How can we begin to reform the police systemically (Opinion)

Zaheer
Bakari Sellers
But to heal and create a surveillance system where law enforcement officers accused of misconduct are brought to justice, we must take advantage of our anger and frustration to drive systemic change. For years, law enforcement has often legally "stacked the deck" by undermining significant citizen oversight of police misconduct and Limiting our ability to prosecute officers. Even in the most obvious cases of misconduct, guaranteeing justice is practically an impossible feat – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has now handled the county level prosecutors case, understands this.
Look, there's a real video of the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck. For almost nine minutes, we can watch Floyd call his mother and beg for mercy before taking her last breath. However, despite these traumatic images and the fact that all four officers have been arrested and charged, Ellison still quoted The complexity of prosecuting police officers: "We are confident in what we are doing, but history shows that there are clear challenges here." Ellison also said that "Winning a conviction will be difficult."

You are right: arrests are easy, but convictions are almost unfeasible given the current state of our laws. That is why we must demand systemic changes to reform police policing in the United States to ensure that Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of alleged police misconduct do not die in vain.

Here are five solutions:

  1. Justice must be served. The officers involved in the Floyd and Taylor murders must be convicted and convicted.
  2. Limit qualified immunity for police This doctrine makes it more difficult to hold police accountable for civil rights violations unless other cases "clearly establish" that their actions were unconstitutional. The Supreme Court is now considering whether to revisit the doctrine and continue to discuss pending cases that have asked the court to vacate the immunity defense. The court must do this, because absolutely no one is above the law.
  3. To establish a federal rule of use of force. We need a federal standard of use of force to train all officers in the country in the proper ways to respond during interactions with civilians and to prosecute officers if they do not meet those standards.
  4. Establish a federal police misconduct database. Currently, there is no public database, standardized through the Department of Justice, that maintains a registry of decertified police officers. All states do not participate in the database that is currently available, and the information is not accessible to the public. To promote transparency and monitor patterns of misbehavior, this must change. The Department of Justice must establish and maintain a national database of decertified police officers that is publicly available, and any police department seeking federal funds from the Department of Justice must report to this database. This would prevent decertified police officers in one state or jurisdiction from going to work for a police department elsewhere.
  5. Lower the standard for federal criminal civil rights prosecutions. It will continue to be almost impossible to convict a police officer for civil rights violations. unless we lower the legal standard of proof.
Former Police Chief: What's the Plan Now, United States?

This list does not have all the answers, but it is a start. We must take advantage of today's anger to dismantle the system that makes it virtually impossible to hold those police officers who engage in misconduct accountable. Democrats and Republicans alike should be able to accept these common-sense proposals and take a constructive step toward police reform in the United States.

Finally, in addition to the policy changes, groups such as the Bail project, NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Center for Police Equity They are at the forefront of this issue and continue to need financial support.

In the meantime, we must continue to organize and protest. Together, through direct action and advocating for systemic reforms, we have the power to ensure that our movement generates the change that we all desperately want to see.



