How could it be a loss of Trump (opinion)

Several young and diverse voters are already moving to solidly conservative states, and it is conceivable that an urban exodus resulting from the pandemic could accelerate these trends. More importantly, President Trump and the fiery overwhelming partisanship that constantly flows from the White House have forced Americans to face the ugly transformation of the Republican Party since the 1980s. Trump's failed response to the pandemic and his attempts to Pleasing extremists through violent backlash have forced a difficult conversation about the future of the Republican Party.

The potential costs of another four years under Trump have become clear, and it appears that voters are leaning toward blue. Trump failed to contain the Covid-19 spread, and the United States faces a deadly, tumultuous, and dysfunctional future as other countries reopen.

We have not seen a landslide victory since Republican Ronald Reagan defeated Democrat Walter Mondale in the 1984 presidential election. That was a major victory because it consolidated the political position of the conservative movement that Reagan led into the halls of power and solidified the coalition of neocons, the religious right, and the Wall Street businesses and conservatives Reagan had united in his 1980 election.

In the 1964 election, Democrat Lyndon Johnson decimated Republican Senator Barry Goldwater and delayed right-wing conservatism for many years, giving the Great Society a mandate, a set of national policies aimed at eradicating poverty, reducing crime, providing health insurance, improve education and more. After that, Republicans fled the Goldwater brand and signed deals with Democrats on policies like Medicare.

Election victories of this scale and scope are more difficult to achieve these days. The impact of a highly polarized electorate means that there are already very few undecided voters. Most states are completely blue or red, leaving elections to win or lose in a handful of changing states, with small margins decided by a small number of voters.

That is likely to be the case in 2020. If Democrats win a significant victory, Republicans could face the potential loss of the majority of the White House and Senate, as well as stabbing defeats at the state and local levels. This type of electoral result would be particularly devastating for the Republican Party, given the fact that, as many commentators have pointed out, the Republican base has been reduced for some time. Republicans have relied on institutions like the Electoral College and voting restrictions to shore up their declining numbers.
An election on the ground is one of the few catastrophic events that could truly challenge our current political landscape. It would leave the Republicans, a party influenced by intense partisanship, to finally do a serious soul-searching and come up with constructive policies and a new political strategy to win again. It would force a reckoning within the party, which has been loyal to President Trump throughout his term, as he says the quiet sides out loud. A major defeat could give the younger voices in the Republican Party, rather than the Tucker Carlson types who dive deeper into Trump's republicanism, the political space to propel his leadership to finally move in different directions.

The odds of a big loss, of course, are slim. Polarization is a powerful thing, and despite all the silence and fall of the Trump White House, most voters could end up coming home. It's important to remember that President Trump has yet to unload his entire arsenal, from the inevitable smear campaigns to possible investigations that the Justice Department could launch to undermine Biden.

With Election Day still four months away, but if these current poll numbers hold up, Biden could end up achieving something truly historic. If he and the Democrats inflict the kind of damage in the Republican Party that members simply cannot forget, he could end up ushering in a "new normal" that Washington has not seen in a long time by putting pressure on the Republican Party to think hard. and tough on the principles of governance and institutional development once again.

