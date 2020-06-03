How Consumers Can Support Black-Owned Small Businesses







Even in normal times, small black-owned companies are often more financially vulnerable than others, with smaller cash reserves to run them. In difficult times. And now times could not be more difficult: black-owned companies are in danger on all fronts.

I want to help? The most obvious and critical way to help them survive, of course, is to buy their products and services. Shop and eat at black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for friends and family to spend to your favorites

how from Dobobo You can also check the membership list at your local Black or African American Chamber of Commerce. If you are not sure which companies are black owned there are directories such ashow this from Dobobo You can also check the membership list at your local Black or African American Chamber of Commerce.

"Now is the time for Americans to show that they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses where it can have an immediate impact. Be aware of where you are spending your money," said Kenneth Kelly, president of the National Bankers. Association, a voice for minority banks to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.





