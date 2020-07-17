How Dr. Deborah Birx's political skills made her the most powerful person in the task force

Birx's future-oriented role as a public health expert hides an ambitious political chameleon, whose staying power in numerous administrations during her three decades in government has come at no less cost to her management style and peer notoriety, according to interviews with more than a dozen people who have worked with her, including current and former administration officials.

Birx's rise within the Trump administration has surprised many of her former colleagues, given her past as Obama-appointed. It has also tainted her reputation among some public health experts who see her as being sold to a chaotic and poorly managed response that has put Trump's political fortune on the health and safety of Americans.

"I feel like she has signed her blood fate with these guys," the person said. "She's a Trumper now."

A spokesman for the vice president's office rejected the notion that Birx had lost its position within the public health community, saying its goal is "to put health and safety before any other consideration."

Fauci also backed away. "I do not agree that his current role has tarnished his reputation," Fauci said, adding that Birx is "in a difficult position" and that "he essentially lives in the White House."

Fauci maintains that he and Birx have maintained a "very strong relationship" despite their differences of position within the White House. "She is not a designated political person but she is in a very political environment," Fauci said. "I think you have to put her down a little bit and give her a break, I think she's doing a very good job."

Birx did not respond to CNN's requests for comment about his relationship with the president or his motivations for continuing in office while he continues to reject the advice of his medical counterparts.

Not just a & # 39; grandma with scarves & # 39;

Since joining the National Security Council in February, Birx, a former Army medic who led the State Department's global AIDS program under former President Barack Obama, has proven herself to be an expert political operator within the White House. Gaining the power of his task-coordinating role forces under Vice President Mike Pence.

She is the only member of the task force who reports to Pence every day, and has become a fixture in the West Wing. With his office close to that of the vice president, Birx has established a close working relationship with Pence, who is known for deferring to Birx in briefings and briefings, and has referred to her with his "right hand".

Birx has become a frequent flyer on Air Force 2 alongside Pence, touring the country with charts and graphs and meeting with local officials to analyze their data. This week, Birx spent much of his time meeting with the governors of southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama to assure them that it is safe to bring the children back to the classroom.

Birx and Pence have also connected on a deeper personal level, sources say, especially about their shared Christian faith. Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, Birx received her bachelor's degree from Houghton College in New York State, which describes itself as a school of "Christian liberal arts."

"I imagine her religious side helps her understand and connect with Pence, and vice versa," said a former colleague from the Birx State Department, who worked with her for several years in the George W. Bush administration and maintains frequent contact. with her. . "Pence would be the type of person he would like: religion, the military, and most importantly, knowing what to say to the boss to keep his job."

Birx has also fostered close ties with the President's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and the President's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

"She is an innovative thinker, but she is not afraid to get her nails dirty either," said Kushner, who credits Birx with the idea earlier this year to speed delivery of supplies to hospitals, many of which were complaining. They still didn't have what they needed. Instead of sending supplies to the governors, Birx suggested sending them directly to hospitals.

According to Kushner, when Birx encountered an internal setback, she and a few other White House officials began calling hospitals across the country, including New York, Michigan and Louisiana, to find out how to send supplies directly to them.

Known for her exclusive scarves and maternal pleas for caution, Birx has become indispensable to members of Trump's inner circle at a time when other medical experts are targeting the President.

"Don't let the 'granny with scarves' personality fool you. It's a phenomenal and expert policy," said the former colleague from the Birx State Department. "She has lasted so long largely due to her bureaucratic maneuvering. It's not just about what she knows about the disease, or her experience. This is a cunning and skillful veteran politician."

& # 39; Many guys who don't like smart women & # 39;

Birx's career in the Army, where he reached the rank of Colonel, gives him strict adherence to the chain of command, sources say, and he is very loyal to whoever is in charge.

According to a former colleague, Birx learned in the military what it meant to be a capable woman surrounded by men.

"There are a lot of men who don't like smart women. She is very smart," said this person. "Early in her career, a lot of the guys would either avoid her or not involve her, so she developed a little bit of personality so she could become one of the guys."

Birx has also shown himself to be a brief insider of the President, knowing what to say and how, and often using what his former State Department colleague said was "Trump language," referring, for example, to points the President frequently makes about How Increased testing has resulted in more cases.

"She knows how to stay on her good side," said the person. "You are not in politics for the time Deb has been, and you don't know how to kiss the ring."

A senior White House official who was with Birx during his interactions with the president said, "She is very punctual and raises something only if it is serious enough to get his attention." The official also noted that Birx has made no enemies in a difficult west wing where knives are always out.

That's in part because she has diligently stayed on the message.

"In Washington there is a lot of temptation to play the press. The media would have made her a heroine if she had gone against the administration," said another senior administration official. "She was there to be effective and build trust with everyone, people really trust her and like her."

This person said that Birx also proved to be a cool head during some of the most intense moments of the crisis. "It is overwhelming to get into a crisis situation: when this happens, the pressure is immense and you can see what the characters in the people are," the person said. "She was tremendous."

"She has been training for this for the past 30 years with the work she has done," the person said. "Thanks to her we saved many lives."

With cases on the rise and more than 140,000 people dead in the US So far from the virus, some experts, however, argue that Birx has not done enough from inside the White House.

& # 39; Fauci was like God & # 39;

Most mornings, before the sun rises, members of the coronavirus workforce receive a colorful package of charts and tables showing the state of play of the virus in the United States. Those packages are routinely compiled by Birx, who has made changing the way data is collected and disseminating it a priority during his time in the workgroup.

Recently, Birx data has focused on mortality and hospitalizations in southern states that are experiencing an increase in cases. Understanding and explaining why that is happening has been a key task for Birx. His solution in the end was to convince the White House to change the way data is collected, directing hospitals to send data on Covid-19 patients directly to the Department of Health and Human Services, and not the CDC.

This decision came after months of tensions between Birx and the CDC, which she criticized for having an outdated system for collecting death-related data, one that is often delayed for weeks. While the White House has insisted that the new method will improve government management of Covid-related data, some experts believe it unnecessarily undermines the nation's top health agency in Atlanta.

Again, this demonstrates that the split between Birx's and Fauci's methods has resulted in a longer White House belt and a more vocal and visible presence for Birx. That doesn't mean that he doesn't like Fauci. "She gets along well with him," said the former colleague from the Birx State Department, who is familiar with his interactions with Fauci. "They just have different styles. He says what he thinks no matter what; she plays with the mindset of a long game."

Others offered a less flattering perspective.

"We personally love her, but she tells people what they want to hear and sometimes it is conflicting," said a senior Trump official.

A former Trump administration official said Birx's methods are sometimes overtly selfish. "Everything for her is transactional," said this person.

During the first weeks of the crisis, Birx and Fauci seemed to work together. But recently their paths have diverged as Birx has taken a more active leadership role in the task force, and Fauci has become increasingly unpopular within the White House.

A source close to the working group described that Fauci and Birx now have very separate roles. Birx plays the internal game, the source said, while Fauci feels the need to tell the truth to activate the virus. The source added that Birx has made it clear that it is "reluctant" to criticize Trump's response to the pandemic.

Birx's prominent role in leading the task force and outshining Fauci during the pandemic has surprised some of his former public health colleagues who worked with both during the Ebola crisis.

Another former senior State Department official who used to work with Birx said Fauci was clearly the leading public health expert at meetings during Ebola. "Fauci was like God when it came to infectious diseases, and when he spoke, everyone would stop to listen," the person said. "Now the administration has tried to put Birx above him and she accepted that place."

A senior administration official rejected the idea that Birx's role in the task force outshines Fauci's, saying the two have different abilities. "Dr. Fauci's experience is not necessarily traveling and meeting with local leaders to formulate plans," said the official, adding that the National Institutes of Health play an important role with vaccines and therapeutic solutions.

& # 39; A dazzling reputation & # 39;

Particularly notable is that Birx has risen inside the Trump White House despite being a former Obama political appointee. Previously in the Trump administration, Birx was able to rely on her extensive network of allies across Washington to sustain her job as the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator at the State Department, where she oversaw the implementation of the President's Emergency Plan for the AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the largest commitment of any nation to combat a single disease in history, as well as the entire commitment of the government to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

"(Birx) used all his firepower and influence to stay," said his former Bush-era State Department colleague, who added that large pharmaceutical groups pushed the White House directly, encouraging Trump to keep it. .

In 2014, when it was time to find a new person to lead PEPFAR, Obama officials were in love with Birx's career. Birx, a former AIDS researcher at Walter Reed, was at that time director of the CDC's Global HIV / AIDS Division, where she received the William Watson Jr. Medal of Excellence for "advancing the agency's response to HIV / AIDS "

Birx had a "stunning reputation," said a former Obama administration official.. This person noted that then-CDC Director Tom Frieden also spoke highly of Birx. Frieden declined to be interviewed for this story.

A congressional aide who worked with Birx on PEPFAR funding said she received high marks on Capitol Hill for being responsive and up-to-date, but also down-to-earth.

"There was no reluctance to meet with staff. She was not so important that she would only meet with members of Congress," said the aide, adding that "she was willing to speak on any topic, no matter how sensitive, with the goals. right in mind and trying to use the funds in the most effective way to reduce the spread of AIDS. "

Birx soon built a reputation for being a tough and meaningless leader, something that hurt some colleagues the wrong way. Birx's leadership was questioned earlier this year after the publication of a report by the State Department Inspector General, which characterized PEPFAR's leadership as allegedly "dictatorial", "directive" and "autocratic". Birx is never mentioned by name in the report, although nearly a dozen people interviewed by CNN said she was partly responsible for fostering a "toxic" work environment.

Birx signed a formal response to the OIG report that coincides with the recommendations to "promote open dialogue and trust" between headquarters and country teams.

Others, however, viewed his difficult approach as an asset. The former top State Department official who used to work with Birx said she angered ambassadors by telling other countries that they needed to get the money themselves rather than depending on US funds. But the former official said he was not necessarily viewed internally as a bad thing and that Birx was viewed by many as "tough, responsive and above all else."

Birx at the White House

The former Obama administration official said many members of the public health community initially saw Birx's involvement in Trump's coronavirus workforce as positive. There was hope that Birx could be like former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, this person said, and moderate the President's worst instincts. But as the pandemic continued and Trump played down its severity, those hopes faded.

The former official described feeling shocked to see Birx as "an apologist for the administration and not the voice of the public health community."

Reverend Charles King, executive director and co-founder of the New York City HIV services organization Housing Works, was a strong advocate for Birx to keep his job at the State Department under Trump. He also said he is appalled at Birx's time on the task force.

"Periodically over the past four months, I have seriously questioned some of the things that Dr. Birx has said when he is with the President or represents the President," said King. "There have been times when Birx has gone much further to placate the President than I think is reasonable and I just hope that it does not harm his reputation in the long term."

Since the beginning of his time on the task force, Birx has assumed a public role, frequently reporting to the press with flow charts. She regularly calls on millennials to act smart, wear masks, and practice social distancing for the good of older generations.

In the early days of her tenure on the task force, she took the podium at the White House to offer a poignant personal story about her mother's lifelong regret for contracting and bringing the flu home unknowingly during the pandemic. 1918, which eventually led to the premature death of her grandmother. death.

But his ability to stay in the good will of the president, an easy task even for the most experienced political operators, has underlined his ability to navigate any political terrain, close observers said. As the president and his top aides continue to craft a coronavirus strategy that often avoids medical expert advice in favor of an aggressive return to normality, Birx has chosen to play "good cop" and execute the president's wishes. , regardless of the political cost. .

"He cut his teeth in the military," said one of his former colleagues. "She is very familiar with the chain of command … It is not in her heart or in her being to step back in any way. If (Trump) says, 'Make this happen,' she will "