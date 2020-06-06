How did you get your Popeyes name? (And no, it wasn't named after Popeye the Sailor)

McDonald & # 39; s has Ronald McDonald. Burger King has "The King". And Popeyes has … a fictional police detective trying to shoot down an international heroin smuggling operation.

Popeyes, or Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, has become synonymous with fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that it's easy to forget about all the other famous "Popeye" that came before. But since "Popeye the Sailor" has no real connection to chicken (he preferred spinach), there must be some explanation for the chain's name.

In fact, there is. And it has almost nothing to do with anything.

Al Copeland, the founder of Popeyes, had originally opened a restaurant called Chicken on the Run with little success in 1972, L.A. reported. Times. He closed to rework his recipes and reopened just three days later as Popeyes Mighty Good Fried Chicken, taking the name of Gene Hackman's character in the movie "The French Connection," which premiered only the year before.

In the film, Hackman played Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle, a New York City police officer obsessed with shooting down a drug operation. He won five Oscars at the 44th Academy Awards. And it had nothing to do with fried chicken.

However, this is where Copeland got the name of its next chicken chain, a Popeyes representative confirmed to Fox News. It is also part of the brand's official "story".

However, over the years, Popeyes (the chicken chain) had licensed the Popeye the Sailor comic book characters for the marketing use of his chicken, at a cost of approximately $ 1.1 million per year in the 2000s, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. But in 2012, the license agreement was officially terminated.

That being said, there is still a question surrounding the name of the string: why isn't there an apostrophe? If he were named after a character simply nicknamed "Popeye," wouldn't it make more sense for Copeland to name him "Popeye"?

Appropriately, this question also doesn't have a good answer. According to a spokesperson for the brand itself, Copeland simply joked that he "couldn't afford" the apostrophe.