How could it be a loss of Trump (opinion)

The potential costs of another four years under Trump have become clear, and it appears that voters are leaning toward blue. Trump failed to contain the Covid-19 spread, and the United States faces a deadly, tumultuous, and dysfunctional future as other countries reopen.
We have not seen a landslide victory since Republican Ronald Reagan defeated Democrat Walter Mondale in the 1984 presidential election. That was a major victory because it consolidated the political position of the conservative movement that Reagan led into the halls of power and solidified the coalition of neocons, the religious right, and the Wall Street businesses and conservatives Reagan had united in his 1980 election.
In the 1964 election, Democrat Lyndon Johnson decimated Republican Senator Barry Goldwater and delayed right-wing conservatism for many years, giving the Great Society a mandate, a set of national policies aimed at eradicating poverty, reducing crime, providing health insurance, improve education and more. After that, Republicans fled the Goldwater brand and signed deals with Democrats on policies like Medicare.
Election victories of this scale and scope are more difficult to achieve these days. The impact of a highly polarized electorate means that there are already very few undecided voters. Most states are completely blue or red, leaving elections to win or lose in a handful of changing states, with small margins decided by a small number of voters.
The odds of a big loss, of course, are slim. Polarization is a powerful thing, and despite all the silence and fall of the Trump White House, most voters could end up coming home. It's important to remember that President Trump has yet to unload his entire arsenal, from the inevitable smear campaigns to possible investigations that the Justice Department could launch to undermine Biden.
With Election Day still four months away, but if these current poll numbers hold up, Biden could end up achieving something truly historic. If he and the Democrats inflict the kind of damage in the Republican Party that members simply cannot forget, he could end up ushering in a "new normal" that Washington has not seen in a long time by putting pressure on the Republican Party to think hard. and tough on the principles of governance and institutional development once again.