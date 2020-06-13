How culture can evade its near-death experience during coronavirus (opinion)

In this environment, it is easy to see the arts as one of those luxuries. But, for entry cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and other places, art and culture are absolutely essential. And they are clearly threatened as cities, towns and all kinds of localities remain in a state of partial protection against contagion, with cultural institutions still largely closed as their clients remain physically distant.
What comes next? How can these institutions grow, prosper, and even survive in this completely new strange environment? What could your future hold?
As a former director of the New York Economic Development Corporation under Mayor Michael Bloomberg and CEO of one of the city's top cultural institutions, 92nd Street Y, I have seen the importance of culture for cities like New York from multiple perspectives.
But perhaps most importantly, cultural institutions serve as a magnetic infrastructure, allowing cities to attract and retain their most important resource, their workforce.
Magnetic infrastructure like the arts ensures that the benefits outweigh the difficult parts of living in cities. They provide the sublime moments that make the daily routine worthwhile. Simply put, magnetic infrastructure attracts our workforce, our workforce attracts business, and again. The steering wheel keeps turning.
But what happens when cities lose their magnetic infrastructure? The cycle can be reversed. Today, that is a real risk. Take 92Y as an example.
This problem will probably persist. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that cultural institutions will be among the last to reopen.
The result could be cataclysmic: soon we could see the cultural fabric of our destroyed cities of entry like dozens of institutions, unable to stay afloat without income, permanently closed. This would be devastating, not only for these institutions, but also for the cities.
What is there to do?
To begin, we must resist two natural but self-destructive instincts in response to the crisis: imposing austerity budgets that make it impossible to create new content, and delivering the content we create for free. The first is understandable and the second is noble, but it is also not a recipe for long-term survival.
We have seen this movie before. Not long ago, we saw newspapers retreat while resisting pay walls, responding to falling revenues by reducing staff and reducing content. The result was lethal to the industry and the communities they served.
If we in the arts, in cities and towns across the country, do not internalize this lesson, we and our communities will face a similar fate.
At 92, we are looking for a different path. We believe that it can be instructive for other institutions in other cities.
Like the rest of our sector, we have had to make painful decisions to remain solvent. But that has not impeded innovation. On the contrary.
In less than two months, we have sold thousands of tickets for online programming, with more than 55% purchased by new customers and those outside of New York. We stream 64 original free shows live and receive over 3 million views. Our files have been viewed more than 11.5 million times.
To put this in perspective, before the crisis, all of our combined programming drew 300,000 clients to our building per year.
Through small donations, advertising, and admissions, we are generating hundreds of thousands of dollars per month. It is a small fraction of what we brought before and we need to survive, but it gives us confidence that, even now, people value what we create and understand that without income we will disappear.
By connecting online and charging for content, we can change the standard model of live presentation: instead of relying on covering rising costs by raising prices by a fixed number of seats, we can subsidize the in-person experience by selling almost unlimited Low cost, online tickets.
The result is twofold: For just a few dollars, virtually anyone, sitting anywhere, can tune in to cultural events online, while our in-person programming is cross-subsidized, allowing a more diverse audience to enjoy the significance. of that experience.
This strategy can be even more impactful for rural and suburban institutions.
By bringing content online, institutions in smaller communities can break free from the limits imposed by geography, taking advantage of national or even international audiences. In this way, becoming virtual can level the competitive playing field in a way that we should all applaud.
All of these strategies, as well as other business models that generate income, will require cultural organizations to embrace change. In today's environment, that acceptance must come quickly.
The reason is clear. Although all institutions face their own challenges during this crisis, we all share a single economic reality: without income there is no future.
It is time to recognize this reality and chart a new course for the future. If we do, we will not only put our institutions on a new and better path, but we will benefit our communities in ways that will be critical to their recovery.