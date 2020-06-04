How Denise Richard’s Husband, Aaron Phypers Made Himself Look Bad

In the last episode of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richard's husband Aaron Phypers looked bad as he despised the other women. It was obvious that Aaron had not been educated in the #MeToo movement when he became an aggressive man who wanted to be right.

The real housewives of Beverly Hills They're having a hard time lately. The spin-off shows the lifestyle of the rich and famous who inhabit the famous area code 90210. Some of the women are self-made, actresses, and even well-married, but they all know how to handle the drama. Richards has been calm until this recent season where he appears to be out of action with the other woman and is hiding a pretty big secret. Brandi Glanville has a story with Denise Richards about a rumor that they had dated and had been sexually involved.

Denise has been acting like a hypocrite since last night's brand new episode The real housewives of Beverly Hills Scorched Kyle Richards had planned a lovely, well-attended barbecue that should include all the kids. Denise, however, had no intention of bringing her children and made it very clear, passive-aggressive, of course, that women were the reason. Now, it's an unspoken rule that the husband really shouldn't get involved in the women's disputes, but Aaron ignored it all. Even after Dorit Kemsley made a flashback of when her husband, PK became involved in an argument and came out as the villain. Teddi even called Aaron a "A hole" during his conventional asking him if he felt it was "Sexy to humiliate women?" She kept what she said, writing on Twitter, "When I called it a hole **, it wasn't too far." Look at her cheep down:

Fans were horrified by Aaron's behavior as he tried to silence Teddi Mellencamp and the rest of the women, noting that women don't handle misunderstandings like men do. Aaron continually tried to silence the women, leaving Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna away from the table. The couple decided to break into the party with Denise tugging on her husband's arm when he was about to strike back, reminding him that they were being filmed. The cameras then captured one of the most unpleasant audio clips ever heard in the franchise, especially when Aaron threatened to crush his wife's hand for telling her what to do.

Aaron's disrespect for his wife and the other women wasn't right. It should not be explained by his unpleasant behavior. Maybe if he had followed his own advice, looked at himself in the mirror, and kept quiet, the ladies could have ended their enmity and moved on. But instead, an angry husband had the last word, leaving the women stunned by the images they saw.

The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST in Bravo.

Source: Teddi Mellencamp

