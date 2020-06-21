How COVID-19 killed the office and other comments

Culture critic: how COVID killed the office

The concept of teleworking has been around since the 1970s, notes Rory Sutherland in Spectator USA, but it wasn't until "a plague descended" that "it escaped the limbo between invention and implementation." As recently as last year, only about 5 percent of British adults worked primarily from home. Fast forward to post-COVID age, and “half of employed adults now work from home. And to the surprise of almost everyone, it works. "Now putting thousands of workers in tall glass buildings seems silly, and more than that," the closure has revealed that much of the business hustle was driven by necessity. to point out commitment (presenteeism), rather than value creation. "Goodbye, then, to the" worthless hustle and bustle "and" stressful journeys "of office life!

Alien desktop: Britain's fake PC virtue

Oxford's "glorious" High Street, longtime resident Peter Hitchens writes in First Things, presents a "rather ugly recorded image of businessman, politician and philanthropist Cecil Rhodes," a figure long associated with imperialism British and, for that reason, he now faces requests that his statue be removed. Rhodes is just one of many enthroned historical figures "investigated to see if they somehow celebrate an evil past," including Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln at Westminster. Without a doubt, these men "did things that we could now consider bad." But removing his images from the public square only serves as a "cheap simulation of virtue, which comes from condemning sins we don't have in mind, while committing those we are willing to do."

Urban Rhythm: Atlanta Tax Exaggeration

Local prosecutors recently indicted former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe on 11 charges, including one serious murder, in the recent shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. However, it is "difficult to square those charges" with complex facts, argues the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal. After failing a breathalyzer, Brooks "fought with Officer Rolfe and the other officer on the scene, grabbed that officer's Taser pistol, and hit Officer Rolfe." Then he ran away; Rolfe chased after him, firing three rounds after Brooks "shot (the stolen taser) back at Officer Rolfe." No, Brooks did not deserve to die, but "the situation was moving rapidly and Officer Rolfe might not have known" that the Taser pistol was empty. The danger: tax overkill could mean "agents will take fewer risks in a detrimental way," knowing that "prosecutors will bear the worst of any altercation."

Iconoclast: all of us appease China's Xi

Among the bombs in the new memory of former national security adviser John Bolton, Matthew Walther of The Week reports, "This is what the president is said to have said about China: that is, that he is indifferent to the fate of up to 1 million Muslims. Uighurs living in concentration camps there. " If he really did, the president's comment is gross. But much worse is that we Americans "are addicted to the endless supply of plastic trash and the Chinese slave labor that makes it possible." And "we don't particularly care if our military hardware and our pharmaceutical and technological infrastructure are sold to us by a perverse totalitarian regime as we have spent most of the struggle of the last century." Therefore, if Trump "told Xi Jinping to go ahead and do what he had to do," the sad truth is that the president "was speaking on our behalf."

2020 watch: don't rule out Trump's chances

The latest polls show that President Trump follows Joe Biden, but "the polls are not an exact indicator to predict the outcome of the November elections," Joshua Sandman warns in The Hill. "After all, if all the poll data through the 2016 election day were correct, Hillary Clinton would be the president." Pollsters especially and consistently underestimate the president's populist message, which remains his "enduring strength" and maintains it by solidly securing its base among the working class: a story that "overall poll numbers do not" fully explain. The mere fatigue of Trump and the crises in cascade, in addition, do not guarantee that Biden crosses the finish line of the Electoral College. In short: “It is an eternity until November. By then, today's bleak outlook for Trump could very well be a bleak outlook for Biden. "

– Compiled by Sohrab Ahmari