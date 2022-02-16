We are all aware that persons accused of driving under the influence (DUI) are clear targets for discrimination and stigma. As a result, effectively fighting against a DUI charge may prove to be very challenging in some instances.

If you are aware of a few insider secrets, you may easily turn a DUI accusation against you in your favor with the assistance of DUI lawyers. Some of the things you may do to help yourself win a DUI case against you are as follows:

Make a Case for an Illegal Checkpoint Stop

When police officers decide to conduct field sobriety tests or breath tests, they must pull you over for a specific cause first.

Driving above the speed limit, driving too slowly, failing to stop at a stop sign, weaving in and out of lanes, and having a burned-out turn signal or headlamp are some of the most prevalent infractions. The court might dismiss the case if an illegal stop preceded the arrest for DUI.

Try to Disprove the Claims That You’re Driving While Intoxicated

Some of these features, such as red eyes, slurred speech, and impaired motor performance, are likely to be included in an arrest record by an officer. Alcohol-related health issues, such as these and others, might be debated. A medical condition or prescription medicine may be to blame, for example. Some personal care products have been linked to an increase in these symptoms.

In the field, you may challenge the results of a field sobriety test.

After a traffic stop, police officers often administer field sobriety tests to suspects to determine whether or not they are intoxicated. A large number of research investigations, on the other hand, have shown that many of the judgments in the issue are entirely incorrect. For these reasons, sobriety tests are more difficult for overweight individuals, those clothed in restricting clothes, and persons driving in terrible weather.

The findings of breath tests to determine blood alcohol concentration should be questioned.

As an alternative to doing a field sobriety test, a law enforcement officer may utilize a breathalyzer to assess an individual’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC). On the other hand, a breath test has the potential to provide inaccurate findings. A good illustration of this is the usage of mouthwashes that include alcohol. Because of this, results will be altered if the gadget is not properly maintained or if it fails altogether.

Indicate That the Arresting Officer Didn’t Mirandize.

People who are arrested for DUI should be Mirandized – they must be notified that they have the right to remain quiet, and any statements made by them may be used against them. They also have the right to a counsel. For every piece of evidence acquired, a failure to Mirandize might render it inadmissible. Furthermore, there is no case if there is no proof.

Take Advantage of the Services of a DIU Attorney

The implications of a DUI conviction may be severe; therefore, you must win your case. One who can help one defeat a DUI charge needs the aid of an Overland Park DUI lawyer who is knowledgeable about the law, has access to necessary investigation resources and is skilled at making arguments in front of a jury.