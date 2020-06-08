How Dick Parsons Overcame Racism to Become One of America's First Black CEOs

"It didn't happen," Parsons told CNN Business in an exclusive interview. "Why didn't it happen, I'm kind of lost."

Parsons said the protests sweeping the United States are being fueled by a stream of economic discontent.

"I saw exactly the same thing in our country in the 1960s. This is a repeat, almost to the letter. It is as if nothing had changed," he said.

"The reality is that we have made progress," he added. "But the underlying factors have been simmering under the surface for a while. They are masked by prosperity. When things get tough, that's when … some of the rarer emotions come into play."

Civil unrest erupted following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month by police. The four police officers involved in Floyd's death face charges.

Although the initial catalyst for the protests was police brutality, the riots reflect deep-seated racial tensions.

"This is an issue that is embedded in our country's culture in terms of the way we see each other and create mutual expectations," said Parsons.

Until these cultural beliefs are addressed, he said, racism will continue to be a problem in the United States.

"We could go another 50 years and see the same thing happen," Parsons said.

& # 39; You had to be twice as good to reach half & # 39;

With American express ( AXP ) CEO Kenneth Chenault, Merrill Lynch Chief Stanley O & # 39; Neal and Fannie Mae CEO Frank Raines, Parsons were among the first class of black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

At Time Warner, Parsons presided over a media empire that included AOL, CNN, HBO, and Time Inc. He led Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia and owned by AT&T ( T ) , the parent company of CNN from 2002 to 2007.

Later Parsons would help save Citigroup ( C ) of the financial crisis, serve as interim CEO of the Los Angeles Clippers and lead CBS ( VIAC ) . He currently serves as a senior advisor at private equity firm Providence Equity and sits on the boards of Estee Lauder and Lazard.

Long before reaching the C-Suite, Parsons experienced his fair share of racism.

"Of course. This is the United States. It is an integral part of the culture," Parsons said, adding that he was born six years before Brown v. Topeka Board of Education, the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case that ended the ruling that segregated Public schools are unconstitutional.

He recalled visiting his family in Virginia when it was still a segregated society.

"I clearly remember my grandmother saying to me," You have to be a credit to your race, "said Parsons." It never occurred to me until I was much older, & # 39; What white parents say that to their children? & # 39; Nobody."

But Parsons said the message was that he had to work harder than the other children. "You had to be twice as good to reach half. If you wanted to be successful, you had to give up too much," he said.

Parsons twice skipped grades during his education and graduated from high school at the age of 16. He finished at the top of his class at the Albany Law School.

Connections matter as much as knowledge

Starting as a poorly paid attorney under New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, Parsons would become a senior assistant to the White House under President Gerald Ford. After a decade of practicing law, Parsons led Dime Bancorp through the savings and loan crisis in the early 1990s.

"I never became an impassive handicap when I faced racism. You just found a way to get over it, get over it, or get over it," Parsons said.

He struggled to explain why his browsing experience through the system was so different from that of many others.

"Do I think it is overt racism? No, I don't think so. But I do think it is tied to the cultural matrix," Parsons said.

For example, he recalled that in the early 2000s his lieutenants struggled to find black executives to hire for key positions, a problem he attributed to divisions within society.

"Ninety-nine out of 100, the guy you're playing golf with is another target. There just aren't many places where communities intersect and interact," Parsons said.

That's a problem because connections are so important in corporate America. Parsons said he was told that success in life is 10% of what you know, 10% of what you know, and 80% luck. In other words, connections are as important as knowledge.

"The reality is that in all the forums I've been in, when we are looking to fill a vacancy, the question is, 'Who knows someone?'" He said. "If you don't have black voices around the table, no one is being overtly racist. They are just telling you who they know and socialize with."

Buybacks and inequality

Still, Parsons acknowledged that Corporate America has played a role in fueling the inequality that is causing unrest.

The median net worth of white households was $ 171,000 in 2016, about 10 times the average net worth of black households, according to the Federal Reserve. And the median income for black households is almost 60% that of white households, the Fed said.

"Corporate America has focused too much on return to shareholders," said Parsons. "A capitalist system alone will generate a lot of reward, but not necessarily a fair allocation."

A critical point in recent years has been Corporate America's willingness to lavish Wall Street with share buybacks, even as workers' wages increased more modestly.

Parsons said that while buybacks are "part of the toolkit" that administrations can use, "like anything else, they are susceptible to abuse." He regretted that "much" of the savings from the Republican corporate tax cuts went to buybacks rather than creating new jobs.

Last year, the Business Roundtable departed from decades of business theory by saying that American corporations must care about their customers, employees and communities, not just shareholders.

"Corporate America is waking up," said Parsons.

A call to unity

But he urged business leaders to do more to address the underlying problems in today's society. Simply expressing empathy for protesters or giving away money is not enough, he said.

"The solutions we have had are simply not working," Parsons said.

Parsons, who in the past has been critical of President Donald Trump, declined to comment on Trump's role in the racial crisis.

"The current administration cannot be blamed for this. This is a manifestation of a 400-year-old problem," he said.

But Parsons emphasized the need for unity right now: "It would be helpful to have leadership that tries to unite and emphasize the community that we all have."