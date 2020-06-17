How Donald Trump is trying to get out of his political problems

Do you see a pattern? Faced with the decline of political fortune and with former advisers, and even family members, turning against him, Trump legally attacks. What will come of these various threats? If the past is a prologue, not much.
Because this yes, well, I will sue you! strategy is not just a pattern in recent times. Basically it's how Trump has dealt with annoying or troubling facts all his life.
"For nearly half a century, Trump … has used lawsuits such as stunts and prods and advertising stunts. He and his associates have used, or threatened them, to harass, deflect and delay, punish opponents, and protect their brand. , his money, his image, himself. Even in the face of losses, he has used them to find a way to win.
"The difference now is that Trump's legal arsenal includes not only a host of personal attorneys, but also the vast resources of the Justice Department, which he sometimes hoped would play the same role as his most brazen advocates."
According to a comprehensive study by USA Today. Trump and his business have been involved in more than 4,000 (!) Lawsuits in the past three decades, an astonishing number that serves as testimony to how the president, even before he was president, used the legal system to defend himself when times were tough. for him
"Does anyone know more about litigation than Trump?" Trump said of himself on the campaign trail in 2016. "I am like a PhD in litigation."
She has filed a total of zero lawsuits against women.
"Trump's entire career has effectively been a long legal mess. He filed his first major lawsuit more than 40 years ago and was, in fact, a counterclaim."
That first lawsuit taught Trump that winning, legally speaking, didn't have to be the end goal. The lawsuits, whether the Trump side won or not, could be used to muddy the waters in the media and drag expensive processes to the point where the other side gave up or ran out of money. And even the threat of a lawsuit against an individual without the financial means that Trump enjoyed could scare someone into abandoning his legal challenge altogether.
Trump often uses lawsuits more for their impact on public relations than hoping to win legally. He wants to distract himself from the bad news, and suing everyone in the sun is the easiest way, in his mind, to do it.
When cornered in a corner like this, Trump sues, or at least threatens to sue. It's his security blanket, the way he feels like he's fighting.
Will it work this time? It seems unlikely that Trump will win (or even file) all the lawsuits that he is threatening, threatened and will threaten. But winning is not really the goal. Distraction and buying time is.
And in that sense, Trump can get what he wants. Again.