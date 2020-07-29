How Congress can expose the silent dangers of great technology (opinion)

It is a recurring theme these days: that great technology has become too powerful, that Facebook and Google regulate speech on their respective platforms, that Apple and Amazon abuse their monopoly power. But what exactly does all this mean? Why should we care even if great technology has become too great?
The stakes are high: for the industry, yes, but especially for the American consumer.
After all, Americans love their technology, and many of us couldn't live or work without a constant, high-speed Internet connection. We love scrolling our Facebook and Instagram feeds, and we especially appreciate the latter's artistic simplicity. Many of us have trusted Amazon Fresh for grocery delivery during (and long before) the Covid-19 pandemic. The iPhone is arguably the most beautiful and widely available consumer device. And I admit: I often spend hours on YouTube catching up on politics and sports.
But as Silicon Valley strengthens its dominance in the digital media environment each year, especially in 2020, as we have increasingly relied on technology to help us stay connected through the coronavirus outbreak, the silent danger of Digital media dominance achieved by these four firms looms large.
But it is one thing to have a monopoly and quite another to cause damage based on the market power offered by that monopoly position.
I see three broad areas of public interest in which the four big companies should present a serious concern to all Americans, and in fact could involve the national economy in various ways if nothing is done to control their market power: retail prices. consumer, quality of services provided and innovation in the market.
It is a circumstance that kills the incentive for industry members and entrepreneurs to develop new web functions and technologies for us to interact and participate, and severely slows the progress of vitality and dynamism on the Internet.
These are the negative impacts that we, as everyday Internet users, are experiencing. And yet we don't feel them. We don't feel like our pockets are getting lighter or the pace of digital innovation is slowing down gradually, and many users aren't even subject to the racism, bigotry, hatred, and conspiracy trafficking that have become the norm for some from us, particularly, marginalized communities. But just because we don't feel these damages doesn't mean they aren't happening, and the silent nature of the damage they cause should be the most concerning thing of all.
The Judicial Committee must investigate these issues: it must ask the necessary questions to generate evidence that can point out the damages that Big Tech has done in the area of consumer prices, market innovation, and service quality.
And beyond these problems, there is another imminent danger: Increasingly, these companies are showing characteristics of not only being monopolies, but also natural monopolies. We can no longer imagine an alternative for them. Barriers to entry are too high due to the physical and digital infrastructures that these companies have built to protect their market positions.
They have a powerful network effect, so as more and more users join their networks, they become more economically powerful. Over time, we cannot imagine social investment in an alternative; Why build a second railroad, or a power grid, or a phone line, or indeed a social media network, when you have one that "works"?
These are the issues that Congress must break down for Americans, and if we can do it successfully, we will finally move forward on the long road to rebalancing power in the media ecosystem from Silicon Valley to the rest of society.