How Consumers Can Support Black-Owned Small Businesses

Even in normal times, small black-owned companies are often more financially vulnerable than others, with smaller cash reserves to run them. In difficult times. And now times could not be more difficult: black-owned companies are in danger on all fronts.
I want to help? The most obvious and critical way to help them survive, of course, is to buy their products and services. Shop and eat at black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for friends and family to spend to your favorites
"Now is the time for Americans to show that they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses where it can have an immediate impact. Be aware of where you are spending your money," said Kenneth Kelly, president of the National Bankers. Association, a voice for minority banks to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.
Here are other important ways you can help:
Set up a GoFundMe page
Spread the word
Let people know why the black-owned companies you support also deserve their support.
Woods believes that video testimonials are the most effective because people can see and hear their enthusiasm.
Call directly
For restaurants that have takeaways and deliveries, before automatically ordering through a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, try calling the restaurant directly because it will prevent the business from paying a portion of their sales in fees.
"They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But each will work harder to take their order," Woods said.
Offer your services as a volunteer
If you have critical skills that may be helpful to a small business, for example, if you are an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or attorney, ask the owner if his services can be helpful.
For companies that suffer damage during protests, can volunteer to help with cleanup. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you can offer a new store window for free.
"I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. They all took care of each other," Woods said. "Have a good heart."
Provide useful information
Many small black-owned companies may need financial lifelines for some time while the consequences of the coronavirus continue. So tell them every time you hear about a small business loan or grant program from a state or local government or private organization.
Both the platform and the directory will be released on June 19, known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery.