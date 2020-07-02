How Black Lives Matter transformed the Fourth of July (opinion)

Perhaps the greatest advance since the protests erupted on May 26 is the fact that vast majorities no longer combine protests against injustice with disrespect for the flag. Black and white soccer players have knelt together in an anti-racist protest and the NFL has belatedly recognized Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest in support of black humanity by proclaiming Black Lives Matter.
A former slave-turned-abolitionist, journalist, and public intellectual, Frederick Douglass delivered the most passionate 4th of July speech in American history in 1852 in Rochester, New York's Corinthian Hall. He spoke on Monday, July 5, a date that served as part of a long tradition among black New Yorkers. In choosing that Monday, Douglass also acknowledged that Independence Day was still a day when Blacks were auctioned for sale in the South. Douglass offered the definitive explanation for why African Americans refused to accept the celebrations of freedom in the midst of their own slavery.
Douglass mourned, like generations before and after him, the tragedy of a country whose national creed of liberty and liberty was in fact rooted in the slavery of black souls and the exploitation of black labor.
The tensions within a national holiday professing the freedom of a country built on slavery remain with us today. The hope for this watershed moment in American history rests on the courage of ordinary Americans, whose demonstrations, protests, anger, and empathy have created a generational opportunity to confront legacies of racism that touch all aspects of our society.
If Frederick Douglass rightly asked the question, What Was the Fourth of July for the Slave ?, then contemporary African Americans might similarly ask what Independence Day means to them in the context of mass incarceration, racial segregation, massive unemployment, massive poverty and a Covid-19 pandemic that has disproportionately affected the entire black community.
Recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday (as many companies and multiple states do), supporting efforts to remove public landscapes from Confederate monuments, and treating the rise of anti-racism as a means of healing a history deeply rooted in white supremacy is A start. But not enough.
July 4, 2020 will be commemorated this year in the context of the Third Reconstruction of the United States, our latest effort to make Independence Day meaningful as a celebration of a republic that no longer faces anti-racism. black and white supremacy. This requires confronting the brutal history and contemporary evolution of white supremacy and the extraordinary ways in which the American flag, and not just the Confederate one, has been used as a weapon against racial equality in this nation.
Civil rights activism across the country paralleled these efforts, with African Americans leading a movement that aimed to reimagine democracy and, in doing so, transform the meaning of July 4. The Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee, which emerged from the sit-ins at the lunch counter, challenged the nation to build a new world together. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. outlined the expansive parameters of a bold new world free of anti-black racism at the March on Washington in 1963.
So, this July 4, let's move towards a more liberated future by embracing the American past in a comprehensive way. America's ultimate goal remains freedom. We must honestly admit that for the past 244 years we have been unable to fulfill our national creed written in documents that the nation holds sacred.
Yet this Independence Day, amid a pandemic reflecting a biblical plague and mass protests calling on Americans to make black dignity and citizenship the centerpiece of our democratic experiment, seems strangely hopeful. It seems that by forging the crucible of our bloody history and terrible present, we have rescued a tantalizing possibility of delivering, for the first time, the promise of American democracy. We must continue to confront the past to create a new future expansive enough to include us all.