How does a governor get general approval from the opposing party (opinion)

But both in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, in national protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has shown politicians and community and business leaders how to deal with and communicate effectively during a crisis.
There is no flash or polishing. He just lowers his head and works.
In his statements, Hogan has provided important information that is realistic and reassuring.
Voters want to know that there is a roadmap for what is to come. It builds trust, so Hogan is clear in communicating what he is doing and why he is doing it.
What may be more remarkable than what Hogan and his team are doing is what they are not. No angry tweets, no conspiracy theories, no blaming others. There is no twist.
This should not be significant. But in 2020 it is. In conversations with colleagues and journalists in recent years, we have agreed that childish insult tweets, trying to "own" political opponents or dissidents with insults and memes, have somehow taken precedence over tried and true tactics: the old School communications to develop and employ strategies to advance a message. Investigated and developed news releases have become the exception. And this is happening in the offices of Congress, party committees, and the White House itself. Hogan's office is just the opposite.
It is almost picturesque. But surely it has been effective.
Most of the credit the Governor received was due to his work on Covid-19. But his comments on the murder of George Floyd were remarkable and continued the Hogan style of communicating openly and compassionately.
Skillful hands are not always recognized, especially in a cultural and political environment where the loudest voices often dominate. And while it may be impossible to keep poll numbers forever, Hogan has shown both sides that rhetoric of amazement and amazement is not necessary.
Hogan's work gives an example to other state leaders on how to deal with hectic situations like the ones we are going through these days. Level with your voters, give them the information they need, let them know you care about them, and have a plan of action. They will respond