New Year is on its way and everyone is busy preparing for this auspicious occasion. Are you all set to make this auspicious occasion more memorable? If you are looking for some amazing ideas on how do you celebrate New Year or how should you celebrate the New Year seriously then this article will amaze you with the awesome facts and solutions?

On New Year people hug each other, send each other gifts and celebrate by throwing parties and family functions. There are several questions that hit our mind when we think about the New Year Celebrations. For example: How are we going to celebrate the New Year? Or, where are we going to celebrate it? And many more are there. In this article, we have structured all the details related to the New Year Celebration.

Where are you celebrating New Year’s tonight?

On New Year’s Day, we don’t only wish others well on this occasion but also ask, “Where are you celebrating New Year tonight? The main motive behind this question is to celebrate the occasion together. People make plans, gather at one place and celebrate New Year together.

Where is the best place to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Mexico?

Dia de Los Muertos is the most original and colorful day of ancient occasions. This is the one festival that you just experience once in your life. Thousands of people, locals, and foreigners gather at one place and celebrate this auspicious occasion. There are many best places to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Mexico.

You can celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Mexico at: Island of Janitzio, Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Chiapas, and Yucatán. These are some places you can visit in Mexico to celebrate the Dia de Los Muertos.

Where do we celebrate New Year’s Eve?

If you are still thinking about where you are going to celebrate New Year’s Eve then there are many options. You can celebrate New Year’s Eve at your home by inviting your friends and relatives and throwing a party. Furthermore, you can also book a restaurant or hotel for the party. And another option is you with your friends can move it outside of the road and can make a Bash. You can also go to your friends’ place to wish them and make them feel special. These options are for those who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve in their own town or city. If you want to celebrate New Year eve outside your town then you may visit countries like Australia, Switzerland, and others.

What will you do to celebrate the arrival of the New Year?

Along with the place “where you are going to celebrate New Year”, one more factor that has equal importance is “What will you do to celebrate the arrival of the New Year”? Having perfect plans for the celebration are very important. Either you want to do a sizzling dance party or want to have a small celebration with your friends and family only. If you do not decide in advance about the execution of celebration then it will create an ambiguous situation later.

Furthermore, each country has its own tradition to celebrate the New Year. For example in Denmark, people pick up their crockery and break it in front of their friend’s door. Furthermore, in Japan People celebrate New Year by ringing Buddhist Temple Bells 108 times. And In Thailand, New Year celebrations get completed by splashing water on each other. And many more countries are there that have their own New Year Celebration trend. Hence the way you are going to celebrate your New Year will also depend upon the city you are residing in.

Why is New Year’s Eve celebrated?

The New Year is basically the first day of the new calendar but still many people celebrate the day before New Year. The day celebrated one day before New Year is known as New Year eve. Do you ever wonder why New Year is celebrated? The answer is here New Year’s Eve is also known as old as day and in many countries, it is known as Saint Sylvester’s Day.

The basic idea behind celebrating New Year’s Eve is to forget all the myths that happened in the past year and welcome the very first movement of the New Year with great joy and happiness. That is why the New Year’s Eve celebration continues till past midnight into New Year’s Day, 1 January.

Did humans celebrate the New Year 0001?

If you also have the question in your mind about “Did humans celebrate the new year 0001?” Well, the answer is No. The New Year celebration started in 46 BC. And the year 0001 was much earlier than that.

How do I celebrate the Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year is the starting of a calendar whose months are synchronized according to the cycles of the moon. A lunar year does not get celebrated on 1st January. According to the traditional Chinese Lunisolar calendar, the Lunar New Year occurs in late January or early February. There is an amazing fact about the Lunar New Year that it is the same as the Chinese New Year. You must be thinking how? In China, people celebrate the first day of the lunar calendar as New Year.

Why do Chinese celebrate New Year’s?

Like other people, Chinese people also celebrate their New Year. That made their New Year celebration a bit different than the date of the New Year celebration. In China it is not celebrated on 1st January. In Chinese tradition, the first day of the lunar calendar is considered as the New Year.

Now the question is why do Chinese celebrate the New Year? Chinese celebrate the New Year for 16 days, from the eve to the Lantern Festival. In China, Chinese New Year is one of the most important days and it is a public holiday in China. On this day Chinese people on the household and heavenly deities as well as ancestors