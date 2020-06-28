How Coronavirus Will Affect Summer Vacation Plans

Going on vacation has never been more confusing.

People generally plan future vacations, often making reservations months in advance. While it is good to have something to look forward to, it can also lead to complications: many things can change in a few months and surprises can arise at any time, especially in today's world.

Despite the fact that many areas of the country are beginning to reopen, many tourist attractions are not operating at full capacity or are applying strict attendance limits. Some states also continue to have mandatory quarantines for visitors from other states, further complicating vacation plans.

However, trying to cancel or postpone a trip can be more confusing as many factors can affect the cost of canceling or postponing a trip, not just the current coronavirus situation.

When it comes to airlines, if a flight is canceled due to coronavirus, airlines are supposed to offer refunds. At this point, however, most airlines have adjusted their schedules and fewer flights are being canceled. Although many airlines still allow customers to change their flight date without change charges if a passenger feels uncomfortable flying, though they may have to pay the difference if the new flight is more expensive.

While many hotels allow cancellations up to 72 to 24 hours before check-in without charge, even before the pandemic, with the current situation, some hotels with non-refundable reservations have altered their policies on those reservations. As with airlines, many brands allow guests to modify the date of their visit without incurring any change fees.

As theme parks open, many are still struggling with attendance limits. As such, previously purchased tickets are generally served for longer periods of time, meaning you can postpone your trip if members of your party are unable or unwilling to travel immediately.

Although if you plan to visit the main theme parks, places like Disney World require guests to make reservations for the day they want to travel to the park. So, you have to plan ahead.

Due to the current situation, postponing a trip shouldn't be too difficult. However, one thing to remember is that while companies allow travel to be rescheduled, many require that tickets be used within a certain period of time (which may change as the coronavirus situation evolves).