More than 60 percent of Americans consume coffee on a daily basis, as reported by the National Coffee Association. Business owners must remember this and provide workers with their favorite beverage, as doing so increases employee satisfaction.

The coffee provides them with energy, they enjoy the taste, and coffee vendors for offices bring employees together around the coffee pot while enhancing the office rapport and boosting productivity. Nevertheless, businesses must choose the right vendor to obtain the desired benefits. How does one go about choosing this vendor?

Gather Information

A business must determine how many employees they have and how much coffee they will likely consume each week. Next, the business owner must figure out whether they have an existing coffee delivery contract in place and when they wish to start the new service. Finally, the company must count the number of break rooms in need of coffee delivery.

Determine Priorities

Determine which type of coffee service is needed and what the budget is for this purchase. Some business owners want fast and reliable service. Other companies, however, find they benefit from spending more to get artisanal coffee, as their employees prefer this type of beverage. Speak to the employees to learn what they like.

For example, some employees may struggle with lactose intolerance and need plant-based milk products. In addition, certain men and women may prefer tea over coffee. Find a vendor that offers several beverages rather than one or two. Employees may feel it is important to buy locally, so gather this information when obtaining employee feedback.

Customer Service

When choosing a vendor, companies need to consider customer service. Every business owner recognizes they must meet the needs of their customers if they wish to stay in business, and the same holds for their coffee vendor. The vendor’s customer service team should answer questions promptly and professionally when establishing the order. Doing so shows they are committed to assisting customers in a timely manner and will be of help if a problem arises.

Next, learn more about the baristas. As with the customer service team, they play a crucial role in the company’s overall satisfaction with the vendor. They should be pleasant and friendly while maintaining a professional attitude. Online reviews become of great help in learning more about a company’s customer service and what a client can expect.

Transparency

Reputable companies offer transparency when it comes to their pricing and practices. They should share information about minimum order requirements, maintenance of any systems they provide, and more. Ask whether coffee options can be sampled, as a company that is willing to showcase their products is confident in what they sell.

If the company refuses to answer any questions regarding the coffee or the equipment, they may lack the experience needed to provide a good experience. Employees will quickly pick up on this. They may choose to obtain their coffee elsewhere, as a result, leaving the business with a service nobody is using.

Details

Learn which companies require a contract before supplying a business, whether a trial period is offered, and the length of the contract. Carefully review the terms and conditions, so there are no surprises once the partnership has been formed. Ask about any fees that will be charged, including delivery and equipment rental fees.

Talk with the company to learn about delivery requirements. For instance, if the company is hosting a big event, will the vendor be able to provide supplies to accommodate this short-term increase on demand? Can the company stop deliveries for a short period when they don’t need the beverages? Nobody wants to pay for coffee they won’t be using or find another vendor when they have a special event they are hosting. Ensuring the vendor can meet changing demands is critical.

Finally, ask about cleaning and sanitation procedures. A company cannot be too careful when it comes to the health of its employees.

Supplies

Discuss supply and accessory options. Does it fall on the company to purchase items such as cups and creamer, or will the vendor provide those as well? Some providers go above and beyond and provide snacks to go with the coffee. Learn whether this is the case with the vendor you are considering hiring.

Why Choose a Coffee Delivery Service?

With so many factors involved in choosing a coffee delivery service, a company may question whether this service is worthwhile. Companies that go this route discover there are numerous benefits associated with doing so. The following serve as a few of these benefits.

Longer Breaks

Employees find they have more time on their breaks to relax and recharge. They won’t spend precious time looking for a good coffee vendor nearby. Instead, they can remain in the office and interact with other employees, building relationships in the process. In addition, long breaks and lunch hours become less of a concern, as employees remain on site. They won’t need to rush to get back to the office on time.

Variety

In the past, companies would offer two options when it came to coffee. An employee would choose from caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee. Today, they have access to a variety of premium beverages, including espresso and various teas, and the coffee vendor should recognize and accommodate these different preferences.

Offering a range of beverages shows the company values its employees and wants them to be happy. Adding snacks, syrups, and more to this will increase their satisfaction. Happy employees benefit a company, so every owner should consider employing a service of this type for their organization.

Don’t rush the process of choosing a coffee vendor for your company. Compare multiple options to find the right service for your organization. Once the choice has been narrowed down to two or three vendors, ask employees for their input. They will be the ones consuming the beverages, so they should be allowed a say in which vendor is chosen.

With the right selection, employee satisfaction increases. For this reason, look at all options to find the fresh, high-quality coffee workers will love. Business owners discover the time and effort they put into finding the right vendor pays off in the end.