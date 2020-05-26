How Charlie Chaplin used VFX WAY before CGI

Visual effects are one of the last things that come to mind when Charlie Chaplin It is mentioned, but several decades before CGI, or computer-generated imagery, became common practice, Chaplin achieved one of the smartest visuals in 1936. Modern times. Although CGI is used in virtually every major film production today, from the crazy and CGI-packed Cinematic Marvel Universe to the degenerate Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the Irish Chaplin did what seemed like a fairly safe treacherous trick.

Modern times is Charlie Chaplin's latest film as Vagabond, his awkward but lovable character who remains a Hollywood icon to this day. The 1936 film criticizes over-industrialized society through the story of a factory worker struggling to keep up with ultramodern machinery. After a series of Chaplin's idiosyncratic slap errors, the Tramp ends up in jail, from which he escapes through another series of similar failures. Outside, he meets a runaway orphan girl, Ellen (Paulette Goddard), and the couple try to get new jobs and find their place in modern society, but the authorities catch up with them and force them to flee without any plan for their job. . future in sight.

One of the most famous scenes in Modern times is the roller skating scene, in which the Tramp invites Ellen to play in the toy section of the department store where she briefly works. Excited, they grab skates from a shelf and try them on. The Tramp then flaunts his physical prowess by performing a variety of tricks while wearing a blindfold, unaware of the fact that he is dangerously close to falling off the edge of a large hole in the floor. The trick seems so real that it's almost impossible to figure out where the effects are at first glance, but the technique is actually simpler than it sounds. In fact, there is no floor space. It is a practical effect consisting of a matte paint placed right in front of the camera.

Chaplin performed his skating stunt on a full-floor set. The ledge on the floor helped him discern when to stop as it was measured to fit exactly with the photorealistic matte paint that was placed on a sheet of glass just a couple of feet in front of the lens. In this way, the painting would appear to be the precise size of the space without interfering with Chaplin's performance. The entire scene was designed so that the angles and distance between the set, the actor, the matte paint, and the camera could be combined naturally. For realism, the painting had a small cut in the shape of the table in the foreground to achieve an "overlap" between it and the real set.

Many other Hollywood classic-era filmmakers pioneered skillful visual effects techniques that are still quite difficult to notice today, and Charlie Chaplin It stands out as one of the most famous. Modern times it's just one of many silent movies that are full of groundbreaking sequences and clever stunts (no stunt doubles).

