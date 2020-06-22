How Britain has failed to deal with systemic racism

The police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and racial inequality despite an ongoing pandemic that has had a disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom and the United States. .

In exposing a larger divide, nearly two in three black people say the UK has not done enough to tackle historical racial injustice, double the proportion of white people who say that.

The CNN poll was released when the UK marks Windrush Day, presented in 2018 to celebrate the arrival on June 22, 1948 of the Empire Windrush. The ship brought the first large group of Caribbean Commonwealth citizens to Great Britain, at the invitation of the government, to rebuild the country after World War II.

But the Windrush generation and their children say they continue to suffer as a result of policies implemented by conservative governments. Some lost their jobs, while others were evicted from their homes or faced deportation after decades of living legally in Britain.

Glenda Caesar, who traveled with her parents from Dominica to Britain as a baby in 1961, says she suddenly lost her job as administrator of the National Health Service in 2009 because she was unable to provide the necessary documentation. She got into debt, unable to pay her bills without a salary, and almost lost her home, she said.

A decade later, now 58, he has been unable to find another job despite being granted British citizenship shortly after his situation was highlighted in the media. Her son, who was born in Britain in 1988, also received citizenship.

"I was fighting for myself and my son at the time, that was what hurt the most," he told CNN. "Why should you have to fight for your right to be in this country when you were born here?"

However, Cesar, who spoke at the protests this month in the Hackney neighborhood, in east London, where he lives and in the city of Southend in Essex, has been encouraged by the sheer number, diversity and youth of the protesters. has seen.

"I think it is good for the world because now people understand what we, as a community, have been saying for a long time. Where we have not had the justice that we have always been looking for, but now everyone has come together," he said. she.

She believes that others are now ready to defend what they believe. "If we see a young black man surrounded by the police and arrest him, people now go ahead and ask what is going on," he said. "If we turn our backs on him, it could be another George Floyd and I think we've had enough. I feel safe, semi-safe, with my grandchildren growing up because at least I feel like people will take care of them."

But she is less positive about the outcome for herself and others caught up in the Windrush scandal, saying that "we are still waiting" to be properly compensated despite the government apologizing for her actions.

He was offered a payment of just over £ 22,000 ($ 27,200) in December under the government's Windrush Compensation Plan, but despite his continuing difficult financial circumstances, he declined it because he felt it was insultingly low.

"So far, 12,000 people have received documentation to confirm their status, more compensation payments are made each week and in the case of Ms. Caesar we are working with her representatives to review and resolve her claim," said a spokesman for the Ministry of the Inside in A statement to CNN.

"The Interior Minister has been clear that the mistreatment of the Windrush generation by successive governments was completely unacceptable and will correct those errors."

The CNN poll found that 55% of blacks do not trust the government to repeat something like the Windrush scandal again, while a majority say the Conservative Party is institutionally racist. CNN has sought comment from the Conservative Party and the government on the poll results.

Surveillance has long been the sharpest focal point for concerns about racial injustice in the UK. Macpherson's 1999 government-ordered investigation into the failed investigation into the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racist attack by white youths in 1993, found that the London Metropolitan Police was "institutionally racist." Current Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick insisted in 2019 that the "toxic" label is no longer forcibly applied.

But despite the changes brought about by the Lawrence case and Macpherson's historical investigation, blacks and other ethnic minorities in Britain are still disproportionately represented when it comes to police checks (known as arrests and searches), imprisonment and deaths in custody.

According to UK government figures, between April 2018 and March 2019, white people were subjected to stopping and searching at a rate of 4 per 1,000, compared to black people who were detained and searched at a rate of 38 per 1,000.

Black Britons say their own experiences, and those of others in their communities, highlight disparities in treatment and mistrust of fuel.

Five black British friends gained world fame after a photo of one of them taking an injured white man to safety in the midst of a violent London protest attack went viral. Clashes erupted when far-right groups attacked Black Lives Matter protests. The white man was later confirmed to be a former police officer.

Patrick Hutchinson, the black man who took him from the scene, said he helped the injured protester because he did not want the main message of the protests to be obscured by a moment of violence.

In an interview a few days later, he told CNN that he believed the police were institutionally racist.

"There may be individuals within the system who are trying to do a good job but as collectives they are racist," he said.

Pierre Noah, another of the five friends, said that the situation with regard to the police in Britain was "a disaster" and that everyone, from base to base, should be educated on the subject.

"Do we feel protected by the police? Not at all. I don't think the police are quite sure how to approach our community," she said. "They have not received enough education on how to deal with us in the community."

"From when I was young to the children now, honestly, from my heart, I pray for them every day. It has receded. It is worse and should not be the case."

When asked what he thought the police saw when they looked at him, Hutchinson replied, "Color, race. Color: the first thing they notice and that should be the last thing they notice."

In response to the protests, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a review of racial inequality in Britain. But critics say it could implement the recommendations made in numerous past reports that date back decades.

Opposition Labor Party politician David Lammy, who published a comprehensive review of racial inequality in the criminal justice system in 2017, told Johnson that "he needs to stop dither and delay," tweeting, "young and old, black and white, rich and poor, the country is crying out for action. "

London nurse and businesswoman Neomi Bennett received the British Empire Medal for Nursing Services in 2018 and met with the Prime Minister in January this year. But she also says she has been affected by her encounters with Britain's justice system.

The Guardian newspaper detailed on Thursday how police officers approached Bennett one April 2019 night in southwest London while she was in her car, saying her front windows were too dark. She says she was too intimidated and scared to get out of the vehicle as repeatedly instructed. After several minutes of increasingly heated exchanges, they took her out of the car and detained her in a police cell overnight.

Bennett, 47, was convicted in September of resisting and obstructing police, but her conviction was overturned last month after she filed an appeal that was not contested. Now he intends to file a civil lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police for unfair arrest, among other charges.

"I think the police approached me because they saw a couple of black people sitting in a car. I think he had a racial profile," he told CNN.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said the force had received several complaints related to this incident, one of which remained under evaluation.

"A complaint related to discriminatory behavior, incivility, breach of duty and use of force found no case to respond to. The complainant appealed this decision through the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and decided that the appeal was not confirmed. Due to the current complaint, we cannot go into further detail at this time. "

Bennett said seeing what happened to George Floyd had pushed her to go public despite the great shame she says she feels for her own experience.

"When I saw that, I was crying, it was out of me, because I remembered that moment in the cell a lot, the power that the authorities have," he said.

"As a black woman in this country, if you say & # 39; it is a matter of race & # 39; or if you say & # 39; it is because I am black & # 39 ;, they close you instantly and tell you that you have a chip on your shoulder When this happened, it was too clear. "

Her grandparents were part of the Windrush generation, arriving in Britain from Jamaica in the 1960s to provide her family with greater opportunities.

"I am very grateful for that and I have never taken my British character for granted," she said. "I am proud to be British, but constantly facing these micro-aggressions and then spending the night in a cell, it was like 'I can't keep it for myself anymore.'"

Bennett also worries about his two children, one 24 and the other 29, both recently detained by police, he said.

The nurse, who suffered racial abuse while growing up in London, hopes the protests mark a turning point. "It just seems that racism has reached a tipping point with respect to the injustices that we see before our eyes," he said.

"It seems that for a black person in the UK, life is a constant struggle. There are many barriers, if you want to achieve something you have to fight."

So what does Britain need to do to change?

The CNN poll has shown how sharply the nation is divided along racial lines, whether it be in surveillance, representation or history.

The protesters' demands for statues commemorating people who profited from the slave trade to be overthrown have highlighted a broader theme: that too little is done to educate many Britons about their nation's colonial past.

CNN polls found that black people are twice as likely to support the removal of those statues as white people.

"I don't think we should have slave owners who take care of us because that is why we are in this position right now. Why idol of slave owners?" Caesar said.

"We need to start including black history in the curriculum so that growing children don't need to ask awkward questions. They already know about the Tudors and others, they also need to know about our history." She believes that more training for the police on the subject would also improve relationships.

Many believe that there must also be greater representation of minorities in the cultural environment that shapes people's daily lives.

Blacks are more than twice as likely as whites to say that there is very little representation of blacks in film and television, according to the CNN poll, with two-thirds of blacks saying that and one-quarter of whites.

Filmmaker Menelik Shabazz, who was born in Barbados and moved to Britain at the age of five, said the current moment could give new energy to those calling for greater representation, but warned that previous initiatives during the four decades that have Past in the industry have resulted in little change.

Shabazz, whose 1981 debut "Burning an Illusion" was only the second feature film by a black director produced in the UK, encountered so many obstacles in finding funding for other film and television projects that for years he focused elsewhere, including the establishment of Black Magazine filmmaker.

He believes there is very little diversity in the upper ranks, which helps perpetuate racial stereotypes, such as portraying young blacks in relation to crime.

Shabazz spoke to CNN from Harare, Zimbabwe, where the 66-year-old now plans to spend more time than in England.

"It is a sign of my weariness at having to keep fighting, having these battles and having to do these things, and when your vision and your world are not seen as important or significant," he said of the movement.

"The way the media presents blacks informs society in general, and then develops in everyday situations with black men in particular, women too, of course, but black men are at the forefront in in many ways. You have to look at what is in the media, what is the educational narrative that exists in schools, in terms of the colonial empire. It is a feeling that our history has no value, so we can be manipulated and ignored , and the Windrush scandal is another example of that scenario. "

Piers Harrison-Reid, a nurse and performance poet based in the east of England, wrote a poem for CNN to mark this moment.

"And if they don't listen to us with one knee or with their fist raised, how else can we resist?

"I think the biggest trick racism has ever accomplished was to convince England that it doesn't exist."