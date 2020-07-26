How Black Lives Matter went from a hashtag to a global rally cry

It was July 2013 and George Zimmerman was being tried for murder for the murder of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old black boy who had been walking in his father's Florida neighborhood. The night the verdict was to be announced, Alicia Garza and some friends gathered for a drink.

That night Garza woke up in the middle of the night crying. Then he began writing how he felt, in an emotional Facebook post. She wrote that she was still amazed "at how little black lives matter."

"That's really what Black Lives Matter was for me," Garza told MSNBC. "And that's why I said black people, I love you. I love us. And that our lives matter. And that we matter. And that black lives matter."

The phrase "Black lives matter" inspired Garza's friend, Patrisse Cullors, to create a hashtag. Almost instantly, it went viral.

"I wanted it to go viral," Cullors, who co-founded Black Lives Matter with Garza and Opal Tometi, he told CNN.

"On July 15, 2013, I said that Alicia and I had created a thing called #BlackLivesMatter and we hope it will be bigger than we can imagine," said Cullors. "In the last seven years we have developed more infrastructure and have organized ourselves more."

Momentum around the movement has grown amid calls for justice after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is now being used as more than just a hashtag: it is a rallying cry. In protests, it's what many protesters write on their posters or sing as they march. Online, it is what many have used to spread the message against police brutality. And worldwide, many use it to show solidarity with blacks.

While many believe the movement is more accepted than it ever was, others are skeptical about what it achieves and question its impact.

This is what you need to know about the evolution of the movement and why it is important.

Growth of a movement.

Black Lives Matter is one of the best-known organizations fighting for the well-being of blacks.

Studies show that segregation persists in many American cities, leaving most black communities behind. BLM's goal, according to its website, is to eradicate the fight against blackness and create a society in which blacks can prosper in the United States.

"We live in a country built to stay away from these resources we need," said Kailee Scales, managing director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

The scales referenced the data. Police officers are almost four times more likely to use force against blacks than whites. Blacks are also incarcerated at a disproportionate rate. African Americans have less access to health care and lack the same access to quality education.

"People in the movement have been constantly fighting to reverse that trend, to raise awareness that this is not the way we are supposed to live," Scales told CNN.

Since the hashtag was launched, the organization has become more formalized, has acquired a specific brand, and has diversified into national chapters, all in an attempt to solidify the group and allow them to create national campaigns while engaging the wider community.

Organizers created a website, which led to the development of local BLM chapters, first in Los Angeles in 2013 and then across the country, according to Scales.

After the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, against police brutality in 2014, the organization became better known. In 2017 he joined the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc.

Today the network consists of 13 official chapters in the US, plus three more in Canada, according to the BLM website. Local chapters are semi-autonomous, which means they "do the work that makes sense" to their communities, Scales said.

The structure allows the group to have an impact at all levels, doing work both nationally and locally, he said. Each chapter works a little differently and has different approaches, depending on the needs of the community.

The Chicago chapter, for example, focuses more on police accountability, while the Boston chapter is very active around mutual aid, Scales said.

In Los Angeles, BLM activists have been at the forefront of the police disbursement movement, meeting with local politicians on a proposal they call the People's Budget, which would reallocate funds from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The group has called for police to be removed for at least five years, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah told CNN. The most recent push started in May, and at that time the chapter had little support from local politicians.

However, after the murder of George Floyd, the group gained momentum and received the support of some members of the Los Angeles City Council.

In June, after pressure from BLMLA and massive protests, the council unanimously approved a measure to develop an unarmed crisis response model that would replace police officers with community responders for non-violent calls.

After the vote, City Councilman Herb Wesson Jr., author of the motion with council chairman Nury Martinez, said in a cheep who hopes to "continue this work with" BLMLA.

And there is more work to be done, said Abdullah.

"(We) never thought that (amount) was close enough," he told CNN. "But it is a step forward that we force."

The different chapters are subject to a set of guiding principles, which work to support individual entities.

But they also work together. Chapters tend to work across state lines, Abdullah told CNN. When the BLM chapter started in South Bend, Indiana, Abdullah said the group worked closely with BLMLA, specifically comparing notes on the terms of Mayors Pete Buttigieg and Eric Garcetti.

It's worth noting that not all protests or rallies are part of the Black Lives Matter network, as some may be organized by people who simply use the movement's name. And not everyone who attends a BLM protest is part of their local BLM chapter.

Abdullah, who also works as a professor at California State University in Los Angeles, said the movement is largely decentralized, and that none other than Managing Director Scales receives a payment.

Chapters tend to have a flexible leadership structure, with a focus on organizing on the ground, allowing chapters the autonomy to organize in whatever way they see fit.

Until George Floyd's death, Abdullah said BLMLA had only raised $ 100,000 in the past seven years, money he used for "the basic cost of the organization," such as renting rooms, making copies, printing banners and hiring unarmed security. They also try to provide limited support to families losing members due to police brutality, such as helping with funeral costs, which Abdullah said can sometimes go as high as $ 20,000.

And unless the money is allocated specifically for local chapters, money donated through the main network goes to the larger global network, Abdullah said. Chapters may ask for a little money from the national organization, but it is not always a significant amount, he said.

But with donations coming after Floyd's death, BLMLA has more money than it has ever had.

"We are going back to take a minute and process what we should be doing with the newly discovered money that we have never had before," he said.

& # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; and another violent reaction

With more notoriety comes more scrutiny, and the Black Lives Matter movement has experienced a fair amount of criticism.

Some have said that while they support the cause of the movement, they are not fanatics of its approach, comparing some of today's protests to the peaceful protests of the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Many have condemned the more progressive demands of the cause, especially the call to underfund the police, which would instead invest those funds in communities, especially the marginalized ones where much of the police action occurs.

As Abdullah said, the call to remove the police has been a key priority for the movement for years. But as these calls grow, police unions across the country have struggled to protect their own, despite the movement being supported by organizations like Amnesty International and video evidence of officers using excessive force against protesters.

And the notion still faces rejection from people on both sides of the political aisle. President Donald Trump has defended the police. Meanwhile, politicians like Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, have said the payout goes too far.

Others have called the movement too radical.

In Arizona, Rep. Walt Blackman, a member of the Arizona Republican Black Legislature Party, called BLM a "terrorist organization" in an interview with Fox News Radio affiliate KFYI. He then told the Republic of Arizona in a follow-up interview that BLM is an "ideology that runs counter to the concepts and precepts of our principles in the United States."

Critics have also responded to the phrase "Black Lives Matter" by coining their own slogans, such as "All Lives Matter," which some say downplays the current fight blacks face against systemic racism, and "Blue Lives Matter," referring to the Police life.

with a BLM mural. Trump previously called the words "Black Lives Matter" a "symbol of hatred" in a cheep criticizing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for "denigrating" Fifth Avenue in Manhattanwith a BLM mural.

Still, Michael Kazin, who studies social movements at Georgetown University, said it's surprising that the movement has received no further reaction. He said it is the first time in history that a movement focused on black equality has seen this kind of support from whites.

"Even in the 1960s, with the (March in Washington), the polls at that time never had more than 15, 20% support among whites," said Kazin, who is He too Co-editor of the democratic-socialist publication Dissent Magazine, told CNN.

There has been a great deal of support from various populations, he said. He used Portland, Oregon, as an example, where federal officials have used tear gas and force against majority white protesters.

"We are seeing large crowds in small cities, or even where there are almost no black people," said Kazin. "That is new. That did not happen in the 1960s, or even in 2013."

Why are people coming together behind BLM?

It has been said that this moment feels different. It is bigger, more conventional. Whites protest as much as people of color.

Even large corporations and brands, which may have been silent in the past, are getting involved.

Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said "Black Lives Matter" in an apologetic video, a far cry from the league's stance during the 2016-17 season, when Colin Kaepernick became increasingly noisy about police brutality to the chagrin of the league. Kaepernick has not been with a team since then.

Companies like Peloton, Disney, Facebook, and others have denounced racial injustice, while the Netflix CEO donated $ 120 million to historically black colleges and universities.

Taylor Swift, who previously stayed away from anything remotely controversial, voiced her support for the BLM movement and even called for the removal of Confederate monuments in Tennessee. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen, Steve Carrell and others have donated to raise funds for the protesters.

With the rise of social media in the 2010s, images showing police brutality against blacks have reached a much wider audience. Now a whole generation has grown up exposed to the issue of systemic racism.

Or, as Minneapolis community organizer Shanene Herbert said, trauma.

"They (the youth) have experienced trauma," he told CNN. "To see your friends, your families, and even yourself bullied by the police and killed by the police, it's traumatic. And they don't know what to do with it."

More people demand a change. And BLM has been a great motivator in that change.

Mary Westbrook, who lives in Philadelphia and participated in the city's protests in June, told CNN that she felt it was important to her to support the movement.

that was sprayed with tear gas. Then she shared an image of herself on Westbrook, who is white, was among a group of protesters.that was sprayed with tear gas. Then she shared an image of herself on Twitter , noting that "his face and eyes are burning".

"I have lived in this city for 16 years," he told CNN in a Twitter message in June. "I'm a children's librarian at the library right there on Parkway (that's why I know the area and the streets there very well). I see every day what blacks and other POCs are up against in this city."

In the past seven years, BLM activists have made their main message, according to Marcia Chatelain, author of "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America."

"There has been a change in the public and the willingness to engage with their ideas," Chatelain, a professor of American studies at Georgetown University, told CNN.

For example, he said, "people are willing to take a second to understand what the removal of the police and the prison is all about."

What the future holds

When asked what she hopes for BLM's future, co-founder Cullors said she knows the movement will win.

"I know this because our work is full of love, healing and dignity," he said. "And we focus humanity and the lives of blacks on our death and destruction."

The task is not easy. Kazin, the Georgetown professor, pointed out that the BLM movement is about power: having the power to decide what the police will look like, or having the power to access a quality education.

BLM signs in windows, anti-racist reading lists – All of these things are good, Kazin said. But unless they are combined with a real shift in power and increased efforts at political solidarity, little will change.

Still, people are listening now. And Scales, like Cullors, is optimistic.

"At this point, we don't stop," he said. "We cannot relax. Now is the opportunity to drive the true transformation we have been working for."