larger cans from 470 ml (16 ounces) up to 1.4L (47 ounces). In addition to an aerosol, it is also available as a foam or gel that can be target specific in high winds. Officers are encouraged to be exposed to CO during training, to understand how it feels and to train the body if they experience secondary exposure.



Protester Stanford Smith receives help after being sprayed with pepper spray on his face during a demonstration on May 30 in Denver, Colorado. AAron Ontiveroz / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post / Getty Images What are the health risks?In recent years, some research has shown that pepper spray has become less popular than other less lethal methods like stun guns. One reason is how harmful the compound can be. Pepper spray is an inflammatory agent. It can cause severe eye irritation as well as respiratory problems like coughing and shortness of breath. Psychologically, the fear of blindness and suffocation can be overwhelming. Once the inflammation begins, the effects are difficult to neutralize. The effects of the pepper spray last, on average, 30 minutes. Mild conjunctivitis can persist for several hours.

Police throw a tear gas canister at protesters in Seattle, Washington, on June 13. Nelson Salisbury / Twitter / @ tetraphis_ / Reuters Tear gas / Riot control agents / CS Gas What is it?Some tear gases are not really "gases", but a powder that is pressurized into a compact tablet. A common tear gas compound, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile, or CS gas. CS gas is named after Ben Corson and Roger Stoughton, the two American scientists who first synthesized the compound in 1928.

How are the police trained to use it?

Tear gas is prohibited for use in warfare under the 1925 Geneva Protocol. The United Nations Convention on Chemical Weapons further expanded the definition to riot control agents; however, the United States is one of the countries where riot officers can still be used by law enforcement. Officers often deploy tear gas for crowd dispersal. According to the United Nations, there are different methods of supplying CS gas: shells, boats, grenades, and aerosols. Some canisters work by lighting a compound that releases gas through the holes. Other tear gas devices contain multiple projectiles, or submunitions, that are released into the crowd.

“The first breath was fine. The next thing was like inhaling fire.British journalist Michael Mosley, who was voluntarily exposed to CS gas while working on a documentary on chemical weapons development for the BBC. BBC

Police move toward protesters protesting the murder of George Floyd on May 30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson / Getty Images What are the health risks?Tear gas has effects similar to pepper spray. It causes a burning sensation in the mucous membranes, such as in the eyes and throat. According to the CDC, the effects include blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, choking, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. Indiscriminate dispersal makes it difficult to target small individuals or groups, particularly in windy conditions.

Police deploy a gas canister during clashes with protesters in Seattle, Washington on June 8. David Ryder / Getty Images. A 2017 systematic review of tear gas used for crowd control between 1990 and 2015 found that tear gas, dispersed in confined spaces, can cause permanent respiratory system injury and death.

Camera footage of the officer corps using a CED in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 30. Atlanta Police Department / Reuters Conductive Electrical Device (CED) / Electronic control weapon / Electronic stun device / Stun Gun / Taser®

Taser X26P, a model commonly used by the US police. Axon What is it? A CED is a portable, battery-powered device that sends pulses of electrical current through a person's body through two small darts, almost like jumping out of a car. CED's dominant brand is Taser. Once fired, the darts adhere to the skin and remain connected to the main device via copper cables that reach 25 feet (7.6 m). A single trigger discharges an electrical charge for 5 seconds. Most CED models are loaded with a single shot, although some advanced models can hold up to three shots. The result is a neuromuscular disability, where the muscles contract uncontrollably, preventing the person from moving on purpose. This effect is also called "muscle tetanization." CEDs are mainly used to incapacitate people at a distance. However, many CEDs also have a "conduction stunning mode" that provides an electric shock when pressed directly against a person, resulting in intense and localized pain. A Taser X26P, a model commonly used by law enforcement, can cost around $ 1,200. Also, a single shot from a CED can cost around $ 20.

"… our research showed that (CED) was used too often and I think it is a problem of training and supervision and responsibility." Geoffrey P. Alpert, speaking in 2012 about the use of police force study sponsored by the National Institute of Justice

How are the police trained to use it?

Officers must give a verbal warning before using a CED, and are advised to avoid targeting the head, throat, heart, and genitals. The preferred target area is the back because it has large muscle groups. If the target is in front of the CED, officers are advised to aim at the belt line so that one dart sticks above the waist and the other below the waist. This will cause most people to lose their balance and fall to the ground. The greater the distance between where the two darts fall in the body, the more nerve fibers are affected. 12 inches is optimal. Less than 4 inches generally creates a pain effect only. Mesloh, the professor at the University of Northern Michigan, points out that CEDs don't always work. They may lose their target or get caught in clothing.

What are the health risks?

Common CED injuries are caused by the same darts depending on where they penetrate the body. A document published in 2020 by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that the risk of significant injury or even death increases in people with heart disease or in those who have taken certain medications. How does it feel "It's unpleasant," says Mesloh. "If you've ever been surprised, it's similar. It's not that it's painful; it locks you up. You just can't do much."

Regulatory problems

When looking at less lethal weaponry, it is important to note that there are no universal standards in equipment specifications or training.

"It is a totally unregulated field, and there is no supervision," says Mesloh, a professor at the University of Northern Michigan. “All (product) information will be handled by the manufacturer, and big companies can offer training courses for instructors on things like less-deadly ammunition and distraction devices. So what can happen is that you go to a four or five day school, come back and teach your whole department. But it can be a one-day class, and you can remove a lot of that information. "

In the United States, there is no federal regulatory body for law enforcement agencies, but professional associations such as the International Association of Chief Police Officers and non-governmental organizations such as the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies ( CALEA) can provide an important framework for law enforcement policies and practices. However, accreditation costs money to obtain and maintain, and participation in these programs is voluntary. In the absence of mandatory standards, smaller departments will often model their policies from larger departments that have more resources for research and training.

"In the United States, there are about 17,800 local law enforcement agencies and each is autonomous … They work for different communities and have different expectations." Former LASD Commander Sid Heal

Although the US government has little authority to prescribe what local law enforcement agencies should do, the Department of Justice does have the authority to investigate unconstitutional police practices. Historically, this has been a powerful way to regulate police misconduct. However, former Justice Department attorneys have noted that the department has largely abandoned such investigations in recent years, and the Justice Department leadership has championed police and police tactics during recent protests.

Personal protection

In addition to weapons, the police at the scene of the protests will generally be dressed in various types of protection, such as armor, helmets and shields. It is also not uncommon to see groups of officers with different types of protective equipment, because departments can rely on more than one type of funds to secure it. Private and federal grants can help departments secure and maintain protective equipment.

Smaller law enforcement agencies, or those that do not have the necessary equipment to deal with a local crisis, may request help from other agencies. This is called a mutual aid system, and such a request can be sent through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or incorporated in a state of emergency declaration.

"In these situations, he is expected to bring his own things," says Heal, the retired commander of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Riot police surround a young man in Chicago, Illinois, on May 30 before peppering him. CNN Ballistic vest / Ballistic armor / Bulletproof vest / Bulletproof vest These vests are a common type of body armor seen among police at the front of protests.

The National Institute of Justice, which is an agency of the US Department of Justice, rates the performance of body armor on a standard scale. For a "higher threat environment," the NIJ recommends armor with Level III or Level IV protection, known as "hard armor." These vests are designed to lessen the hit of the most common types of pistol bullets and even rifles.

Police repel protesters at a rally for the death of George Floyd on May 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Locher / AP The composition of the ballistic vests can vary. Heavy duty types generally contain some form of aramid, which is a synthetic fiber, woven to create a flexible, shock resistant sheet. Kevlar is a popular type of aramid fiber used in these vests. Body armor can also be reinforced with strong, light metals such as carbon and steel, and even very strong plastics. The cost of a ballistic vest depends on the level of protection, but those with Level III or IV protection can cost several hundred dollars each.

"Since 1999, the Bulletproof Vest Partnership program has awarded more than 13,000 jurisdictions a total of $ 467 million in federal funds for the purchase of more than one million vests." Source: United States Department of Justice, February 2020.

Ballistic shield Like other police teams, the types of shields police use during protests can vary greatly by manufacturer and law enforcement agency. In this video, there is more than one agency present, some of which are not local police. This explains the variety of equipment.

Police and other law enforcement agencies monitor the White House in Washington DC amid protests on June 3. Reuters The NIJ specifications on what type of materials can be used in these shields are very technical, but the conclusion is this: They must be heat resistant, cannot be chipped or broken by the impact of bullets or blunt objects, and must be easy to clean. They should also cover a good part of the body of a police officer, from the shoulder to the thigh or more. These shields come at a huge price: A new Tier IIIA ballistic shield can cost $ 3,000 or more.

Police monitor the CNN Center as protests continue for the death of George Floyd on May 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ben Gray / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP

Increased responsibility

Requests for more documentation and police accountability have been ringing in the United States for decades. The shooting deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and other African-Americans brought the issue back to the fore in 2014. Global protests erupted after the death of George Floyd, another black man, at the hands of police officers in May 2020, they have once again amplified the problem and renewed calls for police to use body cameras.

A police officer uses a body camera during a demonstration in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 31. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images Bodycam / Body camera How do they work?They are small devices that can be attached to an officer's outer clothing or even worn on the side of the goggles. Depending on the department's policies, they may be required to run constantly, or an event, perhaps when an officer takes his gun out of its holster.

Axon Body 2, a body camera used by the LAPD. Axon How are the police trained to use it? Although there is no federal requirement for officers to use body cameras, at least 19 states and Washington DC require that police departments have written policies on body cameras. In places where there is no state mandate, different jurisdictions are left to form their own policies. The New York City Police Department, for example, distributed 20,000 body cameras to all uniformed patrol officers in February 2019. They do not require the cameras to capture all interactions with the public, but they do require the police to record things like arrests, searches, uses of force, and "interactions with people with emotional disorders." Cost is a big ban. Body cameras can cost hundreds of dollars in addition to the time, effort, and cost to maintain and maintain images.

Much attention is paid to body cameras as a method of police liability. Police departments often adopt new policies and technologies in the wake of tragedies. The Louisville Police Department changed its policy to require that all sworn officers use body cameras after officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 27-year-old emergency medical technician, while trying to execute a search warrant on her home. in March 2020.

Some agencies require that body camera images be made public as a form of transparency, and these policies can have real consequences.

However, a study by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department found that body cameras did not make much difference in the use of force by officers. Another study by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found that LVMPD officers who used body cameras received fewer complaints and reports of use of force, but issued more arrests and citations.

Rights groups have also expressed concern, saying the prevalence of facial recognition software and unclear policies on who has access to body camera images could invite privacy violations.

A police officer uses a body camera during a demonstration in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 31. Atlanta Police Department / Reuters During recent protests, two officers in Atlanta, Georgia, were fired after their body cameras showed them to remove two students from a car after breaking windows. They have filed a lawsuit challenging their dismissal, saying they were denied due process. The footage is here. In Louisville, Kentucky, the city police chief was fired after it was discovered that officers involved in a fatal shooting during a protest did not have their body cameras on.

As the riots continue, and reports of police violence continue to leak through social media and through ever-present cellphone recordings, calls for police reform, be it in the form of body cameras, policy changes or something more drastic, they will surely grow even stronger.

Meanwhile, some cities have considered significant budget cuts to their police departments. Some others, like Minneapolis, made plans to dismantle their departments entirely in favor of alternative approaches to public safety, such as increasing social services, access to mental health care, and better education and community programs.

It is unclear what the impact of such measures will be on agencies' use of less lethal options. In Los Angeles, city leaders are slashing the police budget and vowing to improve escalation reduction and crowd control training.