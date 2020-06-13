How culture can evade its near-death experience during coronavirus (opinion)

In this environment, it is easy to see the arts as one of those luxuries. But, for entry cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and other places, art and culture are absolutely essential. And they are clearly threatened as cities, towns and all kinds of localities remain in a state of partial protection against contagion, with cultural institutions still largely closed as their clients remain physically distant.

What comes next? How can these institutions grow, prosper, and even survive in this completely new strange environment? What could your future hold?

As a former director of the New York Economic Development Corporation under Mayor Michael Bloomberg and CEO of one of the city's top cultural institutions, 92nd Street Y, I have seen the importance of culture for cities like New York from multiple perspectives.

Obviously, cultural institutions have an intrinsic value: our lives are richer when we have access to works that challenge us and transport us. They also literally support our cities: the creative sector represents 13% of the city's total economic output. Before the pandemic, one in eight dollars of economic activity in the city [$ 110 billion in 2017] could be directly or indirectly attributed to the sector.

But perhaps most importantly, cultural institutions serve as a magnetic infrastructure, allowing cities to attract and retain their most important resource, their workforce.

Magnetic infrastructure like the arts ensures that the benefits outweigh the difficult parts of living in cities. They provide the sublime moments that make the daily routine worthwhile. Simply put, magnetic infrastructure attracts our workforce, our workforce attracts business, and again. The steering wheel keeps turning.

But what happens when cities lose their magnetic infrastructure? The cycle can be reversed. Today, that is a real risk. Take 92Y as an example.

Before Covid-19, 70% of our revenue came from in-person programming. Along with all the other cultural institutions forced to close their doors, in recent months that programming has disappeared, risking almost all of our income.

This problem will probably persist. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that cultural institutions will be among the last to reopen.

The result could be cataclysmic: soon we could see the cultural fabric of our destroyed cities of entry like dozens of institutions, unable to stay afloat without income, permanently closed. This would be devastating, not only for these institutions, but also for the cities.

What is there to do?

To begin, we must resist two natural but self-destructive instincts in response to the crisis: imposing austerity budgets that make it impossible to create new content, and delivering the content we create for free. The first is understandable and the second is noble, but it is also not a recipe for long-term survival.

We have seen this movie before. Not long ago, we saw newspapers retreat while resisting pay walls, responding to falling revenues by reducing staff and reducing content. The result was lethal to the industry and the communities they served.

If we in the arts, in cities and towns across the country, do not internalize this lesson, we and our communities will face a similar fate.

At 92, we are looking for a different path. We believe that it can be instructive for other institutions in other cities.

Like the rest of our sector, we have had to make painful decisions to remain solvent. But that has not impeded innovation. On the contrary.

The good news is that we have found that our customer base is ready to join us as we try new things. Since the Covid-19 crisis, we have recreated ourselves as a completely virtual institution. Every morning, our online offers are launched to our customers in an email that has been opened almost 2 million times. We've provided clients with a variety of original content online, including classical concerts, studio and performing arts classes, and talks and masterclasses with luminaries such as Sofia Coppola, Hugh Jackman, and David Petraeus.

In less than two months, we have sold thousands of tickets for online programming, with more than 55% purchased by new customers and those outside of New York. We stream 64 original free shows live and receive over 3 million views. Our files have been viewed more than 11.5 million times.

To put this in perspective, before the crisis, all of our combined programming drew 300,000 clients to our building per year.

Through small donations, advertising, and admissions, we are generating hundreds of thousands of dollars per month. It is a small fraction of what we brought before and we need to survive, but it gives us confidence that, even now, people value what we create and understand that without income we will disappear.

This experiment has also convinced us that the work we are doing online must be permanently incorporated into our business, helping us to address the challenges that the industry faced long before Covid-19, including small audiences that do not reflect the diversity of our community. .

By connecting online and charging for content, we can change the standard model of live presentation: instead of relying on covering rising costs by raising prices by a fixed number of seats, we can subsidize the in-person experience by selling almost unlimited Low cost, online tickets.

The result is twofold: For just a few dollars, virtually anyone, sitting anywhere, can tune in to cultural events online, while our in-person programming is cross-subsidized, allowing a more diverse audience to enjoy the significance. of that experience.

This strategy can be even more impactful for rural and suburban institutions.

After all, while the continued rise in ticket prices has reduced the audience capable of affording art and culture everywhere, at least in New York there are still enough local and prosperous clients to support our institutions. In many smaller communities, there simply is not.

By bringing content online, institutions in smaller communities can break free from the limits imposed by geography, taking advantage of national or even international audiences. In this way, becoming virtual can level the competitive playing field in a way that we should all applaud.

All of these strategies, as well as other business models that generate income, will require cultural organizations to embrace change. In today's environment, that acceptance must come quickly.

The reason is clear. Although all institutions face their own challenges during this crisis, we all share a single economic reality: without income there is no future.

It is time to recognize this reality and chart a new course for the future. If we do, we will not only put our institutions on a new and better path, but we will benefit our communities in ways that will be critical to their recovery.