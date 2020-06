How can we begin to reform the police systemically (Opinion)

But to heal and create a surveillance system where law enforcement officers accused of misconduct are brought to justice, we must take advantage of our anger and frustration to drive systemic change. For years, law enforcement has often legally "stacked the deck" by undermining significant citizen oversight of police misconduct and Limiting our ability to prosecute officers . Even in the most obvious cases of misconduct, guaranteeing justice is practically an impossible feat – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has now handled the county level prosecutors case, understands this.

Look, there's a real video of the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck. For almost nine minutes, we can watch Floyd call his mother and beg for mercy before taking her last breath. However, despite these traumatic images and the fact that all four officers have been arrested and charged, Ellison still quoted The complexity of prosecuting police officers: "We are confident in what we are doing, but history shows that there are clear challenges here." Ellison also said that "Winning a conviction will be difficult."

You are right: arrests are easy, but convictions are almost unfeasible given the current state of our laws. That is why we must demand systemic changes to reform police policing in the United States to ensure that Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of alleged police misconduct do not die in vain.