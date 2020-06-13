How clothes spill plastics in the ocean

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNEdward Scott-Clarke, CNNCullercoats, UK Collaborators Nina Avramova, CNN

On the Cullercoats coast in northeast England, researchers Max Kelly and Priscilla Carrillo-Barragán send a long tubular net into the depths of the North Sea.

Known as a vertical trailer, the net is used to collect samples of microscopic zooplankton, the health of which can serve as a benchmark for the overall well-being of an ocean.

The Dove Marine Laboratory at Newcastle University has been collecting microorganisms from these waters for the past 50 years, shedding light on the impact of changing nutrient levels and global warming. But now experts are studying the samples to examine a growing but almost invisible threat to our seas: plastic microfibers.

Microplastics (those that measure up to 5 millimeters in diameter) make up almost a fifth of the 8 million tons of plastic that end up in the oceans each year. Of these, the tiny filaments known as microfibers, which largely come from synthetic clothing, are the most common, according to Kelly, who researches marine biotechnology at the university.

"Much of our work is focused on polyester, and polyester is the most widely used synthetic fiber in the textile industry," he says. "So we are … looking (at what happens) when we do laundry, what polyester fibers come off and drain pipes down into the ocean, where they can be ingested by a wide range of animals."

Max Kelly, left, with Newcastle University marine microbiologist James Grant Burgess. Credit: Owen Humphreys / PA Images / Getty Images

Every time we do the laundry, our clothes shed millions of microfibers. Although wastewater treatment plants are capable of trapping up to 99% of them, the rest may eventually flow into rivers, waterways, and ultimately the ocean.

"You go from the washing machine into the room pretty easily," adds Kelly.

Invisible threat

With Monday on World Oceans Day, much attention will be paid to the impact of discarded plastic bags, bottles and fishing nets on marine life. But while these pollutants pose serious threats to larger animals, it is microplastics that disrupt life at the bottom of the food chain.

According to Carrillo-Barragán, associate researcher at the Dove Marine Laboratory, the fibers have an immediate impact on the microorganisms themselves, in aspects such as feeding behavior, reproduction and larval development. This, in turn, could affect the health of the entire marine ecosystem.

"It has been reported that instead of eating what they need, (the microorganisms) eat plastic so they don't get the nutrients they need," he explains. "And then what the studies mention is that they don't develop as they should.

"If you think these (microorganisms) are at the base of the food web, then … they are food for other larger species, and then they are not getting the nutrients they need. So, overall, it's less nutritious cycle . "

Polymer yarn produced at a manufacturing plant in Lopburi, Thailand. Credit: Nicholas Axelrod / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It is feared that these plastic particles will eventually end up on our tables. And while there are still many unanswered questions about bioaccumulation, a process by which potentially toxic particles move up the food chain, Carrillo-Barragán sees troubling signs in nascent research.

"It is an early science," she says. "We are just beginning to do experiments on the possible effects that (microplastics) could have on all levels of life, including us.

"We don't know exactly what is going to happen, or what the consequences will be. But we can say that just because of the abundance of (microfibers in the ocean) … there could be something."

Fast fashion impact

The root of the problem is a global textile industry that Kelly says produces more than 40 million tons of synthetic fabrics a year. The vast majority of this is polyester clothing, he explains, while acknowledging the many benefits of the material.

"It is a great material for making clothes," he admits. "It is very breathable. It is used a lot for sports and outdoor activities. They dry very well and it is also a cheap material. It is very durable and light."

"So it's ideal in terms of clothing. However … that durability makes degradation very difficult."

The British researcher has been working with the multinational corporation Proctor & Gamble, which makes detergents among many other things, to investigate how people's washing habits can affect the amount of microfiber released by washing. Their studies have found that delicate wash cycles can produce 800,000 more microfibers than regular ones.

Workers in the Rwandan capital Kigali prepare polyester polo shirts. Credit: The Washington Post / Getty Images

Neil Lant, a researcher at the US firm, says that quick and cold wash cycles can help people reduce their plastic footprint. He also recommends running only full loads and using a high-efficiency washer.

The use of chemical detergents, fabric softeners and stain removers, as well as synthetic dyes released from clothes during washing, can have a negative impact on the environment. But reducing the amount of new clothing we buy can, in addition to reducing textile waste, have the added benefit of lessening microfiber contamination.

"We found new clothes, I was losing a lot more fiber than old fabrics," says Lance. "And we did 60 wash tests to confirm this. That's really important because it's telling consumers another way to reduce fiber loss and significantly reduce the amount of (released) fibers, is to buy fewer new clothes."

"It will help people financially and it will also be great for the environment. So we believe everyone is a winner. But it certainly involves a cultural shift."

Kelly adds: "People should be concerned because we all have to do our part. (If) we do our part, it will amount to a big overall positive impact on the ocean."

Watch the video above for more information on Newcastle University research on the environmental impact of microfibers.