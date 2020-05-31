How did Anakin Skywalker get his scar between movies?

Anakin Skywalker's facial scar is an important part of his journey from the young Jedi to the future Sith, but the movies don't really explain how he got it.

Anakin Skywalker is undoubtedly one of the greatest characters in the Star Wars Myths Without it, there really is no Skywalker saga story. From the desert slave to the padawan, the Jedi Knight, the Dark Lord of the Sith, then returning to the light to save his son and the galaxy in general, Anakin Skywalker's path is one that is told in various movies, shows, and many other means. However, there is one element in his journey that has received little or no explanation: his scar.

Some fans may be curious to know how Anakin Skywalker received the scar over his eye in the middle Attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith. As a result, the only true and canonical thing that fans know about Anakin's scar is that it came at some point during the Clone Wars. However, there is an older comic from the Dark Horse comics that provides the best explanation so far.

Oddly enough, despite the existence of an animated canonical series and an ancient non-canonical series that goes into great detail about the events of the Clone Wars, neither explains the Anakin scar. Genndy Tartakovsky's first 2D animated series in the early 2000s revealed Anakin's scar midway through his series, right after Anakin became a Jedi Knight. However, this is done during a montage depicting Anakin's heroic efforts during the conflict, and the shot simply showed his wife Padmé Amidala's reaction upon first seeing his scar. No details were given. In any case, the series is now considered non-canonical and is not part of the official Star Wars continuity. Still, the Clone Wars the series that is part of the canon that was launched in 2008 does not help either, since Clone Wars The movie that released the series features Anakin who already received his scar (unexplained).

When Star Wars Creator George Lucas himself being asked about the scar, Lucas replied that he had never really thought about the specific case of how Anakin obtained it, as it was merely meant to be a symbol of Anakin's growth into a Jedi Knight. He even joked once that Anakin got his scar by slipping into the tub. After all, the closest reason for the scar can be found Dark Horse Comics & # 39; Star Wars: Republic # 71, when Anakin crosses the lightsaber swords with Asajj Ventress.

In Star Wars: Republic # 71Ventress travels to Coruscant, the capital of the Republic, to hunt down and eliminate Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos. Vos had infiltrated separatist leader Count Dooku's inner circle, posing as a dark Jedi to obtain information for the Jedi Order. However, Vos's true goals were discovered and he was forced to flee. Ventress, one of Dooku's deadliest assassins, seeks to kill Vos for his actions, but cannot reach him. Instead, he settles for a Jedi he can find: Anakin Skywalker. Anakin had left the Jedi Temple to see a message from his secret wife Padmé, making him the perfect isolated target for Ventress. She provokes him to fight her, threatening to chase Padmé, which infuriates Anakin, initially making him unbalanced. This allows Ventress to play Skywalker, leading to Anakin's scar.

Despite the fact that Ventress is responsible for Skywalker's scar, his victory is short-lived. This issue of Dark Horse takes the symbolism of the scar beyond Lucas's original intentions beyond just showing his growth. Rather, winning the scar also means symbolizing his first steps to the Dark Side of the Force, as Anakin immediately desires revenge, a trait of the Sith. Using the Force, Anakin wraps Ventress in electrified cables, putting her in excruciating pain and throwing her into the dark abyss of the lower levels of Coruscant, believing that he had just killed her (although it would be revealed that she experienced problems later).

As with the first Clone Wars animated series, the Dark Horse comic series like Star Wars: Republic now they are not canonical. However, no reason has yet been confirmed for the scar in the media that is canonical so far. Therefore, the reason for the scar as seen in Republic # 71 it's the best and closest reason fans have an explanation, and it's a pretty strong and credible reason, one that fits entirely into Anakin Skywalker's tumultuous path in the Star Wars universe, symbolizing its turning to the dark side closer and closer as seen in Revenge of the Sith.

