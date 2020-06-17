How Donald Trump is trying to get out of his political problems

Do you see a pattern? Faced with the decline of political fortune and with former advisers, and even family members, turning against him, Trump legally attacks. What will come of these various threats? If the past is a prologue, not much.

Because this yes, well, I will sue you! strategy is not just a pattern in recent times. Basically it's how Trump has dealt with annoying or troubling facts all his life.

As Michael Kruse wrote in Politico of Trump litigiousness in 2019:

"For nearly half a century, Trump … has used lawsuits such as stunts and prods and advertising stunts. He and his associates have used, or threatened them, to harass, deflect and delay, punish opponents, and protect their brand. , his money, his image, himself. Even in the face of losses, he has used them to find a way to win.

"The difference now is that Trump's legal arsenal includes not only a host of personal attorneys, but also the vast resources of the Justice Department, which he sometimes hoped would play the same role as his most brazen advocates."

According to a comprehensive study by USA Today. Trump and his business have been involved in more than 4,000 (!) Lawsuits in the past three decades, an astonishing number that serves as testimony to how the president, even before he was president, used the legal system to defend himself when times were tough. for him

"Does anyone know more about litigation than Trump?" Trump said of himself on the campaign trail in 2016. "I am like a PhD in litigation."

Think of that 2016 campaign when more than a dozen women showed up claiming that Trump had sexually harassed them.

"All the women lied when they showed up to harm my campaign," Trump said in October 2016. "Full fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election ends."

She has filed a total of zero lawsuits against women.

Or his lawsuit that attempts to block the disclosure of his tax returns to a New York grand jury, which was rejected by a federal judge last fall. Or his lawsuit to prevent House Democrats from accessing his financial records. Both cases have been brought before the Supreme Court, and rulings are expected sometime in the coming weeks.

Or, since the early 1970s, when the Justice Department sued Trump and his father for racial discrimination in rental practices in the buildings they owned in New York City, the Trump family hired Roy Cohn and sued them. stopping the process for most of a decade.

As The New York Times wrote in 2017 of the 1973 lawsuit:

"Trump's entire career has effectively been a long legal mess. He filed his first major lawsuit more than 40 years ago and was, in fact, a counterclaim."

That first lawsuit taught Trump that winning, legally speaking, didn't have to be the end goal. The lawsuits, whether the Trump side won or not, could be used to muddy the waters in the media and drag expensive processes to the point where the other side gave up or ran out of money. And even the threat of a lawsuit against an individual without the financial means that Trump enjoyed could scare someone into abandoning his legal challenge altogether.

Trump often uses lawsuits more for their impact on public relations than hoping to win legally. He wants to distract himself from the bad news, and suing everyone in the sun is the easiest way, in his mind, to do it.

Which brings us back to the present moment. Trump is at a low point in terms of his position in state and national polls. His handling of the unrest caused by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month has alarmed even some of his staunchest allies. Their attempts to portray the coronavirus as an expired disease are belied by the increase in cases in 18 states. It draws a lot of negative press attention with the publication of books by Bolton and his niece.

When cornered in a corner like this, Trump sues, or at least threatens to sue. It's his security blanket, the way he feels like he's fighting.

Will it work this time? It seems unlikely that Trump will win (or even file) all the lawsuits that he is threatening, threatened and will threaten. But winning is not really the goal. Distraction and buying time is.

And in that sense, Trump can get what he wants. Again.