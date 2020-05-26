How Captain Marvel's son became a superhero (in The Comics)

Hulkling was a minor character in the Marvel Universe, but her connection to Captain Marvel earned her a place among Marvel's Young Avengers!

The Young Avengers was once the main team of young Marvel heroes. Debuting in 2005, the Young Avengers was comprised of teenage heroes inspired by the Avengers. Among their ranks were Scarlet Witch's two sons from an alternate universe, Wiccan and Speed, Ant-Man's daughter Cassie Lang, and future Hawkeye Kate Bishop. The heart and soul of the team was undoubtedly Teddy Altman, better known as Hulkling. Hulkling's backstory is deeply tied to the Marvel Universe. Despite adopting the Hulk name, the hero to whom the Hulkling is most closely linked is his father, the first Captain Marvel.

Long before Carol Danvers, the first Captain Marvel was a man named Mar-Vell. Mar-Vell was a spy for Kree who turned against his people to help humanity. After years of being a hero, Captain Marvel was kidnapped by the Skrulls. During his imprisonment, Mar-Vell fell in love with Princess Skrull Anelle. Unbeknownst to Mar-Vell, their relationship produced a son. Anelle immediately had her maid take the boy and hide him in the dirt. For most of his early life, Teddy was raised as a normal human, aware of his powers but ignorant of his origin. Even after Teddy learned of his origins, he had not met either of his parents, as they had both died long ago.

Teddy would not enter the Marvel universe until after the events of The dismantled avenger. Without the knowledge of the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Vision had compiled a list of young heroes related to the Avengers of the past. Known as the Avengers Failsafe Program, the list was made to allow the Avengers to reform in case the most powerful heroes on earth were defeated in battle or dissolved. Iron Lad, a past version of the villain Kang the Conqueror, used that list to recruit a new team of Avengers to help stop his future self. Among that list was Teddy.





Having the powers of a Kree and a Skrull made the Hulkling a formidable hero. His super strength combined with his ability to change shape gave him a versatile set of powers. Although Teddy's powers were remarkable, it was his relationship with his teammate Wiccan that turned out to be one of the character's most significant traits. While Hulkling and Wiccan were not Marvel's first openly gay characters, they were the most important for some time.

Teddy would eventually briefly meet his father after the first Captain Marvel had been released in time before his death. Although he was initially only a major character in Young Avengers, Teddy would become a significant force in the Marvel Universe. After a brief retirement for both Hulkling and Wiccan, Hulkling would take his throne as King of the Skrulls and become Emperor Dorrek VIII.

The entire Hulkling story shows just how far Marvel is willing to go to celebrate its heroes. Neither Hulkling nor the first Captain marvel It started out as the main characters, but its relationship with the larger Marvel Universe has allowed writers and artists to give these characters their moments in the sun.

