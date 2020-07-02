How Black Lives Matter transformed the Fourth of July (opinion)

The Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have finally given millions of Americans renewed language to discuss the messy reality of a nation that continues to face structural racism, white supremacy, and a racial caste system that continues to ensure that Black Babies, from birth to death, lead lives of greater risk and less prosperity than whites.

Perhaps the greatest advance since the protests erupted on May 26 is the fact that vast majorities no longer combine protests against injustice with disrespect for the flag. Black and white soccer players have knelt together in an anti-racist protest and the NFL has belatedly recognized Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest in support of black humanity by proclaiming Black Lives Matter.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized to his teammates and Black America after claiming that the kneeling players disrespected their ancestors who fought in the wars. This type of racially nebulous nostalgia ignores both the black involvement in the military and the racist reception veterans have received upon returning home from the war. Public statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, along with donations and pledges of support for racial justice, have incorporated anti-racism on an unprecedented national scale.
This is especially significant because one of the most painful injuries to white supremacy continues to be questioning the loyalty and patriotism of African Americans. Blacks have fought, even during slavery before the war, in all the wars in which this country has participated. Nearly 200,000 black soldiers fought valiantly to preserve the Union during the Civil War, and black soldiers served in World War I and II, only to return to a country where enemy combatants received more respectful treatment than they did.

A former slave-turned-abolitionist, journalist, and public intellectual, Frederick Douglass delivered the most passionate 4th of July speech in American history in 1852 in Rochester, New York's Corinthian Hall. He spoke on Monday, July 5, a date that served as part of a long tradition among black New Yorkers. In choosing that Monday, Douglass also acknowledged that Independence Day was still a day when Blacks were auctioned for sale in the South. Douglass offered the definitive explanation for why African Americans refused to accept the celebrations of freedom in the midst of their own slavery.

Douglass, anticipating our current debates over the public symbols of American history, characterized George Washington's legacy as problematic, "his monument built for the price of human blood and the merchants of the bodies and souls of men." Douglass continued with the heart of the matter. "This Fourth of July is yours, not mine," Douglass observed. "You can be happy, I must cry."

Douglass mourned, like generations before and after him, the tragedy of a country whose national creed of liberty and liberty was in fact rooted in the slavery of black souls and the exploitation of black labor.

The tensions within a national holiday professing the freedom of a country built on slavery remain with us today. The hope for this watershed moment in American history rests on the courage of ordinary Americans, whose demonstrations, protests, anger, and empathy have created a generational opportunity to confront legacies of racism that touch all aspects of our society.

If Frederick Douglass rightly asked the question, What Was the Fourth of July for the Slave ?, then contemporary African Americans might similarly ask what Independence Day means to them in the context of mass incarceration, racial segregation, massive unemployment, massive poverty and a Covid-19 pandemic that has disproportionately affected the entire black community.

Recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday (as many companies and multiple states do), supporting efforts to remove public landscapes from Confederate monuments, and treating the rise of anti-racism as a means of healing a history deeply rooted in white supremacy is A start. But not enough.

July 4, 2020 will be commemorated this year in the context of the Third Reconstruction of the United States, our latest effort to make Independence Day meaningful as a celebration of a republic that no longer faces anti-racism. black and white supremacy. This requires confronting the brutal history and contemporary evolution of white supremacy and the extraordinary ways in which the American flag, and not just the Confederate one, has been used as a weapon against racial equality in this nation.

We live in a country that continues to dishonor the sacrifices made by African-American soldiers and ordinary citizens who bled for democracy in international conflicts and on domestic fronts that denied them citizenship and dignity. The mistreatment of black soldiers who returned home from World War I inspired W.E.B. Du Bois, the black scholar and civil rights leader who founded the NAACP, proclaimed that African Americans would eventually achieve equal citizenship or "know why."
The "Double V" campaign designed by African Americans during World War II sought a victory over global fascism and national racial segregation. Jim Crow proved too powerful for black members of the "Big Generation," who were routinely denied access to mortgage loans and the full benefits of the GI Bill that created the white middle class. Black soldiers were also beaten, brutalized, and even blinded after returning home to an internal political front that turned out to be sometimes more dangerous than global combat.

Civil rights activism across the country paralleled these efforts, with African Americans leading a movement that aimed to reimagine democracy and, in doing so, transform the meaning of July 4. The Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee, which emerged from the sit-ins at the lunch counter, challenged the nation to build a new world together. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. outlined the expansive parameters of a bold new world free of anti-black racism at the March on Washington in 1963.

July 4 represented a national celebration of "the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence," King noted, reflecting a "promissory note" for all Americans. King noted that black Americans had historically received a "bad check," but they refused to believe "that there are insufficient funds in this nation's great vaults of opportunity." He closed this speech arguing that when the United States finally delivered on its original promise, combining paper words with public deeds in action, it would give new meaning to patriotic expressions of love for the country.

So, this July 4, let's move towards a more liberated future by embracing the American past in a comprehensive way. America's ultimate goal remains freedom. We must honestly admit that for the past 244 years we have been unable to fulfill our national creed written in documents that the nation holds sacred.

Yet this Independence Day, amid a pandemic reflecting a biblical plague and mass protests calling on Americans to make black dignity and citizenship the centerpiece of our democratic experiment, seems strangely hopeful. It seems that by forging the crucible of our bloody history and terrible present, we have rescued a tantalizing possibility of delivering, for the first time, the promise of American democracy. We must continue to confront the past to create a new future expansive enough to include us all.

