How Covid's harsh lesson could help gorillas (opinion)

For years, we have been warning that human destruction of wild ecosystems is upsetting the delicate balance of nature and putting wildlife, and humans, at risk, while leading to dangerous and potentially irreversible climate change. Sadly, it is the mistreatment of nature by humanity that has brought the devastation that we now see as a result of Covid-19.

Scientists are working to contain the spread of the virus and will likely find a cure or a vaccine. But then what? The global pandemic has brought the world to its collective knees, and when we can all finally get up, we will have to make some major changes in the way we live on this planet, our only home.

My science career has focused on studying and keeping gorillas. Our efforts in Rwanda to protect the "Gorillas in the Mist", made famous by our founder and namesake Dian Fossey, have contributed to a rare conservation success story. Dian thought mountain gorillas would become extinct by the year 2000, but instead, they are coming back from the brink, with their numbers growing slowly but steadily in the past three decades.

With just over 1,000 mountain gorillas remaining on the planet, they remain at risk and are a conservation dependent species. However, their history clearly shows that through effective government leadership, partnership on the ground, and community initiatives to improve the quality of life for people living nearby, we can change the course of a species on the brink of extinction, and for the planet

In addition to our field operations in Rwanda, we work to conserve critically endangered Grauer gorillas in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Unlike its cousin, the mountain gorilla, Grauer's number is declining rapidly. By 2015, an estimated 77% of Grauer's gorillas were lost in two decades, primarily as a result of poaching linked to the often illegal trade in conflicting minerals used in small electronic devices, such as cell phones. The population of these gorillas plummeted from 16,900 individuals to approximately 3,800, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. What happens if gorillas disappear from this complex ecosystem?

Gorillas inhabit the Congo Basin, the second largest rain forest in the world. It spans six countries, from the DRC in the east to the Atlantic Ocean. At the Fossey Fund, we are working with local communities to protect 1,300 square kilometers of this forest and its inhabitants. We need the forests of the Congo Basin and other tropical areas to be kept intact and healthy, not only for wildlife, but for the good of humanity. They serve as the "lungs" of our planet, absorbing carbon dioxide (tropical forests absorb approximately 14% of human-made carbon emissions) and releasing oxygen. However, recent studies show that forests in the Congo Basin are losing their ability to absorb carbon, likely as a result of slower growth due to increased drought and heat. Simply put, climate change is now affecting our best natural defense against climate change.

This makes gorillas, and the thousands of other species that live in these forests, even more important. They play a critical role in maintaining the health of these ecosystems. Think of gorillas as gardeners: they spread seeds by eating, they distribute fertilizers through defecation, and they help shape plant communities through their foraging and nest-building behaviors.

Human exploitation of the remaining wild places on earth, such as the Congo Basin, is destroying habitats at an unprecedented rate. In 2017 alone, we lost 39 million acres of rainforest, the equivalent of 40 soccer fields per minute. We are also decimating wildlife populations, with more than a million species threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

And there are serious effects on humans themselves. These forests are our best natural defense against climate change. And since Covid-19 has brought great relief, by destroying nature we are creating the perfect conditions for disease transmission. Ebola Zika West Nile. Lyme HIV. These are all diseases that, like the new coronavirus, existed in animal populations before they could successfully make the jump to humans.

People-centered wildlife conservation provides a way to preserve wilderness and stop this "leap" of disease from animal to human. For example, our work in the DRC provides jobs, education and greater access to food resources, raising the living standards of Congolese families. This in turn protects gorillas, along with the plants, animals, and insects that share their habitat. It keeps central African forest ecosystems intact and pristine, ensuring that trees retain their ability to absorb carbon dioxide, slowing climate change and protecting us all.

Covid-19 has made it clear that our assault on the world's biodiversity is also an assault on ourselves. It has shown that we can no longer afford to rule out the problems scientists and conservationists discover in distant places. As forests are destroyed, people and wildlife increasingly come into contact; As the commercial wildlife trade expands, the crossing of animal diseases into people occurs.

We simply must take better care of the natural world. Healthy ecosystems are some of our best defenses against the challenges of climate change.

In the past, it seemed like a Herculean effort to make the major changes that are needed to address the underlying causes of environmental destruction, from poverty to overconsumption. However, I think Covid-19 has taught us some important lessons. We have witnessed a global mobilization in the fight against this virus. We have seen the research community focus intensive efforts and resources on vaccines and therapies; We have seen the industry adapt manufacturing capabilities to produce necessary medical equipment and supplies, or adopt teleworking practices that allow workers to distance themselves socially; and we have seen individuals and families make personal sacrifices for the common good. We are also seeing nature's ability to heal itself, as noticeably clearer skies and waterways emerged in a relatively short period of time, as human activities declined dramatically under protocols of social distancing and refuge in the place.

We can learn from this experience. We can choose to go back to "normal," or we can use this break to rethink how we collectively prioritize our health, safety, and well-being. We can make individual decisions to buy sustainable products, recycle and walk or bike instead of driving. We can make decisions as a society to choose leaders who are informed by science and reason, rather than hunches or ideology. We can leverage the resources of governments, industry, and academia to prevent the next deadly virus from emerging.

We need to muster the political will to scale people-centered conservation to protect broader areas of habitat worldwide. The natural world is trying to send us a message, but we need to listen.

The global response to coronavirus has shown that we can do great things if we work together. Let us learn from this harsh lesson that our planet is teaching us and begin to work to heal our forests, our planet, and ourselves.