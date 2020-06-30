How BET achieved the awards show we all needed





Jesse Collins served as executive producer for Sunday's BET Awards, held virtually due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Beginning with an exciting remix of Public Enemy's hit "Fight the Power" and ending with a poignant version of "Something Has to Break" by gospel artists Kierra Sheard and Karen Clark-Sheard, the BET Awards reached a note for every state of adequate spirit for the times in which we are living.

Collins told CNN the shock had a purpose, but it even exceeded his expectations.

"Everyone in their creative way made a statement," Collins said. "They made a statement that change had to happen. We always want the show to reflect what culture feels and, to the best of our ability, sum it up in a three-hour broadcast. Everyone stepped forward."