How could it be a loss of Trump (opinion)





Several young and diverse voters are already moving to solidly conservative states, and it is conceivable that an urban exodus resulting from the pandemic could accelerate these trends. More importantly, President Trump and the fiery overwhelming partisanship that constantly flows from the White House have forced Americans to face the ugly transformation of the Republican Party since the 1980s. Trump's failed response to the pandemic and his attempts to Pleasing extremists through violent backlash have forced a difficult conversation about the future of the Republican Party.

The potential costs of another four years under Trump have become clear, and it appears that voters are leaning toward blue. Trump failed to contain the Covid-19 spread, and the United States faces a deadly, tumultuous, and dysfunctional future as other countries reopen.

We have not seen a landslide victory since Republican Ronald Reagan defeated Democrat Walter Mondale in the 1984 presidential election. That was a major victory because it consolidated the political position of the conservative movement that Reagan led into the halls of power and solidified the coalition of neocons, the religious right, and the Wall Street businesses and conservatives Reagan had united in his 1980 election.

In the 1964 election, Democrat Lyndon Johnson decimated Republican Senator Barry Goldwater and delayed right-wing conservatism for many years, giving the Great Society a mandate, a set of national policies aimed at eradicating poverty, reducing crime, providing health insurance, improve education and more. After that, Republicans fled the Goldwater brand and signed deals with Democrats on policies like Medicare.