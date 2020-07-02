How Black Lives Matter transformed the Fourth of July (opinion)





The Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have finally given millions of Americans renewed language to discuss the messy reality of a nation that continues to face structural racism, white supremacy, and a racial caste system that continues to ensure that Black Babies, from birth to death, lead lives of greater risk and less prosperity than whites.

Perhaps the greatest advance since the protests erupted on May 26 is the fact that vast majorities no longer combine protests against injustice with disrespect for the flag. Black and white soccer players have knelt together in an anti-racist protest and the NFL has belatedly recognized Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest in support of black humanity by proclaiming Black Lives Matter.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized to his teammates and Black America after claiming that the kneeling players disrespected their ancestors who fought in the wars. This type of racially nebulous nostalgia ignores both the black involvement in the military and the racist reception veterans have received upon returning home from the war. Public statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, along with donations and pledges of support for racial justice, have incorporated anti-racism on an unprecedented national scale.

This is especially significant because one of the most painful injuries to white supremacy continues to be questioning the loyalty and patriotism of African Americans. Blacks have fought, even during slavery before the war, in all the wars in which this country has participated. Nearly 200,000 black soldiers fought valiantly to preserve the Union during the Civil War, and black soldiers served in World War I and II, only to return to a country where enemy combatants received more respectful treatment than they did.