How Brighton was a Premier League voice during the shutdown

When Manchester City wanted some advice before the Premier League restart, the defending champions turned to a team trying to avoid relegation.

When players were suddenly ordered to return home and to the stadiums, Brighton became a voice for the league during the closure of the three-month coronavirus pandemic. South Coast club boardroom leaders, coaches and players guided not only their own supporters, but also the league's broadest fan base through an unprecedented moment in the history of English football. .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Financial struggles for clubs, even in the richest league in the world. Health fears going back to training, let alone playing, too soon. Concerns about not being able to play at local stadiums.

For 11 weeks out of the past 12, on a Thursday or Friday, getting regular reports on a Premier League club's concerns was just a call from Zoom to the media. Brighton's decision not to walk away from questioning during the pandemic often meant that the thoughts of its owner, CEO, manager or players set the tone for public debate on how and when the league would resume.

"We have not set out to be the dominant voice," Brighton CEO Paul Barber said from his sofa at home during one of Zoom's calls. "It has simply been a by-product of what we have done."

It was a rare opportunity for Brighton to dominate the news agenda at times. Larger clubs like Manchester City know they will be the subject of radio speculation and page transfers, even without games.

"Maybe it just fills a small gap in people's lives," said Barber, "when you can't play soccer."

Now the competition resumes, the rest of the league is catching up with Brighton. With the social distancing still in place, even as the national blockade is eased in England, video calls will replace the media going to the club's training grounds to speak to managers to see the progress of the matches.

The City's communications team then logged into the Brighton Zoom call Thursday with manager Graham Potter to learn about the technology. City manager Pep Guardiola will hold his first virtual press conference on Tuesday on the eve of Arsenal visiting Etihad Stadium for the league's first games in 100 days.

The fact that City is playing at home could owe something to Barber's public opposition to police calls for the season to be completed in neutral stadiums. The intention was to prevent fans from congregating in external games that will be closed to viewers, but Barber believed that it would have harmed the sporting integrity of the competition.

The remaining 92 games are now likely to be played at the home team stadium.

"We are not seeking to gain any kind of advantage from what we do," Barber said, when he recently discussed Brighton's decision to be so public during the shutdown. "We certainly didn't set out to have the highest voice share."

But no top club executive has faced broader media questions, especially so often, in an attempt to provide some clarity amid so much uncertainty.

"We understand that we are not the oracle in these matters," Barber said. “It has helped us with our fans and with our sponsors. We get hundreds of emails a week, asking us the question that you (the journalists) ask us … give us the opportunity through a variety of different media organizations to answer those questions. But we have not set out to dominate the airwaves. "

Still, he gave a platform for players like Brighton striker Glenn Murray to urge against the rush to resume the league.

"I have children at home," he said in late April. "I don't want to put them in danger."

Murray expressed why the players could not accept the 30% pay cuts that were required of all squads.

"Each player has a different situation," he said. "Some will be very lucky and will not have a mortgage and will have money to spare."

The calls also provided a deeper insight into how a Premier League club works. Academy Director John Morling appeared for a week to explain how the younger players were coping with being away from their teammates for so long. The answer was to host a "Brighton & # 39; s Got Talent" where players could showcase their guitar, skateboard and DJ skills.

"You see the players in a totally different light," said Morling. "That is something that we must continue to try and keep positive because some families find it difficult."

Now, however, the priority is to stay two points, or more, above the relegation zone. Potter's side hosts Arsenal on Saturday afternoon at Amex Stadium, and it's not a neutral venue.

"We are more willing to get things back on track and society moving again," Potter said. "We want to do what they pay us, which is to play soccer and we are ready."

And not just to talk about a good game.