How can we begin to reform the police systemically (Opinion)

You are right: arrests are easy, but convictions are almost unfeasible given the current state of our laws. That is why we must demand systemic changes to reform police policing in the United States to ensure that Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of alleged police misconduct do not die in vain.

Here are five solutions:

Justice must be served. The officers involved in the Floyd and Taylor murders must be convicted and convicted. Limit qualified immunity for police This doctrine makes it more difficult to hold police accountable for civil rights violations unless other cases "clearly establish" that their actions were unconstitutional. The Supreme Court is now considering whether to revisit the doctrine and continue to discuss pending cases that have asked the court to vacate the immunity defense. The court must do this, because absolutely no one is above the law. To establish a federal rule of use of force. We need a federal standard of use of force to train all officers in the country in the proper ways to respond during interactions with civilians and to prosecute officers if they do not meet those standards. Establish a federal police misconduct database. Currently, there is no public database, standardized through the Department of Justice, that maintains a registry of decertified police officers. All states do not participate in the database that is currently available, and the information is not accessible to the public. To promote transparency and monitor patterns of misbehavior, this must change. The Department of Justice must establish and maintain a national database of decertified police officers that is publicly available, and any police department seeking federal funds from the Department of Justice must report to this database. This would prevent decertified police officers in one state or jurisdiction from going to work for a police department elsewhere. Lower the standard for federal criminal civil rights prosecutions. It will continue to be almost impossible to convict a police officer for civil rights violations. unless we lower the legal standard of proof.

This list does not have all the answers, but it is a start. We must take advantage of today's anger to dismantle the system that makes it virtually impossible to hold those police officers who engage in misconduct accountable. Democrats and Republicans alike should be able to accept these common-sense proposals and take a constructive step toward police reform in the United States.

In the meantime, we must continue to organize and protest. Together, through direct action and advocating for systemic reforms, we have the power to ensure that our movement generates the change that we all desperately want to see.