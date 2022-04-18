Are you looking for a moissanite engagement ring? Well, you have made a good choice to pick a moissanite stone for your important piece of jewelry. However, you need to know how to choose your ring for the best experience. With the many options available in the market, you may not know what to settle on. Therefore, you need some guidance to help you out in your search.

Getting the best moissanite engagement ring starts with an understanding of what you want. Since this is an important investment in your life, you should make an effort to choose what will give you the best experience. A ring for your best partner is a well-thought-out choice hence the need to buy nothing but the best.

Moissanite Engagement Ring Buying Guide

The best way to choose a moissanite engagement ring is to understand everything about moissanite. That way, you will stand a good chance of making the right choice that works for you. Here is what you need to do:

Understand the 4Cs of Moissanite

The qualities and grade of moissanite emanate from the stone’s cut, carat, color and clarity. The cut refers to the stone symmetry that determines the stone’s proportions and facets. This determines the refractive index of the stone hence its brilliance. This will tell whether you have a sparkling stone or not.



Most moissanite stones are colorless. However, you will find also find other color shades. Therefore, this lab-grown stone is available in various colors that you can pick for your ring.

The clarity quality points to the quality of moissanite. Much clearer stones have fewer inclusions. Therefore, they have better quality hence attracting a higher price. Carat defines the stone’s weight. Instead of buying a 1-carat weight, a 0.97-carat weight can save you a few coins. The good thing is that you cannot easily tell the difference.

Consider the stone’s shape

The shape of your moissanite stone is a good factor to consider. Check all the available stone settings to guide you in your search for a great moissanite engagement ring.



The most common shapes to consider include round brilliant, emerald cut, oval cut, cushion cut, pear cut, square brilliant cut, radiant cut and heart cut among others. You can look into these and decide the best pick.

Decide on the metal to use

Your ring will not entirely be moissanite. Therefore, consider the type of metal you want to work with. There is white gold, rose gold and yellow gold. You can also consider having platinum on your moissanite engagement ring.



The metal choice you make should align with your partner’s preferences. Therefore, you must consider that too. Rose gold or yellow gold will give you a contemporary look if that is what you want. In addition, remember to match the engagement ring with the wedding band like most people do if that is what you want.

Choose the grade you want

Natural moissanite comes from a meteor. However, this is scarce and hard to find. Therefore, it costs more if that is what you are looking for in your engagement ring. Most of what you will find in the market is lab-grown moissanite. This comes in different grades.



The grade of moissanite revolves around the clarity, cut and color of the stone. Classic moissanite is yellow-green. However, the almost diamond-like grades are colorless and of high grade. The different grades attract different prices hence the need to have this understanding.

Even with all this information, the most important thing is to understand your partner’s tastes and preferences. The perfect engagement ring does not have to be expensive. All you need is to research and find out what shape, color, style and metal combinations will give you value for money.

Final Thoughts

Moissanite has some of the best quality engagement rings you will find in the market today. However, they come in different qualities and grades. Most of the moissanite products you will find are lab-grown. Therefore, you should understand the value of each before making any payment for your engagement ring. Know everything about moissanite and its alternatives in the market. This will help you pick the best ring for your engagement.