How Donald Trump's vanity may have condemned his reelection bid

"I am going to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers who have been wounded," Trump said Thursday. "Seriously injured. And I also see some of our Covid workers, people who have such a good job. And I hope to wear a mask when I walk into Walter Reed. You're in a hospital, so I think it's a very appropriate thing."

"Trump, who has stubbornly refused to wear a mask in public, ridiculed those who have, and has done little to encourage his supporters to adopt the common sense public health measure, has said he will wear a mask during a visit. at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.

"He is also expected to be photographed wearing it, a photo opportunity that some of the president's aides practically begged him to accept and which they hope will encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same."

It may be too late, both from a public and political health perspective.

On the public health front, the reopening of states too soon after the national quarantine and the lack of mandatory masking, particularly in the South and Southwest, is paying all kinds of wrong dividends. Texas saw 105 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, its highest number since the start of the pandemic. Cases in Florida have increased 1.393% since the state reopened in early May, according to The New York Times. In South Carolina, cases have increased 999%.

Politically speaking, Trump's handling of the coronavirus, for which his refusal to wear a mask has become emblematic, is being widely criticized. In a new ABC News / Ipsos poll released Friday morning, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Trump has tackled the pandemic. That number is consistent with Trump's broader slippage in the polls. In Gallup's latest data, only 38% approved of the work they are doing. The CNN poll in June also had Trump with 38% approval, and following former Vice President Joe Biden by a wide margin of 55% to 41%.

"Sometimes American policy is complicated. Right now, it is extremely simple: the public has come to a severely negative judgment on the president's handling of the most important issue facing the country, and the issue is so paramount that there is little space to evade it.

The surprising thing about where Trump is now is that it is almost entirely due to his own personal vanity.

The masks, as study after study has shown, are very effective in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. They are literally our best weapon against disease, unless and until a vaccine is produced. Heck, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended wearing masks for months. This is from their most recent guidelines, released late last month:

"Cloth face covers are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and on other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering cough, sneeze, speak, or raise their voice This is called source control This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, along with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies showing that Cloth face covers reduce droplet spray when used over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet), making use of covers Cloth facials are particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social detachment is difficult to maintain. "

Given that, why hasn't Trump been wearing a mask? Because you think it makes you look weak and / or bad. I am not kidding.

Go back to the day Trump responded to the CDC's guidance on wearing masks in mid-April. When asked if he would follow CDC guidelines, he replied: "I don't think I will … With a face mask when greeting presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens … I just don't see it. "

What exactly do you think of that Trump quote other than that he's not going to wear a mask out of vanity?

"Wearing a face mask when I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I just don't see it," he said. Why not? Because, according to science, what an American president would say when wearing a mask when meeting with foreign leaders is that he is following best practices to keep himself, and those around him, safe.

But of course, this is how Trump views wearing masks. He sees it as a sign of weakness or lack of masculinity.

In mid-May, while touring a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump had no mask. When asked why, he said, "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. It was very nice. It looked great. They said it wasn't necessary." (Trump had a mask on him and said he wore it out of camera view.)

Days later, on Memorial Day, the president retweeted this from Brit Hume in which Fox News personality appears to mock former Vice President Joe Biden for his appearance while wearing a black mask during a crown-laying ceremony.

And, in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump again teased Biden's mask. This is what he said: according to CNN's Daniel Dale

"He gives a speech and goes on stage with this massive mask … and then he takes it off, he likes to hang it generally from his left ear. I think it makes him feel good, frankly. He has the biggest mask I think I've ever seen It covers a large proportion of his face. And I think he feels it looks good that way. "

So yes. Because he believes that masks make him (and people in general) look bad or non-manly or tough or something, Trump has been reluctant to wear one in public for months. This has had a profoundly detrimental effect on public health and their own political perspectives.

"Vanity is the quicksand of reason," wrote 19th-century French novelist George Sand. Yep.