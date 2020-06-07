How does a governor get general approval from the opposing party (opinion)

But both in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, in national protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has shown politicians and community and business leaders how to deal with and communicate effectively during a crisis.

There is no flash or polishing. He just lowers his head and works.

Hogan, a Republican, is not the face you necessarily see on television every day at a press conference, but he is everywhere. He has been featured regularly on local and national newscasts, national television shows like the Daily Show and sports radio shows, never forgetting to make time for the smaller local newspapers.

In his statements, Hogan has provided important information that is realistic and reassuring.

Voters want to know that there is a roadmap for what is to come. It builds trust, so Hogan is clear in communicating what he is doing and why he is doing it.

In an opinion piece published in the New York Times last Sunday, the Governor wrote candidly about how the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted state budgets and how states need the federal government to prioritize the CARES Act, infrastructure, and funds for state employees (such as teachers and first responders). It is a local argument for a national audience.

Following Hogan, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and Hogan's communications staff Mike Ricci and Kata Hall on social media is watching a master class in crisis communications. It is a "just the facts" approach to get the information out to Maryland voters, or, where appropriate, information in the region, or Hogan's role as head of the National Association of Governors. They do it in an unfiltered way so that people have the information they need, as in the latest infection rates – to make wise decisions and know where things are.

What may be more remarkable than what Hogan and his team are doing is what they are not. No angry tweets, no conspiracy theories, no blaming others. There is no twist.

This should not be significant. But in 2020 it is. In conversations with colleagues and journalists in recent years, we have agreed that childish insult tweets, trying to "own" political opponents or dissidents with insults and memes, have somehow taken precedence over tried and true tactics: the old School communications to develop and employ strategies to advance a message. Investigated and developed news releases have become the exception. And this is happening in the offices of Congress, party committees, and the White House itself. Hogan's office is just the opposite.

It is almost picturesque. But surely it has been effective.

Look no further than Hogan's poll numbers. Admittedly, virtually all governors have higher approval for their Covid-19 handling compared to President Donald Trump, as a Washington Post poll showed that 49 of the 50 governors have cleared that low bar. But the poll also shows Hogan at the top with a 77% approval rating among Democratic-leaning voters.

Most of the credit the Governor received was due to his work on Covid-19. But his comments on the murder of George Floyd were remarkable and continued the Hogan style of communicating openly and compassionately.

On the Today Show, Hogan talked about how he "walked the streets face to face and calmly talked to people," during the Baltimore riots days after the 2015 Freddie Gray police murder. Hogan used the phrase "lower the temperature." twice, describing not only what he did then, but what he is trying to do now.

Skillful hands are not always recognized, especially in a cultural and political environment where the loudest voices often dominate. And while it may be impossible to keep poll numbers forever, Hogan has shown both sides that rhetoric of amazement and amazement is not necessary.

Hogan's work gives an example to other state leaders on how to deal with hectic situations like the ones we are going through these days. Level with your voters, give them the information they need, let them know you care about them, and have a plan of action. They will respond