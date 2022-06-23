The world knows that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a Hollywood icon for decades. From his portrayal of Conan the Barbarian to his famous Terminator character, he’s left a lasting impression on generations of viewers. That all changed today, as Schwarzenegger joined forces with Amazon to produce a new streaming series that reunites his characters with the original cast. While this will likely be greeted with much fanfare and excitement, few people know about how Schwarzenegger felt when he first saw the four boys who play him in the series. Schwarzenegger revealed to Fox News that his son Patrick is one of the four actors who play him in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Introduction to The Boys

The Boys is a story about superheroes who, despite their powers and fame, are often just as unhappy, confused, and uncertain about life as any other adolescent. One of the best examples of this is Billy Butcher: he’s a world-famous superhero with a loving wife, two kids he adores…and an awful secret waiting for him in the bedroom. This comic series – created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – explores what life would be like if superpowers existed.

Not sure if I’ll ever be able to unsee what I’ve seen in #Herogasm but #TheBoys is the best superhero show ever created. The acting, the story, the parodies are all 10/10. #TheBoysTV knows it’s place and purpose better than any show ever created. pic.twitter.com/w44NyO32KQ — Shaggy 🅿️ (@nonceafterfive) June 24, 2022

There are a lot of heavy issues thrown at you in this book, but Ennis and Robertson do an excellent job of placing them in context. This is a book that, for the most part, never feels preachy or clichéd, because when it comes down to it, all these characters are just people. That’s what makes the gritty realism feel so organic and true to the characters.

Names of the characters in The Boys

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Antony Starr as The Homelander

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Aya Cash as Klara Risinger/ Liberty/ Stormfront

Nathan MitchellNathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro

Erin Moriarty as Annie January

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory

Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell

In Season 3, The Boy’s creator Eric Kripke describes Charlize Theron as “a fantastic sportsman.”

In an interview with TVLine, Theron talked about the lack of physical contact in the storylines on The Boys. “On set, it was different because we are in such proximity to each other and when we have a stunt together or something like that. But no, I never touched him.” Kripke says Theron is “an amazing sport,” who willingly took direction from showrunner Eric Kripke and creator Seth Rogen. “We worked with her for a month and a half, and through that time she was so great at bringing everything to the table,” Kripke said.

“She’s an amazing sport. She was a pleasure to work with — very professional. She did more than enough for us. It was really fun.” Kripke also addressed the criticism of Theron’s character, the mysterious mother of The Boys: “I know there’s been some personal criticism thrown out there that doesn’t make sense.

