How Dune Movie Ensures It’s Visually Different Than Star Wars

Cinematographer Greig Fraser says he was very careful in making sure the Dune movie is visually different from his work in the Star Wars franchise.

This is how he Dune the film ensures that it is visually different from Star Wars. Created by Frank Herbert and George Lucas, respectively, the two science fiction properties have quite a lot in common. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has even gone so far as to describe his vision of his adaptation as "The Star Wars movie I never saw" vocation Dune "Star Wars for Adults" in the way it focuses on geopolitics about space battles. Cost Jason Momoa has similarly compared his character, the warrior Duncan Idaho, to being the movie's Han Solo.

The parallels do not end there; Villeneuve & # 39; s Dune the film is being filmed by Greig Fraser, who also worked on Rogue One and served as DP in some episodes of The Mandalorian season 1. He is the last acclaimed cinematographer to join forces with Villeneuve, after Roger Deakins collaborated with him on Prisoners, Hitmanand Blade Runner 2049 (for which he won his late Oscar), and Selma DP Bradford Young worked with the filmmaker on Arrival (hooking his first Oscar in the process). And while some Dune Fans were concerned about the subdued color palette of Fraser's images in first-look movie images released earlier this year, others have defended it as the perfect match for Herbert's source material (which, despite of his fanatical elements, he feels very ingrained.)

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Dune vs. Avatar is the science fiction movie Battle of the 2020s: Who Will Win

Speaking in a recent interview with ColliderFraser said he was well aware of making sure that his cinematography for Dune it was different from his efforts in Star Wars and the franchise in general. That's even more important since, as Fraser pointed out, Lucas apparently took more than a little inspiration from Herbert's original 1965 Dune novel when did Star Wars in 1977:

It was quite fun because I had to forget a lot of Star Wars when I was making Dune. However, it was not difficult. Denis and I talked clearly about how the movie should look and feel, and the formats and this and that, so it wasn't difficult to veer off and change lanes. There were some similarities like deserts. I mean, listen, ultimately I'm sure George Lucas was inspired by Dune when he made Star Wars. I don't know if it's sacrilegious to talk about it, but there are a lot of similarities in some areas, so you could say he was definitely influenced by it. So I had to be careful when doing both (Dune and The Mandalorian) and not repeat myself. Plus, not just for the sake of the movie, but also for fun. I hate doing the same thing twice.

The proof is in the pudding when it comes to Fraser's comment on how he hates repeating himself. Whether it's the gritty fantasy of Snow white and the hunter or focused realism Zero thirty dark, it is rare that two films shot by Fraser look so similar. It is equally easy to tell your Star Wars separate projects; after using muddy tones to give Rogue One The look and feel of a dirty, low war movie was based on a wider range of earthy tones in The Mandalorian to evoke the feeling of an ancient western in space. Of course, the Dune The film version of the desert planet Arrakis will inevitably be compared to the sand worlds of Star Wars (Namely Tatooine and Jakku), however, he already sees himself closer to a planet like Earth than somewhere in a galaxy far, far away.

Obviously, there are other visuals – specifically the wardrobe and production design – that should help further distinguish Villeneuve. Dune movie of anything Star Wars-related. The outfits worn by cast members like Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson in the first Dune the images are inconspicuous and practical in their fashion sense, all the more so compared to the more elaborate outfit favored by the heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe. Even the giant sandworms of Arrakis have been designed with great attention to detail to ensure they look as realistic as the dragon-inspired creatures of European folklore. If nothing else, Dune It should be a real feast for the eyes.

NEXT: How the Villeneuve Dune Can Avoid Blade Runner 2049 Box Office Failure

Source: Collider

Star Wars should have changed its main theme after the original trilogy ended