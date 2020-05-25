How Elena regained her memories of Damon

A heartbreaking development in The Vampire Diaries I once saw Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) choose to have her memories of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) erased. This is how, fortunately, he was able to get them back. Based on the popular L.J. Smith, the supernatural drama was developed for television by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. Debuting in 2009 on The CW, The Vampire Diaries he debuted with impressive numbers and eventually ran for eight seasons and generated two direct spinoffs in The originals and Legacies.

Located in the fictional city of Mystic Falls, The Vampire Diaries she followed a group of friends as they faced frequent supernatural threats, ancient mystical secrets, and complicated love lives. Most of the latter focused on Elena Gilbert's tangled relationships with 162-year-old vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and her unpredictable older brother and fellow vampire Damon. Although she initially chose to be with the former, Elena eventually fell in love with the latter when she became a vampire herself. However, his path to happily ever after was not easy. That was especially true when it seemed that Damon and Bonnie had been killed in an apocalyptic event at the end of The Vampire Diaries season 5. Unable to deal with the pain, Elena turned to the newly converted original vampire, Alaric (Matt Davis), and asked him to purge himself of knowing that he had ever loved Damon.

In The Vampire Diaries Season 6, Episode 2, "Yellow Ledbetter", was able to facilitate his request. After several failed attempts, Elena confessed the truth: that she had fallen in love with Damon while technically still with Stefan. Clearing this moment of realization from Elena's memory had the ripple effect of removing all the good memories she had of Damon. As a result, Elena once again viewed him as little more than a monster. Unfortunately, it soon became known that Damon was truly alive and trapped in an empty prison world previously created for the villain Kai Parker. When escaping, he was reunited with a new amnesiac Elena. She still didn't like Damon, at first she wasn't willing to go back to her previous status quo. However, after changing his mind, the option was taken from his hands when Alaric was made human by the magic barrier surrounding Mystic Falls. In a last attempt, Elena crossed the barrier herself. Although this brought back fragments of his memories, it was not enough to restore his true and complete feelings.





However, with Bonnie Bennett's separate escape from the prison world, came the resurgence of the cure for vampirism. After some setbacks, in The Vampire Diaries season 6 episode 20, "I would leave my home happy for you", Elena was finally able to consume it. With Damon by her side, Elena achieved everything she had wanted since becoming a vampire. In addition to making her human, the cure also had an additional side effect. Similar to when a human becomes a vampire, the transition serves to break each and every past compulsion. As such, Alaric's previous efforts were undone and Damon's memories of Elena were restored, beginning with the first charming and awkward official date they both shared.

During The Vampire Diaries Season 6, even without her memories, Elena had fallen in love with Damon again. She stated as such just before taking the cure, with Damon promising to take her with her. Still, the return of Elena's memories (and the true depth of love they shared) served as the icing on the cake of their relationship. It also served as a fitting parallel to the moment Elena became a vampire, when she learned of the poignant moments with Damon that he had previously forced her to forget and that drove her to fall in love with him the first time. Although their romance would withstand several more hits in the future, including Damon who would not become human until the final episode, the restoration of Elena's memories remained one of many peak emotional moments in The Vampire Diaries& # 39; central romance.

