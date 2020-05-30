How Azula escaped from prison after the last airbender finished

After the end of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Azula is admitted to an asylum rather than a prison in The Search comic. This is how she escapes.

Azula's story does not end with the end of the series Avatar, the last airbender. Titled "Sozin's Comet: Part 4: Avatar Aang", the final episode of the animated series saw Zuko (Dante Basco) and Katara (Mae Whitman) help Avatar Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) to end the Hundred War Years of defeating and capturing a mentally unstable Azula (Gray DeLisle) in the Fire Nation Capital.

Azula was introduced during the season 1 episode "The Storm" as Prince Zuko's upset and vicious sister. Azula constantly undermines Zuko and shares the same view as Ozai that the Fire Nation reigns over other nations. Azula served as one of the main antagonists in the series.

After the television series ended, Azula's story continued in three parts. Avatar, the last airbender comic books The search and Smoke and shadow from Dark Horse Comics. Unlike Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill), who was imprisoned for his crimes against the other elemental nations, Zuko has Azula admitted to a mental institution instead of prison, from which she escapes from the comic. The search: part 1. However, Azula only begins to recover after escaping captivity and travels with Zuko to find her lost mother, Ursa.

Zuko released Azula from prison

In the comic The search: part 1, Azula escapes from captivity after Zuko asks him for help to discover the location of his mother, who disappeared six years earlier. Upon meeting Ozai in his prison cell for information on Ursa, Azula becomes aware of Zuko despite wearing a straitjacket clutching a tea tray with his teeth out of Zuko's hands. Thinking that Azula is planning something, Ty Lee, now a Kyoshi guard inside the prison, Chi blocks Azula from being able to use her fire control. Ironically, Ty Lee's chi block leads to Azula's escape as it makes her flexible enough to break free of her restraints. Shooting lightning at Zuko, Azula escapes to a secret room where Ozai stores unsent letters written by Ursa, burns them, and negotiates for her freedom by declaring that she will share their contents if Zuko takes her on his search for Ursa. Cautiously, Zuko temporarily grants Azula her freedom and they embark on a mission to find her mother.

Azula escaped and returned to take revenge

Inside the comic The search: part 3Azula escapes from Zuko and Team Avatar after confronting Ursa, whom they found in the city of Hira’a. Having kept one of the letters written by Ursa claiming that Zuko was not Ozai's true heir, Azula originally planned to use the letter to expel and assume the throne, unaware that the content of the letter was not true. After her first plan failed, Azula reappears within the comic series. Smoke and shadow with a new plan to get revenge on Zuko.

Instead of trying to win the throne herself, Azula begins kidnapping children with their inmates under the guise of mythical spirits known as Kemurikage with the intention of convincing Zuko to rule with the same tyranny exhibited by the ancient Fire Lord, Ozai. Azula confesses to Zuko that his new destiny is to transform him into the authoritarian ruler that he would have been, basically becoming the Lord of Fire through him.

While his actions look like the classic Azula, flaunting his power over Zuko simply for the fun of it, there is evidence in both Avatar, the last airbender comics that Azula may have been acting in Zuko's best interest and is starting to grow now that he is no longer under Ozai's control. In The search: part 3Azula's plan to overthrow Zuko as the Fire Lord only failed when he left the letter claiming that Zuko was not Ozai's heir, which may have been intentional. At the end of Smoke and Shadow: Part 3Azula watches as Zuko apologizes to his citizens for his dictatorial actions with a knowing smile, almost as if getting Zuko to trust his instincts as a just and fair ruler was his true plan all along.

