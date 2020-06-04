How Berlin Could Still Be Alive

Money Heist master burglar Berlin was allegedly killed at the end of season 2, but there is a way he could still be alive.

Berlin (Pedro Alonso) may have been shot dead by the police at the end of Money heist season 2 and apparently assassinated, but the Royal Mint heist captain may still be alive. It was revealed that Berlin (whose real name is Andrés de Fonollosa) was the professor's brother (Álvaro Morte), and suffered from a rare genetic disorder called Helmer's myopathy that would have killed him within a few months of the heist.

It cannot be denied that Berlin was bad news. An avowed misogynist and likely psychopath, he was both an antagonist to the rest of the crew in Money heist seasons 1 and 2 as the police. However, despite his reprehensible nature, Berlin was also charismatic, with his own unique set of values ​​and had a large on-screen presence, making him a fan-favorite character.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Money Heist song explained: the true meaning of & # 39; Bella Ciao & # 39;

In the recently released documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon, the creator of the program Álex Pina said that he regrets killing Berlin, but that superiors told him to do so, because the intolerant opinions of the character and the sexual abuse of one of the hostages did not coincide with the times. Pina replied:

"People need to have their heads checked because I'm sure he is not the character you would like your daughter to marry. (But) that dominant side of him, his leadership, rejects us, but gives us a certain feeling of security". "

Pina brought Berlin back by Money heist seasons 3 and 4 in the form of flashbacks to their time planning the Bank of Spain robbery and their relationship with Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna). However, there was also some ambiguity left in the Berlin death scene in the season 2 finale, which could have been the way Pina left the option open to bring Berlin back in the future.

Given the Money heist Season 3 begins two and a half years after the events of season 2, there are two challenges to keeping Berlin alive: if the rain of gunfire from the police you stumbled upon did not kill you, then your illness would have. However, it is mentioned that some people with Helmer's myopathy can survive with proper treatment. While Berlin was only taking medication to control her symptoms, someone with an interest in doing so might have found a way to prolong her life.

Unlike the other characters who died in Money heist season 2, Oslo (Roberto García) and Moscow (Paco Tous), the body of Berlin was never shown. After the police shot him multiple times in the torso, he fell to the ground. After that point, his body (either dead or alive) would have been taken into police custody, and that's where the possibility of Berlin still alive comes into play. Coronel Prieto (Juan Fernández), who was traumatized by the stress of the Royal Mint robbery, was complicit in Rio (Miguel Herrán) being captured and then tortured, and of illegally keeping his arrest secret. If Berlin survived the shooting at the end of Money heist Season 2, you may have faced a fate similar to Rio.

Prieto would have done anything to keep Berlin alive so he could be questioned about the professor's plans, especially after the other thieves escaped. The colonel may have gone to the extreme of finding a better treatment for Berlin disease. If this happened, then presumably CNI was unsuccessful in extracting information about the Royal Mint heist or the Bank of Spain heist. But if Berlin is alive then it could come back Money heist season 5. After all, as he said to Palermo: "I am sure that one way or another, time will unite us again"

More: Money Theft Theory: Sierra To Join The Gang In Season 5

Godzilla vs. Kong officially rated PG-13 for creature violence