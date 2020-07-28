How Covid-19 Death Rates Can Be Dangerously Misleading (Opinion)

Although it is clear that Trump is completely wrong, comparing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the mortality of each affected country turns out to be a very complicated business. Because no metric is perfect, especially when used to compare impact across countries, there is a large epidemiology corner devoted to how to more accurately tabulate death.

As Covid-19 reports have evolved, the death count has been the number most cited to track the size of the tragedy in the United States and other countries. According to John Hopkins University, more than 148,000 human lives have been lost in the US due to this disease.

A lot of time could and should be spent understanding the death count, especially as a growing proportion of the US, now 31%, think the count is an overestimate. In contrast, most public health experts feel strongly that this is an understatement.

The simple death count is not used in comparisons with other countries, due to the large differences in the country's population size. To account for this variation, most public health experts prefer to use rates, not counts.

The two most popular rate measures are the case fatality rate (CFR) and the total population rate (with and without the disease) called the death rate. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which Chris Wallace and Fox News cited during the President's interview, offers users an easy switch between the two measures.

The CFR measures the number of deaths divided by the number of people diagnosed with the disease. The advantage of this metric is that it is intuitive and is exactly what an individual person with Covid-19 wants to know: given the diagnosis, what is the probability that he will die? The downside is substantial because the CFR can change based on the amount of population that is screened for a disease.

As an example, think of a country with 100 people where four people are hospitalized with Covid-19 and six others are diagnosed but are well enough to stay home. If contacts or community are not tracked, only 10 people are known to have the infection. Three of these 10 people die, producing a CFR of 30%.

Now consider whether the same country with that population of the 10 infected people listed did a contact screening and community testing and diagnosed 10 additional people with mild or no symptoms. As in the first example, three people die. But here the CFR is 15% (three deaths in 20 known cases). In other words, a higher test rate leads to a lower CFR, a point that could make the president fanatic about testing.

To avoid the big problem introduced by the volume of diagnostic tests, the mortality rate, on the contrary, uses the total population (those with the disease, diagnosed or not, and those without the disease). All the world. Period.

This metric is of little value to a patient who wants to know their prognosis, but it measures exactly what public health authorities need to know: how bad is this in my country compared to others. Using the country example above of 100 people with three Covid-19 deaths, the death rate would be 3%, regardless of how many people were tested.

The Johns Hopkins data used by many media outlets, including CNN and others, present a table with information on the 20 countries most affected by Covid-19. During the interview, Wallace showed CFR results (although he called them death rates) and correctly said that the United States is the seventh (now it is the tenth) among these 20 countries, much less "the number one" lowest in the world.

Even worse? From the way Kayleigh McEnany quickly produced the charts at the President's request, it appears that the information used by the White House in the interview could also be used in decision-making.

Their statistics are obtained from another (non-US) source, Our World in Data compiled by the University of Oxford in the UK. These data use CFRs and, unfortunately for those who expect the President to see the truth unfiltered, it allows anyone to select as many or as few countries as they like to frame the crisis according to their specific goals.

Although it is difficult to discern in the video of the interview (at approximately 2:45 in.), President Trump used a graph that included information about only seven countries. In this group, the United States ranked fourth (in my opinion) with a CFR worse than Iceland, Brazil and South Korea. Once again, even with carefully selected data from the White House, the United States is mediocre at best.

An even more sobering view of how the US is doing is our actual death rate per 100,000 people (non-CFR). Using this metric in the Johns Hopkins data, the US has the 17th worst death rate of the 20 worst affected countries.

The number or rate of Covid-19 deaths in the United States is a disaster, regardless of the metric used. And it is clear from the interview that President Trump voluntarily presents erroneous information given to him, even while cameras are filming.

But perhaps the most disturbing aspect of watching the interview is how strongly it suggests that the data being given to the President is deliberately incomplete.

Apparently, he is told how the US ranks CFR against six other countries using the metric that public health experts consider below the death rate.

It seems that every step of the way, those charged with presenting the truth to the President have chosen to voluntarily protect their own well-being over that of the people of the United States.