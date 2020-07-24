** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: How does Trump stack up in 100 days? – Trump becomes real, nixes convention rally – Senate, White House still fighting for stimulus – Senate passes defense bill despite Trump's threats – Florida gymnast

How does TRUMP 100 DAYS accumulate?

When Sunday comes, we will be 100 days from Election Day.

November 3, 2020 may not be as climactic as some election days you remember. It will be the end of many weeks of absences and early voting, a long-standing trend that will be massively intensified by the coronavirus. And it may be just the beginning of many more weeks of counting.

But it will remain the foothold in the battle for the presidency and control of Congress that will consume billions of dollars, further disturb the rhythms of our lives, and determine which septuagenarian and his party will have an opportunity to try to put Humpty Dumpty We will be together again next year and face those perhaps more important issues and opportunities that have yet to be seen.

So how does this go as we prepare to start the double digit countdown and how does it compare to the previous ones?

This is the eighteenth presidential election from the post-World War II era. We could have chosen another time frame, but what we consider to be the modern era in politics does not really begin until 1948. The risks were recognizable to the citizens of a nuclear power superpower, the media and elections advanced somewhat more. recognizable to us today and the research of public opinion became clear.

We could have chosen another number too. But 100 is as pleasantly round as two little fat owls on a branch and that's also how long it took Napoleon Bonaparte get from Elba to Waterloo. That is, it is a long enough time for many things to change.

First, let's separate those previous 17 elections into two broad categories: open seats and retention elections. The two are totally different animals. Although you had an acting vice president in 1960, 1968, 1988, and 2000 trying to keep the White House for his party, it's still not the same. Al Gore You can certainly attest to the fact that even being a popular owner's veep is no guarantee of success.

In the other 10 races, however, there was one holder on the ballot. In three cases, 1948, 1964, and 1976, the incumbent had not won the office in his own right, but the contest proposal for voters was the same as in all retention elections: Should we swap horses halfway or no?

As you probably know, most of the time voters prefer to keep their saddle, even if they find they have more water than they would like. The incumbents won seven of the 10 retention elections (one of the three that lost succeeded the only president who resigned).

A 70 percent retention rate may be lower than in Congress (the House moves to levels above 90 percent in all years except landslides), but it certainly speaks to the power of ownership. Of the previous 44 presidents, only nine incumbents lost an election, and give Grover cleveland Partial credit for returning four years later.

Among the 10 retention elections of the modern era, we quickly see three broad categories: mandates, confusions, and electoral revolts.

The greatest collapses of our era have not been surprisingly in retention elections. Dwight Eisenhower in 1956 Lyndon Johnson in 1964 Richard Nixon in 1972 Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill clinton in 1996 he led widely from pen to publication and outperformed his opponents on Election Day.

In two Gallup polls conducted in July 1984, Reagan led double digits and won the popular vote by 18 points, Nixon was above the 23-point national popular victory he would enjoy, and much the same was for the elimination wins for Johnson and Ike. Clinton underperformed her polls in 100 days, but still won in a tie.

We know that this is not going to happen this year. If the incumbent wins reelection, he will have to overcome his already incredible surprise of 2016.

President Trump He is currently being defeated by about 11 points on an average of the five most recent useful national polls. His deficit from 41-52 to Joe Biden it's almost double what it was Hillary clinton At this point four years ago. State battlefield polls across the board tell the same story: Trump is heading for a massive loss of condemnation if the career doesn't change dramatically.

Accordingly, we can launch the 2004 and 2012 elections for comparison purposes. At this point, both George W. Bush and Barack Obama They found themselves in basically stable and relatively competitive careers.

Bush was essentially tied up with the challenger John Kerry at this point, according to polls conducted in late July by Gallup and WSJ / NBC News. Bush won by 2 points. In 2012, Obama had a solid 7-point lead in the same poll and by a larger margin in a survey conducted by SSRS. Obama would win by about 4 points.

Leaving aside the careers in which the incumbent was leading at the moment, we are left with four contests: 1948, 1976, 1980 and 1992. In those cases, Trump's predecessors found themselves where they are now, unpopular, wasting time and without weather.

At this point in 1948, Harry truman I was riding a comeback. In a Gallup poll in late July, Truman followed the challenger Thomas Dewey by 4 points, an important improvement compared to one taken at the beginning of the month. And the best news for the headline was that 16 percent of respondents said they were undecided.

Many of those surveyed were disgruntled southerners, furious with the commander-in-chief for unbundling the military that same year. That's what it took Strom Thurmond and other enthusiastic fans to screw up the party for a Dixiecrat ticket meant to break the Democrats' backs and force the party to embrace segregation again. While South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana voted for segregation that year, Truman kept enough white southerners to wear the day. Truman defeated Dewey with a national popular vote of 49 percent to 45 percent.

Could Trump see a similar change with wealthy suburban voters who deplore his personal conduct and style of government, but still prefer to stick to his overall policies? It's certainly possible that those voters may be as reluctant to vote for a Democrat as Southerners ever voted for a Republican.

However, Trump's situation seems more analogous to the contests of the most recent period of severe turmoil and national unrest, 1976 and 1980.

I like it Jimmy Carter It was with the energy crisis of 1979 and 1980, Trump is in bondage to external events. Both found themselves unable to address voter concerns and with messages out of touch with public sentiment: one too soft and one too hard.

With 100 days to go before reelection, Carter was left behind by a deficit of about 20 points in polls conducted by Gallup and NYT / CBS News. Carter returned to the race a surprising distance after Labor Day, but when Reagan surpassed the low expectations Carter and the press had set for him in the contest's only debate, the Gipper was free at home, beating Carter by 10 points.

Trump would probably prefer the story of Gerald fordEffort of the republican voters, without a doubt. A Gallup poll completed on July 19, 1976 caused the incumbent to follow Carter between 62 and 29 percent. It wasn't much better in early August when Ford was 27 points behind. Yowzer

But Ford and his group starred in a surprising comeback in the following weeks, thanks in large part to the shot in the arm that Ford received from enthusiastic support from Reagan, who had faced him in a tough primary challenge that spring and summer.

Ford campaigned tirelessly, and Carter's popular topics began to weaken. If Ford hadn't stumbled so much on its own performance in the October debate, the race could very well have been elsewhere. But the final numbers were: Carter 50 percent, Ford 48 percent.

The story Biden would probably like the most is the 1992 one when George H.W. Bush He had electoral food poisoning and simply could not recover. Earlier in the race, both Bush and Clinton were hit by CNN's near-insurgent candidacy. Ross Perot. But in July, when Perot was puzzled and abandoned the race in which he never officially participated, Clinton regained his voters, Bush never did. Surveys for Time Magazine and Princeton Survey Research Associates showed that Clinton hit Bush nearly two to one.

When Perot outclassed his heebie-jeebies and parachuted into the race just in time for the debates, he withdrew some of his Clinton voters, but not enough to save Bush, who lost to Clinton 37 percent to 43 percent with 19 percent for Perot

While the headline this time is certainly in a deep sauerkraut, it's hardly the brightest at 100 days. He is not facing the kind of deficit that his colleagues Bush, Carter and Ford had at the moment. But that may be of little comfort to Trump since all three lost.

But as both Ford and Truman demonstrated, even a starter who seems depressed can use the starter's power and the elixir of party loyalty to get back into the race.

THE RULEBOOK: AND IT WILL NOT WORK THIS TIME

"To seek a continuation of harmony between a series of independent and unconnected sovereignties in the same neighborhood would be to ignore the uniform course of human events and challenge the accumulated experience of the ages." – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 6

WAITING TIME: LE DÉLICIEUX POULET

New Yorker: "It is often said that the best test for both the professional and the home cook is a roast chicken … The difficulty, of course, is that chicken, like many poultry, is not a type of meat but in two — one white, the other dark. White meat (brisket) likes to cook quickly; Dark meat (legs) takes a long time and slowly. … The simplest solution is to respect the science of bird anatomy: remove the breasts, cut the thighs and cook them separately. This approach is obvious with other birds, especially duck … But whole chicken, intact, especially when roasted, has properties that you don't want to lose by breaking it into pieces: for example, the Three surprisingly satisfying wing segments, which you can eat with your fingers (you would never bother, for example, with the delicate little fins of a small quail), or the yumminess wedge surrounding the wishbone, or, best of all, the & # 39; oyster & # 39 ;, that teaspoon of tender meat that resides near each thigh. In French, it's called ‘a sot-l’y-laisse"I mean, only an idiot leaves him behind."

Mark on site? – Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM with your suggestions, comments, or questions.

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 40.6 percent

Biden: 51.8 percent

Lead size: Biden by 11.2 points

Change for a week: Biden ↓ 0.4 points, Trump does not change points

(The average includes: Fox News: Trump 41% – Biden 49%; ABC / WaPo: Trump 44% – Biden 54; Quinnipiac University: Trump 37% – Biden 52%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 40% – Biden 51%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 53%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Read R / Probable R: (180 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.8 percent

Average disapproval: 56.4 percent

Net score: -15.6 points

Change for a week: ↑ 2 points

(The average includes: Fox News: 45% approve – 54% disapprove; ABC News / WaPo: 40% approve – 58% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 36% approve – 60% disapprove; NBC News / WSJ: 42% Approve – 56% Disapprove; University of Monmouth: 41% approve – 54% disapprove.)

DO YOU HAVE A WILD LAUNCH? READY TO LAUNCH A FASTBALL?

Our favorite part of every issue of the Halftime Report newsletter is our "From the stands" section, where the policy editor Chris Stirewalt Respond to complaints, compliments, suggestions from readers, and try to answer questions voters have about government, politics, and elections. Now we have taken it to video on demand thanks to Fox Nation. Every Wednesday and Friday, producer Brianna McClelland will challenge Chris with his questions. She will do her best to answer and, along with Brianna, will try to locate the answers they don't know. Sign up here for the Fox Nation streaming service and send your best questions to HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM.

TRUMP IS DONE, NIXES CONVENTION RALLY

Political: "Donald Trump announced Thursday that it would cancel the main events of the Republican National Convention to be held in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as the state continues to grapple with an increase in coronavirus cases. "I told my team that it is time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the Republican Convention," Trump said during a coronavirus briefing at the White House, explaining that "this is not the right time" to hold a " Great, crowded convention. "The convention's official business meetings were always scheduled to stay in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Trump said Thursday they would continue as planned. But the big party events, including the speech prime-time nomination committee, which the party decided to move to Jacksonville last month, will move online, the president suggested. 'We're going to do a few other things with tele-rallies and online the week we're discussing, which It would be really good. I think we will get it right, "Trump said, vowing he would still deliver a speech" in a different way. "

Charlotte will continue to see the "official" convention: Fox News: "Jacksonville is out, but Charlotte continues. The morning after President Trump abruptly announced that he was canceling portions of the Republican National Convention celebration scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, the week of August 24, the Republican officials described how some of the remaining aspects of the confab will work … The Republican National Committee (RNC) now says that a few hundred delegates' will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, August 24 for convention matters, which will include the formal nomination of the president. As Fox News reported last month, delegates meeting in Charlotte will not vote on a 2020 party platform or even re-adopt the 2016 platform. Since a platform committee will not be convened, the 2016 platform will remain in effect. A Republican official tells Fox News that "nothing has really changed in Charlotte. The plan was having a few hundred delegates there on Monday for convention business, including formal nomination, and that's still the case. "

Fox News Poll: Biden Spanking Trump in the Upper Midwest – Fox News: "Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden He leads President Donald Trump on the battlefields of the states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, according to registered voter polls across the state from Fox News. Biden benefits from strong support among women, non-white voters and those who live in suburban areas, while Trump suffers from mediocre performance among men and white voters. In each state's head-to-head showdown, the president performs less than both his 2016 vote share and his current job approval rating, and Biden's advantage is greater than the poll's sampling margin of error . At the same time, much could change between now and the elections, which are more than three months away, and many voters are still undecided. In particular, voters in each of these states can request and return absentee ballots beginning in mid-September. This is how the results are broken down state by state:

"Michigan: Biden maintains his leadership in Michigan, beating Trump by 9 points, 49-40 percent. In April, he was ahead by 8 points (49-41 percent). Eleven percent of voters are undecided or support a third-party candidate.

"Minnesota: Biden has the upper hand on key issues in a state Trump is leading. More Minnesota voters, by wide margins, trust Biden to handle race relations (by 28 points), coronavirus (+23), and China (+10). By managing the economy, they broke up (Biden +1).

"Pennsylvania: Biden is 50-39 percent ahead of Trump in Keystone State. Their lead grows to 15 points among voters who are extremely interested in the election: 55-40 percent. Overall, 1 in 10 is undecided or endorses a third candidate. In April, Biden increased 50-42 percent. "

Cook slides Florida to Ds – Cook's political report: "Given his track record in presidential campaigns for the past 20 years, it is difficult to think of Florida as more than just a pitch." Since 2000, the state winner has never led him by more than 5 points. In fact, in four of the last five presidential elections, the winner sneaked in by 3 points or less. But, at this point, this battlefield state looks less like a 50-50 proposal and more like a state leaning toward Biden. Paraphrasing CNN's crack poll analyst Harry Enten; sometimes politics is complicated, sometimes it is not. Right now, it really isn't. When a major health crisis hits, Americans expect their leaders to handle it. If they don't, voters will turn on them. In Florida, when COVID-19 cases started to increase this summer, Trump has seen his voting margin and job approval rating drop. "

How the Fund Could Fall for Trump: NYT: “In the long run, the president's losses among white voters compared to his final position in the 2016 polls are wide and encompass all major demographic categories. In recent months, the president's losses have been somewhat narrower and concentrated among younger voters, according to polls. … At the same time, Mr. Biden has made little or no progress among non-white voters. It still has a broad lead among these voters, but its failure to improve Hillary clintonThe position in the final 2016 polls is somewhat surprising … But if the president fails to return to a tighter career, Trump and his party face a tough political environment without many of the advantages they have isolated. party of public opinion in the past. In the past two decades, Republican strength among white voters has given the party structural advantages in the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Electoral College. A competitive race among white voters would deprive Republicans of those advantages, threatening carefully designed gerrymanders and raising the specter of unimaginable losses in the Senate. "

Senate, White House still struggling against the stimulus

Politician: "Senate Republicans were forced to delay deployment of a $ 1 trillion coronavirus relief package after differences between the White House and the GOP leadership derailed the moment to reveal the measure, a setback embarrassing it could have serious consequences for millions of unemployed americans. The main area of ​​contention was over the extension of federal unemployment assistance to workers who have lost their jobs as the United States economy closed during the coronavirus pandemic. These $ 600 per week payments begin to expire this week. Just Thursday, the federal government announced that 1.4 million new jobless claims were filed last week. With the completion of a federal eviction moratorium, the economic impact could be severe for many families affected by the crisis. "

CDC Changes Tone About Reopening of School After Trump Pressure – Fox News: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released several virtual tools and guidelines Thursday to help schools and educational staff across the country as in-person classes will resume in the autumn after the coronavirus outbreak. The suggestions, listed on the agency's website, are also designed to help parents ensure their children are as protected as possible by taking specific precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. "With states, cities, and communities across the United States experiencing different levels of coronavirus transmission, jurisdictions must ensure that appropriate public health strategies exist to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the first step in creating a safer school environment " The CDC said. … Director of the CDC Dr. Robert R. Redfield He said it was vital for schools to reopen in September, but added that there should be a greater sense of vigilance and practicality among students, teachers, and administrators. … ‘CDC resources released today will help parents, teachers, and administrators make practical, safety-focused decisions as this school year begins."

Tracing the spread of crown conspiracies – Pew Research Center: “Most Americans (71%) have heard of a widely circulated online conspiracy theory that alleges that powerful people intentionally planned the coronavirus outbreak. And a quarter of US adults see at least some truth, including 5% who say it's definitely true and 20% who say it's true, according to a June poll by the Pew Research Center. The proportion of Americans who see at least some truth in the theory differs depending on demographics and partisanship. Educational achievement is an especially important factor when it comes to perceptions of conspiracy theory. According to the survey, which was conducted as part of the Center's American News Pathways project, about half of Americans with a high school diploma or less education (48%) say the theory is likely or definitely true. That compares with 38% of those who have completed college but do not have a degree, 24% of those with a bachelor's degree, and 15% of those with a graduate degree. "

Senate passes defense bill despite threats of victory

Reuters: "The United States Senate on Thursday approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $ 740 billion policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision that removes Confederate names from military bases. The vote was 86-14, one of the few times the Republican-led Senate separated from the president, and could pave the way for a fight later this year with the White House. The House of Representatives, led by Democrats, also approved its version of the NDAA earlier this week with far more than the two-thirds super-majority needed to override a veto. Like the Senate NDAA, the House bill also included a provision to change the names of military installations named after generals who fought on the pro-slavery side during the Civil War 155 years ago. … Now that the House of Representatives and the Senate have approved versions of the bill, negotiators in Congress will meet behind closed doors to negotiate a final and compromise NDAA, reconciling the differences between the two. The process will probably take months. That commitment must go through both houses before it can be sent for Trump's signature or veto. "

PLAY BY PLAY

Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, "Milemaster" and former Kansas congressman – Fox News

AUDIBLE: CRUSHING THE CURVE, ACTUALLY

"It went in the wrong direction. I joked and said he used to be a shortstop when he played ball as a kid and I thought he was supposed to throw at first base. "- Dr Anthony Fauci jokes about his lackluster first pitch in the first game of the MLB season in Washington.

ANY SUNDAY

Tune in this weekend as Mr. Sunday sits with the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden and mayor of Kansas City Quinton Lucas. Watch "Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallacmi. "Check local listings for broadcast times in your area.

#mediabuzz – Host Howard Kurtz has the latest version of the week's media coverage. Watch #mediabuzz on Sundays at 11 a.m. ET.

Share your color comment: Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM and be sure to include your name and hometown.

FLORIDA GYM

NY Post: “He flipped over. A Florida man was caught on camera trying to evade arrest, turning away from the police. The now viral footage shows the gym enthusiast blocking the path of a truck in a Wawa in Orlando, making a turn in the middle of the road. Officers shot him down for apparently blocking traffic, but the man was able to escape his reach. Then he threw himself onto a wagon wheel, but did not get very far. The Orange County Sheriff's Department identified the 40-year-old spy as Gianfranco Fernández, according to the Orlando media WOFL-TV. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. "

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES …

“The arguments for and against the filibuster are so well known to both parties that they are practically memorized. However, they both discuss their case with great displays of passion and conviction. Then, shamelessly change sides, and scripts, according to the ideology of the nominee. " – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in the Washington Post on April 6, 2017.

Chris Stirewalt is the Fox News policy editor. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Do you want the FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.