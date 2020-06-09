How CBS will broadcast the return of the PGA tour

CBS Sports President Sean McManus is the son of Jim McKay. He has been in the sports media business as a professional for more than four decades. And he has directed CBS Sports for almost a quarter century.

The first event on the PGA Tour, the Charles Schwab Challenge of the Colonial Golf Club of Fort Worth, begins Thursday on the Golf Channel before CBS begins playing the weekend. CBS is in charge of all television broadcasts.

"This is the most complicated production plan I've ever been involved in, including Super Bowls and Final Fours and other events," said McManus, 65.

For two months, CBS has been trying to figure out what to do and now, with fingers crossed, viewers will be golfing every week until late fall.

So what will it look like with the social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic and how will CBS adapt?

Let's start with the fun things first.

Microphones on: McManus said some players will be tricked into the tournament.

Inside the ropes: This new item will have golfers enter a tent where they will answer a question written on a piece of paper. McManus thought the 10th or 15th hole would be used.

No false noise: CBS will not channel crowd noise at the event. There will be no fans on hand.

Eye on the course: There will be more live action shots during the commercials, which is the trend in sports that is on the rise; especially with the Netflixization of viewers, who do not want commercials. The split screen always prevents people from changing the channel.

Drones: McManus said the network will use drones to take a look at the course.

Where are my friends?: Jim Nantz is usually in the 18th hole tower with five or six people, including Nick Faldo. Nantz will be alone on site with a robotic camera.

Remote control: Faldo, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo will be in Orlando at the Golf Channel studios.

Course reports: Dottie Pepper and Mark Immelman will be on the field, as usual, in Texas.

Less people: McManus said the network would have "about half" the number of people it would normally have in a golf tournament. I didn't know what the normal number would be.

Backup to backup: To make sure the show can air, CBS has backup capabilities in New York and a mobile unit in Stamford, Connecticut, as well as video and graphics equipment in Los Angeles.

Opening act: Nantz will write an opening that will cover everything that is happening with the pandemic and race relations in our country.