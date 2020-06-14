How can I get my company to talk about racial injustice?

My company refuses to make a statement about racial injustice. They say that whatever someone says or does is never good enough. I feel like it's an evasion, but if I complain I'm afraid there will be retaliation. Can I be reprimanded for organizing an employee protest or petition asking management to make a statement and commit to doing more to combat inequality?

If we have learned anything from the #MeToo movement, it is that silence and inaction are not an option. Race issues are at the top of the national conversation, and just because your company remains silent doesn't mean you have to. You can try measured ways to encourage dialogue and influence change that are not provocative and potentially a risk to your work. Think about who is responsible for asking the organization to step forward. Start a dialogue with those leaders. If that doesn't work, present your case professionally to the top of the business, be it the CEO, CHRO, the General Counsel, or the Board of Directors. If you still don't make progress, then you have an even more powerful platform to organize popular pressure. You stay on much firmer ground if you maintain all your professional efforts and can defend yourself if any of your efforts negatively impacts your work.

The restaurant where I worked last summer said I would be hired again for this season, and a few weeks ago, the manager confirmed that they were bringing me back. Now he says they won't, because I didn't attend last year's Labor Day weekend, although I had a good excuse. Is that legal? And can I collect unemployment since technically I am being fired?

If you were not offered a job it was the same as being fired, then almost everyone has been fired many times. And if you are not offered a job qualified for unemployment benefits, then the country would be bankrupt. If the restaurant had fired him for not showing up for work last year, he probably would have qualified for unemployment benefits, now, not so much. Now there are many restaurants looking for staff, so look for a new concert.

