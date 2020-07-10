How Donald Trump's vanity may have condemned his reelection bid

"I am going to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers who have been wounded," Trump said Thursday. "Seriously injured. And I also see some of our Covid workers, people who have such a good job. And I hope to wear a mask when I walk into Walter Reed. You're in a hospital, so I think it's a very appropriate thing."
"Trump, who has stubbornly refused to wear a mask in public, ridiculed those who have, and has done little to encourage his supporters to adopt the common sense public health measure, has said he will wear a mask during a visit. at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.
"He is also expected to be photographed wearing it, a photo opportunity that some of the president's aides practically begged him to accept and which they hope will encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same."
It may be too late, both from a public and political health perspective.
"Sometimes American policy is complicated. Right now, it is extremely simple: the public has come to a severely negative judgment on the president's handling of the most important issue facing the country, and the issue is so paramount that there is little space to evade it.
The surprising thing about where Trump is now is that it is almost entirely due to his own personal vanity.
"Cloth face covers are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and on other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering cough, sneeze, speak, or raise their voice This is called source control This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, along with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies showing that Cloth face covers reduce droplet spray when used over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet), making use of covers Cloth facials are particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social detachment is difficult to maintain. "
Given that, why hasn't Trump been wearing a mask? Because you think it makes you look weak and / or bad. I am not kidding.
What exactly do you think of that Trump quote other than that he's not going to wear a mask out of vanity?
"Wearing a face mask when I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I just don't see it," he said. Why not? Because, according to science, what an American president would say when wearing a mask when meeting with foreign leaders is that he is following best practices to keep himself, and those around him, safe.
But of course, this is how Trump views wearing masks. He sees it as a sign of weakness or lack of masculinity.
"He gives a speech and goes on stage with this massive mask … and then he takes it off, he likes to hang it generally from his left ear. I think it makes him feel good, frankly. He has the biggest mask I think I've ever seen It covers a large proportion of his face. And I think he feels it looks good that way. "
So yes. Because he believes that masks make him (and people in general) look bad or non-manly or tough or something, Trump has been reluctant to wear one in public for months. This has had a profoundly detrimental effect on public health and their own political perspectives.